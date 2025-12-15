NBA Player Props Today: Monday’s Best Bets & Predictions (Dec. 15)

Ready to light up the scoreboard with your NBA bets? SportsGrid breaks down the top player props to help you cash in from tip-off to the final buzzer.

Here are tonight’s best prop targets on this five-game slate, each coming at plus money!

Note: All odds and props are courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook and are subject to change after the publication of this article.

DAL F/G Cooper Flagg to Score 20+ Points (+116) @ Utah Jazz

Flagg is fresh off a 22-point performance in Friday’s win over the Nets.

in Friday’s win over the Nets. The impressive rookie has scored at least 20 points in four of his past six games , including a 35-point performance on Nov. 29.

, including a on Nov. 29. Utah allows the second-most points per game and ranks 29th in defensive efficiency.

MEM G Cam Spencer 3+ Made Threes (+158) @ LA Clippers

Spencer has been lights out from deep this season, averaging 2.4 made threes per game at a sizzling 49.2% clip .

at a sizzling . The second-year man comes into this one in tremendous form, going a perfect 6-for-6 from downtown in Memphis’s last contest.

in Memphis’s last contest. Spencer has knocked down at least three treys in seven of his past nine games , one of those coming against the Clippers on Dec. 5.

, one of those coming against the Clippers on Dec. 5. The Clippers allow the fourth-most made threes per game.

