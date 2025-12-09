The Greatest 24-Game Starts in NBA History

Introduction

Following a blowout 131-101 victory over the Utah Jazz on Sunday, the Oklahoma City Thunder have officially entered rarified air, improving to a remarkable 23-1 on the year.

Only a handful of teams in NBA history have ever opened a season with this kind of dominance. Naturally, OKC's run begs a look back at other legendary squads to storm out of the gate, from the Wilt Chamberlain era to the height of the Bulls' dynasty.

As the Thunder carve out their own chapter, here's a rundown of the greatest 24-game starts the league has ever seen, and the stories behind them.

