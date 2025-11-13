The Athletic’s Top 15 NBA Players of the 21st Century: List & Reaction

Reaction

The Athletic's ranking does a great job balancing 21st-century dominance (LeBron, Shaq) with era-defining impact (Curry, Jokic). That said, placing Jokic at No. 5 already is questionable, one that clearly prioritizes his historic peak (three league MVPs and a title) over the longer, more complete resumes of players like Dirk, Wade, and Garnett.

What will undoubtedly fuel the most debate, though, is Curry landing at No. 2 ahead of Duncan and Kobe. Personally, I'd rank Bryant No. 2 and Duncan No. 3 based on their all-around dominance on both ends of the floor, with Curry at No. 4. Still, I understand the logic, as few players have revolutionized the game as profoundly as Steph.

If nothing else, the list is a reminder of how spoiled basketball fans have been by the sheer level of talent to define the sport since the turn of the century.

