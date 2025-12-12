NBA · 2 hours ago
NBA Player Props Today: Friday’s Best Bets & Predictions (Dec. 12)
Paul Connor
Host · Writer
Ready to light up the scoreboard with your NBA bets? SportsGrid breaks down the top player props to help you cash in from tip-off to the final buzzer!
Let’s jump into tonight’s best prop targets on this seven-game slate.
Note: All odds are courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook and are subject to change after the publication of this article.
1. UTA PG Keyonte George to Score 25+ Points (+152) @ Memphis Grizzlies
- George is in the midst of a breakout season, averaging 22.2 points per game on 43.6% shooting. A key driver of his scoring surge has been his ability to consistently get to the free-throw line, where he’s drawing nearly seven attempts per game (6.9) and converting them at an elite 90.5% rate.
- The third-year man has scored at least 25 points in five of his past eight games, highlighted by a 31-point performance on Nov. 28.
- He draws a terrific matchup against a Grizzlies team that allows the second-most points per game to opposing point guards.
2. CLE C Evan Mobley to Record a Double Double (-160) @ Washington Wizards
- Mobley has logged a double-double in three straight games and five of his last six, offering the kind of consistency that makes the -160 premium worth paying.
- He will continue to start at center in place of the injured Jarrett Allen (finger), absorbing major volume in the paint.
- Mobley dominated the Wizards earlier this season (Nov. 7), posting 18 points and ten rebounds in just 28 minutes.
- Washington allows the most points and the second-most rebounds per game to opposing centers.
