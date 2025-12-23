Live NowLive
NBA · 3 hours ago

NBA Player Props Today: Tuesday’s Best Bets & Predictions (Dec. 23)

Paul Connor

Host · Writer

Ready to light up the scoreboard with your NBA bets? SportsGrid breaks down the top player props to help you cash in from tip-off to the final buzzer.

Let’s jump into tonight’s best prop targets on this jam-packed 14-game slate.

Note: All odds and props are courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook and are subject to change after the publication of this article.

1. DET C Jalen Duren OVER 29.5 PTS + REB (-114) @ Sacramento Kings

  • Duren has cleared this mark in three consecutive games, averaging 20.7 points and 11.3 rebounds per game during that span.
  • He should dominate a Kings team that struggles mightily against centers, allowing the second-most points and rebounds to the position.

2. UTA PG Keyonte George OVER 24.5 Points (-110) vs. Memphis Grizzlies

  • George lit up the Grizzlies back on Dec. 12, exploding for a career-high 39 points.
  • The third-year man has been on a scoring tear, clearing this mark in four of his past five games while averaging 31.4 PPG during that span.
  • Memphis allows the second-most points per game to opposing point guards.

3. PHX SF Dillon Brooks OVER 21.5 Points (-114) vs. Los Angeles Lakers

  • Brooks has scored at least 22 points in back-to-back games.
  • He has averaged 25.5 points in two games against the Lakers this season.
  • The Lakers allow the most points per game to opposing small forwards.

