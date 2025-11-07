Ranking the 5 Most Overrated Teams in the NBA Right Now

As the NBA regular season continues to unfold, teams have begun to separate themselves in the conference standings. Following the first month of play, here’s a look at the five most overrated teams in the league up to this point.

Record: 6-1

The Chicago Bulls look like a completely different team this season, not only in comparison to last year, but arguably the entirety of Billy Donovan’s tenure in the Windy City. Chicago sits atop the East right now with a 6-1 record, and while their early success has been fun to watch, the burning question everyone’s asking is: How long will this last? The Bulls have talent, no doubt, but they’ve had the majority of this group on the roster for the last few seasons. Obviously, development plays a significant role in the team’s overall leap, but by January, the idea that Chicago will still be on top of the Eastern Conference seems slim.

Record: 5-3

The Philadelphia 76ers’ early success this season has been a relief for Sixers fans following last year’s abysmal season. Philly used their underwhelming 82-game campaign from last season to land one of the best rookies in the 2025 NBA Draft in VJ Edgecombe, who’s impressed to start the season. At 5-3, it’s impressive to see the turnaround from Nick Nurse’s squad, but in reality, the team’s early wins have been driven by the exceptional play of Tyrese Maxey, who’s amid a career year. Maxey’s play is a positive sign, but with Joel Embiid looking like a shell of his former MVP self, it’s fair to wonder how sustainable this success for the 76ers is.

Record 5-3

The Portland Trail Blazers have surprised many this season, especially given that the team was forced to deal with former head coach Chauncey Billups’s gambling scandal. Portland has multiple emerging talents on the roster, but most of their success this season can be tied to the offseason addition of two-time NBA champion Jrue Holiday. Considering the ongoing Trail Blazers rebuild, the early signs suggest the team has taken a step forward. However, the likelihood that Portland will be a playoff team when it’s all said and done feels unlikely.

Record: 5-4

Entering the season, the hype surrounding the Golden State Warriors was at an all-time high. Steve Kerr’s team was considered a legitimate title contender, and while that may prove true, the early struggles have cast doubt on the idea that the Dubs can make a championship run. With one of the oldest rosters in the league, continuity will be needed to work out the wrinkles in the new-look roster. However, with nagging injuries and the management of older players like Al Horford, the Warriors may take longer to find their rhythm than initially expected.

Record 5-3

All eyes were on the Milwaukee Bucks this offseason, as many believed superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo might finally request a trade out of Milwaukee. Nonetheless, the forward opted to remain put, but looking at the moves the team made to surround the star, the question remained. Up to this point, the Bucks remain two games over .500, but their early success drives from the dominant play of Antetokounmpo. With a player of his caliber, it doesn’t come as a surprise to see him will his squad to a win, especially throughout the regular season. However, when the postseason comes, that won’t be sustainable, and even if it was, would Antetokounmpo really want to be in a situation where he has to carry the load on a nightly basis? Regardless, the early success in Milwaukee feels like false hope for the team’s fanbase.

