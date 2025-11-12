NBA Best Bets: Top Basketball Betting Picks for Wednesday (Nov. 12)

Wednesday’s packed NBA slate offers a chance to slam the books with two sharp angles. We’re rolling with a red-hot Detroit Pistons squad looking to extend their win streak against the inconsistent Chicago Bulls, and a defensive showdown brewing at Madison Square Garden, where the New York Knicks aim to suffocate an Orlando Magic offense still finding its rhythm. With trends, stats, and matchup data on our side, these picks bring both value and confidence to tonight’s NBA betting card.

Let’s break down both games and see where the edge lies on Wednesday night.

Detroit Pistons Moneyline (-134) vs Chicago Bulls

The Detroit Pistons have stormed out of the gates to a 9-2 record, which puts them atop the Eastern Conference early on. On the other side, the Chicago Bulls have been a middling team at 6-4, playing much better basketball at home than on the road.

Detroit goes after its eighth straight win tonight, which would tie the Oklahoma City Thunder for the longest streak of the new season. Across this streak, the Pistons have scored 122.6 points per game, sixth most in the NBA, while dominating the glass, pulling down the third most rebounds in the league over that span (47.7 per game). The defense has also been up to snuff, with a top ten showing, allowing just 112.1 points per game, while holding opponents to the second-fewest field goals made over that stretch. The transition game has been crucial, as Detroit has forced opponents into the second-most turnovers at 18.1 per contest over that seven-game sample.

Chicago comes into Little Caesars Arena on a three-game slide and losers of four of their past five. Over that span, the Bulls have allowed the fourth-most points in the NBA, at a 122.8 clip. They’ve allowed the fifth most threes at 14.8 per game during the five-game sample and haven’t really been able to stop anyone. The Bulls have been hovering around the middle of the pack in scoring over this stretch and have not done enough to compensate for their porous defense.

I expect the Pistons to extend their streak against a mediocre team that has won just once on the road this season, while getting revenge for a loss in Chicago earlier this year. While the spread sits at -2.5, I prefer taking Detroit straight up to bump out a close win.

Orlando Magic Under 111.5 (-112) at New York Knicks

The Orlando Magic continue to search for an identity in the early going of the season, while the New York Knicks know exactly who they are, especially at Madison Square Garden.

The Knicks have jumped out to a perfect 7-0 record at the World’s Most Famous arena, and they are doing it with D. New York has held opponents to 108 points per game at home, the fourth-best mark in the league. They have also wiped their opponents on the glass, holding them to the third-fewest rebounds at 38.9 per game, while pulling down the fifth-most in the league at 48.1 per game. Limiting second chances, where New York ranks second at home, allowing 11.7 per game, and being strong in the paint, where they’ve allowed the third-fewest points (41.1 per game) have been hallmarks of New York’s defense this season.

As the Magic usher in the Desmond Bane era in the Magic City, the offense is going through some growing pains. As Bane is putting up 14.9 points per game, compared to the 19.2 with the Memphis Grizzlies last season, and shooting 43.7 percent compared to 48.4 percent last year, it’s noticeable in the Orlando offense. The Magic are 18th in the NBA, scoring 115.9 per game on 47.2 percent shooting, while sitting 19th in offensive rating. Part of Orlando’s problems on offense has been holding on to the ball, as they sit 21st with a 16.2 percent turnover ratio. The Magic’s advanced metrics don’t suggest correction anytime soon, as they rank 17th in estimated offensive rating at 112.4.

I like the Knicks’ home cooking to continue to go down smooth, while their defense stifles a very average Magic offense.

Wednesday NBA Best Bets

Pistons Moneyline -134

Magic Under 111.5 (-112)

