NBA Player Props Today: Tuesday’s Best Bets on Kalshi (Dec. 9)

Prop#1: ORL PF Paolo Banchero 0.5 Made Threes (Yes, -270)

Opponent: vs. Miami Heat

SportsGrid Projection: 1.5 | 4-Star Pick

Analysis:

Banchero is averaging 1.1 made threes per game this season, providing a comfortable buffer over this line.

this season, providing a comfortable buffer over this line. The star forward enters this contest in rhythm, having tied his season-high with three triples in his last outing.

in his last outing. He has cleared this mark in both meetings against the Heat this season.

against the Heat this season. Miami struggles to defend the perimeter, allowing the ninth-most made threes per game to opponents.

Prop #2: NYK PG Jalen Brunson 2.5 Rebounds (Yes, -150)

Opponent: @ Toronto Raptors

SportsGrid Projection: 3.7 | 3-Star Pick

Analysis:

Brunson is pulling down 3.1 rebounds per game , sitting safely above the 2.5 line.

, sitting safely above the 2.5 line. He was active on the glass in his last meeting with Toronto (Nov. 30), grabbing six rebounds , his second-highest total of the season.

, his second-highest total of the season. The Raptors rank in the bottom half of the league in rebounds allowed per game to point guards (6.30).

