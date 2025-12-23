NBA · 3 hours ago
NBA Player Props Today: Tuesday’s Best Bets & Predictions (Dec. 23)
Ready to light up the scoreboard with your NBA bets? SportsGrid breaks down the top player props to help you cash in from tip-off to the final buzzer.
Let’s jump into tonight’s best prop targets on this jam-packed 14-game slate.
1. DET C Jalen Duren OVER 29.5 PTS + REB (-114) @ Sacramento Kings
- Duren has cleared this mark in three consecutive games, averaging 20.7 points and 11.3 rebounds per game during that span.
- He should dominate a Kings team that struggles mightily against centers, allowing the second-most points and rebounds to the position.
2. UTA PG Keyonte George OVER 24.5 Points (-110) vs. Memphis Grizzlies
- George lit up the Grizzlies back on Dec. 12, exploding for a career-high 39 points.
- The third-year man has been on a scoring tear, clearing this mark in four of his past five games while averaging 31.4 PPG during that span.
- Memphis allows the second-most points per game to opposing point guards.
3. PHX SF Dillon Brooks OVER 21.5 Points (-114) vs. Los Angeles Lakers
- Brooks has scored at least 22 points in back-to-back games.
- He has averaged 25.5 points in two games against the Lakers this season.
- The Lakers allow the most points per game to opposing small forwards.
