NBA Player Props Today: Friday’s Best Bets & Predictions (Dec. 12)

Let’s jump into tonight’s best prop targets on this seven-game slate.

1. UTA PG Keyonte George to Score 25+ Points (+152) @ Memphis Grizzlies

George is in the midst of a breakout season, averaging 22.2 points per game on 43.6% shooting. A key driver of his scoring surge has been his ability to consistently get to the free-throw line, where he’s drawing nearly seven attempts per game (6.9) and converting them at an elite 90.5% rate .

The third-year man has scored at least 25 points in five of his past eight games, highlighted by a 31-point performance on Nov. 28.

He draws a terrific matchup against a Grizzlies team that allows the second-most points per game to opposing point guards.

2. CLE C Evan Mobley to Record a Double Double (-160) @ Washington Wizards

Mobley has logged a double-double in three straight games and five of his last six, offering the kind of consistency that makes the -160 premium worth paying.

He will continue to start at center in place of the injured Jarrett Allen (finger), absorbing major volume in the paint.

Mobley dominated the Wizards earlier this season (Nov. 7), posting 18 points and ten rebounds in just 28 minutes.

, posting in just 28 minutes. Washington allows the most points and the second-most rebounds per game to opposing centers.

