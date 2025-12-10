Spurs vs Lakers: Best Player Props for NBA Cup Quarterfinal #2

The Los Angeles Lakers (17-6) and San Antonio Spurs (16-7) square off tonight in the second of two NBA Cup quarterfinal showdowns.

When these teams last met on Nov. 5, the Lakers escaped with a narrow 118-116 victory. However, the dynamic has shifted for this rematch, as San Antonio will be without superstar Victor Wembanyama. The French phenom is set to miss his 12th consecutive game due to a lingering calf strain.

Here is everything you need to know for the game, along with my top player prop bets for the action!

Date: Wednesday, Dec. 10, 2025

Wednesday, Dec. 10, 2025 Time: 10:00 p.m. ET

10:00 p.m. ET Location: Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, CA

Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, CA TV Channel: None

None Live Stream: Amazon Prime Video

Amazon Prime Video Spread: Lakers -7 (-114) | Total: 239.5

Lakers -7 (-114) | 239.5 Moneyline: Spurs +220, Lakers -270

Prop #1: LAL PG Luka Doncic to Score 35+ Points (+114)

Doncic leads the NBA in scoring this season, averaging a career-high 35.0 PPG.

The superstar guard has hit this mark in three of his past five games, highlighted by a 43-point performance against the Clippers on Nov. 25.

The matchup is favorable as San Antonio allows the seventh-most points per game to opposing point guards.

to opposing point guards. Doncic finished with exactly 35 points against the Spurs in their last meeting.

Prop #2: SAS PF Harrison Barnes OVER 2.5 Made Threes (+126)

Barnes is averaging 2.4 made threes per game this season at a sizzling 43.3% clip, putting him nicely in range of tonight's line.

He comes into this one fresh off a 4-of-7 performance from downtown during Monday's win over the Pelicans.

Barnes shot 4-of-6 from beyond the arc against the Lakers in the last meeting.

LA struggles to defend the perimeter, allowing the eighth-most made threes per game, including the most to opposing power forwards.

