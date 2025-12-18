Live NowLive
NBA · 17 minutes ago

NBA Player Props Today: Thursday’s Best Bets & Predictions (Dec. 18)

Paul Connor

Host · Writer

Ready to light up the scoreboard with your NBA bets? SportsGrid breaks down the top player props to help you cash in from tip-off to the final buzzer.

Let’s jump into tonight’s best prop targets on this loaded 12-game slate.

Note: All odds and props are courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook and are subject to change after the publication of this article.

1. HOU SF Kevin Durant to Score 25+ Points (-106) @ New Orleans Pelicans

  • Durant has scored at least 25 points in five of his past seven games.
  • The future Hall of Famer attacks a Pelicans defense allowing the third-most points per game (122.8), including the sixth-most to opposing small forwards.
  • In 11 road games this season, Durant has averaged 25.0 points on highly efficient 51.6% shooting.

Dunk on the sportsbooks tonight! Grab SportsGrid’s free NBA picks & NBA props.

2. POR C Donovan Clingan to Record a Double Double (+136) vs Sacramento Kings

  • Over his last eight contests, Clingan is averaging 11.1 PPG and 11.9 RPG.
  • He steps into a smash spot against the Kings’ interior defense that struggles against centers, allowing the most rebounds and the second-most points per game to the position.

3. BKN C Nic Claxton OVER 8.5 Rebounds (+112) vs Miami Heat

  • Claxton has cleared this line in three of his past four contests.
  • The Heat struggle on the glass, allowing opposing centers to grab the second-most rebounds per game.

