NBA Player Props Today: Thursday’s Best Bets & Predictions (Dec. 18)
Paul Connor
Host · Writer
Ready to light up the scoreboard with your NBA bets? SportsGrid breaks down the top player props to help you cash in from tip-off to the final buzzer.
Let’s jump into tonight’s best prop targets on this loaded 12-game slate.
Note: All odds and props are courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook and are subject to change after the publication of this article.
1. HOU SF Kevin Durant to Score 25+ Points (-106) @ New Orleans Pelicans
- Durant has scored at least 25 points in five of his past seven games.
- The future Hall of Famer attacks a Pelicans defense allowing the third-most points per game (122.8), including the sixth-most to opposing small forwards.
- In 11 road games this season, Durant has averaged 25.0 points on highly efficient 51.6% shooting.
2. POR C Donovan Clingan to Record a Double Double (+136) vs Sacramento Kings
- Over his last eight contests, Clingan is averaging 11.1 PPG and 11.9 RPG.
- He steps into a smash spot against the Kings’ interior defense that struggles against centers, allowing the most rebounds and the second-most points per game to the position.
3. BKN C Nic Claxton OVER 8.5 Rebounds (+112) vs Miami Heat
- Claxton has cleared this line in three of his past four contests.
- The Heat struggle on the glass, allowing opposing centers to grab the second-most rebounds per game.
