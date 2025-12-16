NBA Cup Championship Best Bets: Spurs vs Knicks (December 16)

The NBA season is well underway, and we’re locked in with our top betting picks. Let’s break down two spots we’re targeting on Tuesday’s slate, which includes the 2025 NBA Cup Championship!

Stadium: T-Mobile Arena

T-Mobile Arena Location: Paradise, NV

Paradise, NV Where to Watch: Prime Video

Prime Video Time: 8:30 p.m. ET

San Antonio Spurs vs. New York Knicks Betting Odds

Spread: SA +2.5 (-108) | NY -2.5 (-112)

SA +2.5 (-108) | NY -2.5 (-112) Total: Over 234.5 (-106) | Under (-114)

Over 234.5 (-106) | Under (-114) Moneyline: SA +118 | NY -138

San Antonio Spurs vs. New York Knicks Kalshi Odds

Chance: SA 46% | NY 56%

SA 46% | NY 56% Spread: NY -2.5 Yes (52¢) | No (49¢)

NY -2.5 Yes (52¢) | No (49¢) Total: Over 233.5 Yes (50¢) | No (51¢)

Tuesday evening will feature the 2025 NBA Cup Championship between the San Antonio Spurs (18-7) and the New York Knicks (18-7). As has become tradition, Las Vegas’ T-Mobile Arena will serve as a neutral venue for this title bid.

Originating in 2023, there have been three NBA Cups to date. However, this will be the first time either the Knicks or the Spurs has played for all the marbles. Both sides enter this bid with undeniable momentum. San Antonio is riding a three-game winning streak, while New York has been victorious in nine of their past ten outings.

At this juncture, the Knickerbockers are listed as the third-best scoring team in the association. They have produced 121.0 PPG, which has powered them to the Eastern Conference’s No. 2 seed. Conversely, the Spurs rank seventh in scoring behind 119.7 PPG.

New York has been slightly more effective on defense than San Antonio. Presently, the Knicks have held opponents to 112.2 PPG, which ranks in the top five.

This championship game will be flush with star power from both rosters, but my lean here is on New York -2.5. I am confident in a cover from the Knicks, as they currently showcase an NBA-best 17-8 ATS (68%) record. Further, SportsGrid’s predictive model gives NYK a 62% chance at victory tonight. Additionally, it labels Knicks -2.5 as a three-star wager.

Best Bet: Knicks -2.5 (-112)

Given the magnitude of the moment, over 233.5 combined points seems like the more advantageous side for this bid. The law of scoring averages between San Antonio and New York equates to 240.7 points.

In 2025, the Spurs have gone 14-10 in the totals market, converting for the over in 56% of games. Across the way, the Knicks are 13-12 (52%) for the over.

Should this contest go to overtime, that will only boost the chances of over bettors. Not only is there a trophy on the line, but these players will be further motivated by cash considerations. Keep in mind: everyone on the winning team’s roster will earn an extra $530K. That should make for a nice holiday bonus! Expect the Spurs and Knicks to go blow-for-blow.

Best Bet: Over 233.5 (-106)

NBA Cup Quarterfinal Best Bets: Spurs vs. Knicks

Knicks -2.5 (-112)

Over 233.5 (-106)

Tuesday brings numerous opportunities to set a profitable tone on the hardwood. Best of luck!

