NBA Player Props Today: Thursday’s Best Bets & Predictions (Dec. 4)

Let’s jump into tonight’s best prop targets on this five-game slate.

Note: All odds are courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook and are subject to change after the publication of this article.

1. TOR PF Scottie Barnes OVER 21.5 Points (-112) vs. Los Angeles Lakers

Barnes is coming off a 28-point performance in Toronto’s last contest.

in Toronto’s last contest. He has cleared this mark in three of his past four games , averaging 25.0 PPG during that span.

, averaging during that span. The Lakers allow the fourth-most points per game to opposing power forwards .

. In ten home games this season, Barnes has averaged 21.6 points on 52.3% shooting.

2. MIN SG Anthony Edwards 5+ Made Threes (+185) @ New Orleans Pelicans

I recommended this prop on Tuesday, and Edwards delivered with six triples , part of a 44-point performance . Needless to say, I’m going back to the well in the rematch.

, part of a . Needless to say, I’m going back to the well in the rematch. The star guard has knocked down at least five three-pointers in five of his past six games , shooting a sizzling 48.4% (30-for-62) from beyond the arc during that span.

, shooting a sizzling from beyond the arc during that span. New Orleans allows the most made threes per game to opposing shooting guards (4.24) and ranks 29th in defensive efficiency.

