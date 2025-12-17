NBA Best Bets: Top Basketball Betting Picks for Wednesday (Dec. 17)

One night after the New York Knicks were crowned NBA Cup champs, things are sort of back to normal in the NBA. These gaps with minimal nightly games are coming to a close, even though we have just a two-game slate to choose from today.

Let’s make the most of it and try to carry over our two-for-two performance from last Wednesday.

Where to Watch Cleveland Cavaliers vs Chicago Bulls

Location: United Center – Chicago, Illinois

United Center Chicago, Illinois Where to Watch: FanDuel Sports Network Ohio, FanDuel Sports App, NBA League Pass

FanDuel Sports Network Ohio, FanDuel Sports App, NBA League Pass Time: 8:o0 p.m. ET

Cleveland Cavaliers vs Chicago Bulls Betting Odds

Spread: CLE -5.5 (-106) | CHI -5.5 (-114)

CLE -5.5 (-106) | CHI -5.5 (-114) Total: Over 242.5 (-108) | Under (-112)

Over 242.5 (-108) | Under (-112) Moneyline: CLE -200 | CHI +166

Cleveland Cavaliers vs Chicago Bulls Kalshi Odds

Chance: CLE 63% | CHI 37%

CLE 63% | CHI 37% Spread: CLE -5.5 Yes (50¢) | No (52¢)

CLE -5.5 Yes (50¢) | No (52¢) Total: Over 242.5 Yes (50¢) | No (52¢)

CLE vs CHI Odds & Predictions, Free Picks, Prop Bets Today & Injury Updates

Cleveland Cavaliers Over 123.5 Total Points

The Cleveland Cavaliers (15-12) hit the Windy City for a Central Division battle date with the Chicago Bulls (10-15), and I’m leaning toward a high-scoring affair for the visitors.

Cleveland has been one of the better offenses throughout the season, sitting 10th in team scoring at 118.7 points per game. Paced by the NBA’s fourth-leading scorer, Donovan Mitchell (30.7 PPG), the Cavs have been a high-volume shooting team, leading the league with 92.5 field goal attempts per game. Their death-by-1,000-blows approach is further exemplified by their seventh-place estimated pace (103.70), which means Cleveland nearly maxes out possessions.

The Cavs have been able to maintain a top-ten offense without the engine of said offense for much of the season. Starting PG Darius Garland has been limited to just 11 games. While Garland is still shaking off rust and seeing maintenance days, last year’s second-leading team scorer (20.6 PPG) is starting to put it together. Cleveland’s fifth overall pick from the 2019 NBA Draft is coming off season highs in minutes (39) and points (26) just three days ago. Garland is undoubtedly Robin to Mitchell’s Batman, and when he’s in the lineup, the Cavs are a much more dangerous team.

Two words that don’t go together in Chicago in recent years – dangerous and defense. The Bulls are once again one of the worst defensive units in basketball, giving up 122.4 points per game, ranking 26th in the league. They aren’t particularly strong on the perimeter, allowing 13.6 threes a night at 36.6 percent, both of which rank 20th. The Bulls’ weakness plays into one of Cleveland’s biggest strengths, as the Cavs sit fifth in averaging 15.0 triples per game.

Cleveland dropped 128 on the Bulls in their first meeting of the season back in November. While the Cavs had 24 from Evan Mobley for that home win against Chicago, they did not have Garland. With Mobley lost to a calf injury for 2-4 weeks on Friday, I estimate the trade-off on offense to be pretty close and expect Cleveland to come out firing tonight.

Where to Watch Memphis Grizzlies vs Minnesota Timberwolves

Location: Target Center, Minneapolis, Minneapolis

Target Center, Minneapolis, Minneapolis Where to Watch: FanDuel Sports Network Midwest Extra – Indiana, NBA TV

FanDuel Sports Network Midwest Extra – Indiana, NBA TV Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

Memphis Grizzlies vs Minnesota Timberwolves Betting Odds

Spread: MEM +7.5 (-112) | MIN -7.5 (-108)

MEM +7.5 (-112) | MIN -7.5 (-108) Total: Over 230.5 (-110) | Under (-110)

Over 230.5 (-110) | Under (-110) Moneyline: MEM +230 | MIN -280

Memphis Grizzlies vs Minnesota Timberwolves Kalshi Odds

Chance: MEM 29% | MIN 71%

MEM 29% | MIN 71% Spread: MIN -8.5 Yes (46¢) | No (56¢)

MIN -8.5 Yes (46¢) | No (56¢) Total: Over 230.5 Yes (51¢) | No (51¢)

MEM vs MIN Odds & Predictions, Free Picks, Prop Bets Today & Injury Updates

Memphis Grizzlies Cover 7.5-Point Spread

As has become an everyday occurrence in the NBA, the unknown availability of players weighs heavily on early-day picks. With a pair of franchise cornerstones questionable, I’m banking on the Minnesota Timberwolves (17-9) two-way star sitting out another game, and the Memphis Grizzlies (12-14) guard looking to rebuild his once-thought-unfettered path to superstardom suiting up.

Anthony Edwards has missed Minnesota’s past two games with a foot injury. He did not practice on Tuesday, although he did some work on the side. The T-wolves won’t want to push their best player into action with a meeting with the defending NBA champion Oklahoma City Thunder invading the Target Center on Friday. I’m thinking head coach Chris Finch and company hold off on bringing Ant-Man back tonight.

On the other side, Ja Morant has played in two straight games after missing 10 in a row with an ankle injury. His minutes have still been in the 20s, but the former second overall pick has shown he can do damage in quick spurts. Morant double-doubled with 21 points and 10 assists in just 25 minutes against the Utah Jazz last week. The Grizz face the lowly Washington Wizards on Friday, so if I’m coaching Memphis (they haven’t called me yet), that’s the day I rest Ja.

The Grizzlies have covered in seven of their past 10 and three of their past four as a dog. Memphis has been playing above their mediocore record winning three of four and six of their past eight.

Much of Memphis’ recent strong play has to be attributed to Santi Aldama. Not only is he putting up a career-best 13.1 points per game, but he’s stepped into the starting lineup seamlessly. The fifth-year forward out of Loyola Maryland is putting up 18.5 points per game as a starter and has given the Grizzlies an unexpected boost.

I like Memphis keeping this one close and covering 7.5 points.

