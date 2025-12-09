NBA Best Bets: Top 2 Betting Picks for Tuesday (December 9)

The NBA season is underway, and we’re locked in with our top betting picks. Let’s break down two spots we’re targeting on Tuesday’s slate.

Tuesday will present the 2025 NBA Cup Quarterfinals. In the first leg, we’ll see an all-Florida affair between the Miami Heat (14-10) and Orlando Magic (14-10) at the Kia Center. The Heat and Magic are also tied in terms of overall record at this point, which should give this contest a little extra boom.

These Sunshine State rivals have met twice already this campaign. After two games in South Beach, the Magic are 2-0 versus the Heat this season, winning by scores of 125-121 (October 22) and 106-105 (December 5). Regardless, the Heat are 1.5-point favorites for this evening’s tilt in Orlando.

Ahead of Tuesday, the Magic are a top-10 team defensively. They have given up just 113.6 PPG so far, which is the seventh-best clip in the league. Conversely, Miami, much like the city’s flamboyant lifestyle, is powered by a fast-and-furious offense. The Heat play at the NBA’s highest pace (105.0) while producing 122.3 PPG: third overall.

Considering recent matchups, I like Orlando at home in this spot, so the Magic’s -106 moneyline price at FanDuel Sportsbook is quite enticing. Further, ESPN Analytics gives Orlando a 56.3% chance to win on Tuesday.

Best Bet: Magic ML (-106)

In the NBA Cup’s Quarterfinal nightcap, the New York Knicks (16-7) will be north of the border to take on the Toronto Raptors (15-10). As Atlantic Division rivals, the Knicks and Raptors have already engaged in one contest this season. In that bid at Madison Square Garden, New York emerged victorious by a score of 116-94. Can the Raptors turn the tables in Canada?

After 23 outings, the Knickerbockers are the fifth-best scoring offense in the NBA (behind 120.7 PPG). New York is also positioned as the Eastern Conference’s top seed at this time. Across the way, Toronto has been a top-10 defensive side in 2025. The Raptors have quality length, along with a solid blend of youth and experience. Overall, Toronto has given up 113.8 PPG, ranking ninth.

Transparently, the Raptors have not been very good as of late. They have suffered five losses over their past six bids. This comes at a time when New York is heating up. The Knicks have earned eight victories in their last ten chances.

Ahead of Tuesday’s action on the hardwood, ESPN Analytics gives New York a 60.2% winning probability. However, SportsGrid’s prediction model yields 66% for the Knicks in that same category. I don’t see much value in New York SU (-200 at FanDuel Sportsbook), but I do believe this team will cover the 4.5-point spread. Keep in mind: the Knicks defeated the Raps by 22 points in their most recent meeting.

New York is one of the most confident teams in the league right now. The Knicks have also been fantastic against the spread this year. Currently, they are 15-8 ATS (65.2%), which is the pinnacle mark in the Eastern Conference.

Best Bet: Knicks -4.5 (-114)

Tuesday brings numerous opportunities to set a profitable tone on the hardwood. Best of luck!

