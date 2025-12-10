NBA Cup Quarterfinals Best Bets Today: Phoenix Suns vs Oklahoma City Thunder

The NBA Cup quarterfinals roll into Oklahoma City on Wednesday night as the red-hot Thunder host a road-worn Phoenix Suns squad searching for answers. OKC enters with the league’s longest win streak and an undefeated record at home, while the Suns limp into their fourth road game in 10 days with Devin Booker’s status still in flux.

Where to Watch Suns vs Thunder

Date: Wednesday, Dec. 10, 2025

Wednesday, Dec. 10, 2025 Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

7:30 p.m. ET Location: Paycom Center in Oklahoma City, OK

Paycom Center in Oklahoma City, OK TV Channel: None

None Live Stream: Amazon Prime Video

Amazon Prime Video Spread: Thunder -14.5 (-106) | Total: 225.5

Thunder -14.5 (-106) | 225.5 Moneyline: Suns +700, Thunder -1100

PHX vs OKC Odds & Predictions, Free Picks, Prop Bets Today & Injury Updates

Thunder to Cover 14.5 Spread (-112)

The Oklahoma City Thunder are on a roll like we don’t see very often, well, unless you are OKC. Shai Gilegeous-Alexander and company come into this one rocking the NBA’s longest win streak of the season, one they WILL extend to 16 games tonight. The -1100 moneyline isn’t even worth looking at, so we will take aim at the spread.

OKC comes in well rested, having last played on Sunday in Salt Lake, when they bullied the hapless Utah Jazz for a 30-point victory. Not only did they pound Utah without SGA, but because the game was already in garbage time by the fourth, no starter needed to play 30 minutes. The reigning league MVP is back in action tonight, back home where the Thunder have yet to lose a game (11-0).

The road-weary Phoenix Suns are in tough against the NBA’s top defense (106.9 PPG allowed). Phoenix will wrap up a four-game road trip against the worst possible opponent, as it looks to go above .500 away from home. The Suns last played on Monday, beating the Minnesota Timberwolves by three, doing so without Devin Booker (groin). With Booker still holding a questionable tag as of this writing, it would not be a surprise to see the team’s leading scorer (25.5 PPG) miss his third straight game. Even if he does suit up, the line will probably only move a few points, with the Thunder more than capable of winning this one in a blowout.

Give me OKC to move on to the semis in a big way.

Thunder Over 119.5 Total Points (-112)

If the side isn’t your style for this matchup, the team total offers just as clean a path — and Oklahoma City has been a juggernaut on that end of the floor. The Thunder enter the NBA Cup quarterfinals averaging 123.0 points per game, the second-highest mark in the league, and they’ve been even more explosive over their past 10 contests, pouring in 125.1 per night during their undefeated stretch.

This isn’t some hot shooting blip either — OKC ranks third in field-goal percentage (49.7%), fourth in paint scoring (52.5 PPG), and turns the ball over fewer than almost anyone in the NBA (11.0 per game, second-best). That combination of efficiency, rim pressure, and ball security makes their offensive floor incredibly high.

The matchup also lines up. Phoenix is finishing a four-game road trip in 10 days, and when the legs go, defense is the first thing to slip. The Suns just allowed 115+ in three of their past five games, and if Booker sits again, their depth takes a significant hit. Even if he plays, Phoenix still has to deal with an OKC team that already hung 123 on them in their own building in late November — and that was without the Thunder playing at the level they’re at now.

With SGA operating at an MVP pace (32.8 PPG, second in the scoring race) and the Thunder’s offense firing at its cleanest, most efficient rate of the season, clearing 119.5 is a number they should reach long before crunch time.

Give me a finely tuned OKC offense to steamroll an overachieving Suns squad.

Suns vs Thunder NBA Cup Best Bets

Thunder to Cover 14.5 Spread (-112)

Thunder Over 119.5 Total Points (-112)

