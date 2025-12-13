2025 NBA Cup Semifinals Player Props: Knicks vs. Magic & Spurs vs. Thunder

And then there were four! The NBA Cup arrives in Las Vegas tonight for the semifinals. The doubleheader tips off at 5:30 p.m. ET as the New York Knicks (17-7) battle the Orlando Magic (15-10), followed by the returning Victor Wembanyama and the San Antonio Spurs (17-7) taking on reigning MVP Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and the league-best Oklahoma City Thunder (24-1).

Here are my best player prop bets for the slate, featuring two high-value plays at plus money.

Note: All odds and props are courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook and are subject to change after the publication of this article.

ORL SF/SG Desmond Bane 3+ Made Threes (+158) vs. New York Knicks

Bane comes into this one in great form, knocking down six three-pointers during Tuesday’s quarterfinal, part of a 37-point performance .

during Tuesday’s quarterfinal, part of a . With Franz Wagner (ankle) sidelined for a second consecutive game, Bane will continue to shoulder a heavier workload on offense.

for a second consecutive game, Bane will continue to shoulder a heavier workload on offense. Bane has hit this mark in two of three meetings against the Knicks this season.

against the Knicks this season. New York allows the sixth-most made threes per game.

NYK PG Jalen Brunson to Score 30+ Points (-106) vs. Orlando Magic

Brunson is coming off an impressive 35-point outing in New York’s quarterfinal win over the Raptors, marking his third straight game with 30 or more points .

in New York’s quarterfinal win over the Raptors, marking his . The star point guard has torched Orlando this season, scoring at least 30 points in all three meetings ( 31.3 PPG in those contests).

( in those contests). The Magic allow the most points per game to opposing point guards.

Have all the intel you need? Free actionable info is one click away! Sign up for our daily newsletter, SportsGrid Daily.

OKC PG Shai Gilgeous-Alexander 3+ Made Threes (+215) vs. San Antonio Spurs

SGA has been lights out from deep this season, shooting a career-best 45.4% while averaging a career-high 2.3 made threes per game .

while averaging a . The superstar guard has drained at least three treys in three of his past five games , shooting a sizzling 50% from beyond the arc during that span.

, shooting a sizzling from beyond the arc during that span. San Antonio allows the third-most made threes per game to opposing point guards.

SAS SF Devin Vassell UNDER 11.5 Points (-102) vs. OKC Thunder

Vassell has hit a wall recently, stuck in single digits for two straight games while shooting a dismal 20% (3-of-15) from the field .

while shooting a . Getting right won’t be easy against OKC’s top-ranked defense, which allows the second-fewest points in the league to opposing small forwards.

Stay ahead of the game and elevate your sports betting experience with SportsGrid.