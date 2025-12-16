NBA · 2 hours ago
Spurs vs Knicks: Top Player Props for NBA Cup Final
And then there were two! The 2025 Emirates NBA Cup Final goes tonight from Las Vegas as Victor Wembanyama and the San Antonio Spurs (18-7) battle Jalen Brunson and the New York Knicks (18-7).
Tip-off is set for 8:30 p.m. ET with the Knicks sitting as narrow 2.5-point favorites.
Here are my top player props in what should be a thrilling showdown between two of the league’s best.
SAS SF Devin Vassell OVER 2.5 Made Threes (+108)
- Vassell is averaging career highs in three-pointers made per game (2.8) and three-point percentage (39.7%).
- He shot 4-of-9 from downtown in San Antonio’s upset win over the Thunder in the semis.
- Vassell has knocked down at least three treys in seven of his past 11 games.
- The Knicks allow the fourth-most made threes per game, including the third-most to opposing small forwards.
NYK PG Jalen Brunson to Score 30+ Points (-132)
- Brunson is fresh off a massive 40-point performance during Saturday’s semifinal.
- The star point guard has been on a scoring tear, tallying 30+ points in four consecutive games, averaging 34.5 PPG during that stretch.
- San Antonio struggles to defend point guards, allowing the fourth-most points per game to the position.
