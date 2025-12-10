NBA Cup Quarterfinals Best Bets: Spurs vs Lakers (December 10)

The NBA season is well underway, and we’re locked in with our top betting picks. Let’s break down two spots we’re targeting on Wednesday’s slate.

Venue: crypto.com Arena

crypto.com Arena Location: Los Angeles, CA

Where to Watch: Prime Video

Time: 10:00 p.m. ET

Spread: LAL -7 (-114) | Total: 239.5 (-114/-106)

Moneyline: SA +220 | LAL -270

To continue the NBA Cup action, the San Antonio Spurs (16-7) will visit the Los Angeles Lakers (17-6) in DTLA. Of course, this contest is in the quarterfinal round, and the winner here will next take on the victor of the Phoenix Suns and Oklahoma City Thunder (tipping off at 7:30 p.m. ET).

The Lakers and Spurs are two of the most successful squads in 2025. As it stands, Los Angeles is slotted as the No. 2 team in the Western Conference, while San Antonio is nearby at No. 5.

Interestingly, the Lakers are ranked outside the NBA’s top ten in most significant metrics. They play in a controlled manner, displaying a 99.1 PACE (22nd). From there, Los Angeles is scoring 118.3 PPG (10th). Conversely, they’ve surrendered 116.1 PPG (15th) to opponents.

Compared to LAL, the Spurs are scoring more on offense and allowing fewer points on defense. San Antonio has produced 119.6 PPG this year, which lands seventh overall. On the other side, the Spurs have given up 115.3 PPG (11th).

It is rather challenging for me to choose a side in this bid, but I love the Lakers’ current momentum.

LAL has won nine of its past 11 outings. There may not be much value in their moneyline price (-270 at FanDuel Sportsbook), but I am confident enough in the Lake Show to win by eight or more points at home. Keep in mind: Los Angeles is 15-8 (65.2%) ATS this season, which is tied for the second-best cover rate in the association.

Best Bet: Lakers -7 (-114)

More than I like any ATS play here, I am quite attracted to under 239.5 combined points. When referencing SportsGrid’s predictive model, they have under 238.5 labeled as a three-star wager. Of course, with the total having increased by one point, I see an opportunity here.

In the current campaign, both the Lakers and Spurs prefer to operate in the half-court as opposed to frequently utilizing a fast-break offense. As noted, Los Angeles is tagged with a 99.1 PACE. From there, San Antonio yields a 100.0 PACE (14th). Those methodical approaches will lead to a slower, more deliberate on-court tempo.

This year, we’ve seen just one prior contest between SAS and LAL. In that meeting, the Lakers defeated the Spurs 118-116 in San Antonio. That equates to a point total of 234.

With recent line movement and favorable pricing for the under (-106 on FanDuel), I believe we will see fewer than 240 combined points tonight in the City of Angels.

Best Bet: Under 239.5 (-106)

Wednesday brings numerous opportunities to set a profitable tone on the hardwood. Best of luck!

