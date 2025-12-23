NBA Best Bets: Top 2 Betting Picks for Tuesday (December 23)

The NBA season is underway, and we’re locked in with our top betting picks. Let’s break down two spots we’re targeting on Tuesday’s slate.

Stadium: American Airlines Center

American Airlines Center Location: Dallas, TX

Dallas, TX Where to Watch: NBC/Peacock

NBC/Peacock Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

Denver Nuggets vs. Dallas Mavericks Betting Odds

Spread: DEN -7 (-110) | DAL +7 (-110)

DEN -7 (-110) | DAL +7 (-110) Total: Over 235.5 (-110) | Under (-110)

Over 235.5 (-110) | Under (-110) Moneyline: DEN -255 | DAL +210

Denver Nuggets vs. Dallas Mavericks Kalshi Odds

Chance: DEN 70% | DAL 30%

DEN 70% | DAL 30% Spread: DEN -7.5 Yes (48¢) | No (52¢)

DEN -7.5 Yes (48¢) | No (52¢) Total: Over 235.5 Yes (49¢) | No (51¢)

Setting the tone for NBA on NBC this week, the Denver Nuggets (21-7) will visit the Dallas Mavericks (11-19) at American Airlines Center. At this time, the Mavericks appear to be at a crossroads as a franchise. Conversely, Denver has high hopes of another title run this season.

Kalshi has the Nuggets trading at 11¢ in the pro basketball championship market ahead of this evening’s clash, which is second best. Denver is operating like a freight train right now, having scored an NBA-best 124.7 PPG this year. When healthy, the Nuggets are a matchup nightmare.

In 2025, Dallas ranks outside the league’s top 15 at both ends of the floor. The Mavs do land sixth overall in terms of PACE, as they are averaging 101.3 possessions per 48 minutes. This formula has led to mostly poor results, but they have been a bit better lately. Dallas has won six of its past nine outings.

I like the over for this bid in “Big D." Notably, Denver has been one of the top squads in the totals market, converting for over bettors at an 18-9 (6%) clip so far. In the Nuggets’ past 16 games, the over has cashed on 13 occasions.

Best Bet: Over 235.5 (-110)

Stadium: Intuit Dome

Intuit Dome Location: Inglewood, CA

Inglewood, CA Where to Watch: NBC/Peacock

NBC/Peacock Time: 10:30 p.m. ET

Houston Rockets vs. Los Angeles Clippers Betting Odds

Spread: HOU -7.5 (-112) | LAC +7.5 (-108)

HOU -7.5 (-112) | LAC +7.5 (-108) Total: Over 219.5 (-112) | Under (-108)

Over 219.5 (-112) | Under (-108) Moneyline: HOU -320 | LAC +260

Houston Rockets vs. Los Angeles Clippers Kalshi Odds

Chance: HOU 72% | LAC 29%

HOU 72% | LAC 29% Spread: LAC -7.5 Yes (49¢) | No (51¢)

LAC -7.5 Yes (49¢) | No (51¢) Total: Over 220.5 Yes (49¢) | No (51¢)

To keep the holiday action churning, the Houston Rockets (17-8) are in the “City of Angels" tonight to take on the Los Angeles Clippers (7-21). Notably, these Western foes are experiencing polar-opposite seasons at this juncture.

Houston is currently positioned as the conference’s No. 5 seed, ranking second in the Southwestern Division. Across the way, the Clippers have been quite cantankerous. LA has displayed many issues in 2025, both on and off the court.

After 25 contests, the Rockets are one of the most well-rounded squads in the association. From a scoring perspective, they rank second in offense (120.9 PPG) and defense (111.6 PPG). Their collective efforts have earned respect in the 2025-26 title market. Houston is listed with the fourth-shortest odds at FanDuel Sportsbook.

Not much has gone right for the Clippers this season. Transparently, they are one of the most offensively challenged units in the NBA this year. Los Angeles is producing only 110.6 PPG, which is a bottom-three clip.

Sometimes it is best to keep it simple, so I am laying 10.5 points on the Rockets. Houston has covered in 60% of its games this season, posting a 15-10 ATS record. Meanwhile, the Clippers have been one of the worst teams to back, posting a 9-19 (32.1%) ATS record.

Best Bet: Rockets -7.5 (-112)

Tuesday brings numerous opportunities to set a profitable tone on the hardwood. Best of luck!

