NBA Player Props Today: Wednesday’s Best Bets & Predictions (Dec. 17)

Here are tonight’s best prop targets as we tackle a mini two-game slate.

CLE PF Dean Wade to Score 10+ Points (+230) @ Chicago Bulls

Wade is fresh off a 14-point performance on Sunday and will start a second straight game in place of the injured Evan Mobley (calf).

on Sunday and will start a in place of the injured (calf). The Bulls allow the most points per game to opposing power forwards and rank 25th in defensive efficiency.

MIN PG Donte DiVincenzo to Score 15+ Points (+100) vs. Memphis Grizzlies

DiVincenzo has scored at least 15 points in two straight games and six of his past eight .

and . Memphis allows the third-most points per game to opposing point guards.

MIN PF Julius Randle 2+ Made Threes (-148) vs. Memphis Grizzlies

Randle has knocked down at least two triples in three consecutive games and four of his past five , shooting a solid 39% from beyond the arc during that stretch.

and , shooting a solid during that stretch. The Grizzlies struggle to defend the perimeter, allowing opponents the fifth-most threes per game, including the second-most to power forwards.

