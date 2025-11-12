NBA · 1 hour ago
Lakers vs Thunder: Best NBA Player Prop Bets Today (11/12)
Paul Connor
Host · Writer
It’s a marquee matchup in the NBA tonight as Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and the defending champion Oklahoma City Thunder (11-1) host Luka Doncic and the Los Angeles Lakers (8-3).
Here’s everything you need to know, along with my top player prop bets!
Note: All odds are courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook and are subject to change after the publication of this article.
Where to Watch Lakers vs. Thunder
- Date: Wednesday, Nov. 12, 2025
- Time: 9:30 p.m. ET
- Location: Paycom Center in Oklahoma City, OK
- TV: ESPN
- Live Stream: Fubo
- Spread: Thunder -7 (-110) | Total: 229.5
- Moneyline: Lakers (+215), Thunder (-260)
Prop #1: LAL Luka Doncic OVER 3.5 Made Threes (-114)
- This season, Doncic is averaging 3.9 made threes on a whopping 12.0 attempts per game.
- He has drained 4+ triples in three consecutive games and five of his last six.
- OKC is allowing the fourth-most made threes per game (14.8).
Have all the intel you need? Free actionable info is one click away! Sign up for our daily newsletter, SportsGrid Daily.
Prop #2: OKC Shai Gilgeous-Alexander OVER 6.5 Assists (-114)
- SGA dished out 11 assists in just 28 minutes during last night’s victory over the Warriors.
- The reigning MVP is averaging 7.2 APG over his last six contests.
- The Lakers are allowing the seventh-most assists per game (27.4).
- SGA averaged 8.0 APG in three games against the Lakers last season.
Dunk on the sportsbooks tonight! Grab SportsGrid’s free NBA picks & NBA props.
Prop #3: LAL Jake LaRavia OVER 3.5 Rebounds (-114)
- LaRavia has cleared this mark in eight of his past nine games, averaging 5.6 RPG during that span.
- OKC has been below average on the glass, allowing the tenth-most rebounds per game to opponents.
Stay ahead of the game and elevate your sports betting experience with SportsGrid.