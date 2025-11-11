NBA Best Bets: Top 2 Betting Picks for Tuesday (November 11)

The NBA season is underway, and we’re locked in with our top betting picks. Let’s break down two spots we’re targeting on Tuesday’s slate.

NBA on NBC returns tonight with a bicoastal doubleheader. First up, we’ll see the Boston Celtics (5-6) and Philadelphia 76ers (6-4) from the “City of Brotherly Love." This will be the second head-to-head meeting of 2025-26 between these Atlantic Division rivals, as the Celtics defeated the Sixers on Halloween, 109-108.

Philadelphia has been one of the association’s top offenses to this point. After ten contests, the 76ers are scoring 122.4 PPG, which ranks fourth overall. They are led by guard Tyrese Maxey, who is averaging a career-best 33.2 PPG right now.

The Celtics have gotten off to a rocky start this season behind a slow pace (96.7) of play. Boston is currently scoring 112.8 PPG, but its strengths lie on the defensive side. The C’s have allowed only 110.4 PPG so far: second best in the NBA. 2024 Finals MVP Jaylen Brown (28.0 PPG) is shouldering the load on both ends of the floor at this time.

I expect the Sixers to be in search of revenge tonight after letting one slip away against Boston just two weeks ago. ESPN Analytics also likes Philadelphia in this spot, yielding a 61.1% winning probability versus the Celtics. With that, I see value in laying 1.5 points on the 76ers. Keep in mind: Philly is an NBA-best 8-2 ATS at this juncture.

Best Bet: 76ers -1.5 (-110)

In California’s capital city, the Sacramento Kings (3-7) will play host to the Denver Nuggets (7-2). These sides have already clashed once this season. Just eight days ago, the Nuggets defeated Sacramento in Denver by a score of 130-124.

Over the past two years, the Kings have morphed into a veteran team. As it is now, they are playing incredibly uptempo; Sac has posted a 102.6 PACE (fourth) throughout 10 contests. Ultimately, they are scoring 115.3 PPG. The Kings are worse on defense. To this point, they have allowed a whopping 123.9 PPG, which lands 28th overall.

The Nuggets are three years removed from winning it all, but feel they still have the right players to go the distance again. Denver is playing well currently. They are especially thriving on offense. After nine outings, the Nuggets are scoring 124.2 PPG: second best in the NBA. Of course, this roster operates with Nikola Jokić as its maestro. Jokić is averaging a triple-double right now, producing figures of 25.2 PPG, 13.0 RPG, and 11.9 APG.

Entering Tuesday, Sacramento has been quite profitable for over bettors; 70% of all games involving the Kings this year have converted for the over. Their rapid pace of play and lack of defense significantly contribute to that. With this group taking on an offensive juggernaut in the Nuggets, my lean is on over 242.5 tonight. We saw 254 total points in the most recent head-to-head matchup (Nov. 4) between these Western Conference foes, and I believe a similar performance is impending.

Best Bet: Over 242.5 (-114)

Tuesday brings numerous opportunities to set a profitable tone on the hardwood. Best of luck!

