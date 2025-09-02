Live NowLive
NBA · 12 minutes ago

Bleacher Report Ranks the 10 Best European Players in NBA History

Paul Connor

Host · Writer

  • 1. Nikola Jokic

    Playing Career: 2012-Present

    Position: Center

    Team(s): Denver Nuggets

    Career Stats (10 Seasons): 31.7 MPG | 21.8 PPG | 10.9 RPG | 7.2 APG | 1.3 SPG | 0.7 BPG | .560 FG% 

    Career Highlights:

    NBA Champion (2023)

    - NBA Finals MVP (2023)

    - 3x NBA Most Valuable Player (2021, 2022, 2024)

    - 7x NBA All-Star (2019-2025)

    - 5x All-NBA First Team (2019, 2021, 2022, 2024, 2025)

    - 2x All-NBA Second Team (2020, 2023)

  • 9. Marc Gasol

    Playing Career: 2008-2021

    Position: Center

    Team(s): Memphis Grizzlies (2008-2019), Toronto Raptors (2019-2020), Los Angeles Lakers (2020-2021)

    Career Stats (13 Seasons): 33.2 MPG | 14.0 PPG | 7.4 RPG | 3.4 APG | 0.9 SPG | 1.4 BPG | .481 FG%

    Career Highlights:

    - NBA Champion (2019)

    - 3x NBA All-Star (2012, 2015, 2017)

    - All-NBA First Team (2015)

    - All-NBA Second Team (2013)

    - NBA Defensive Player of the Year (2013)

  • 8. Rudy Gobert

    Playing Career: 2013-Present

    Position: Center

    Team(s): Utah Jazz (2013-2022), Minnesota Timberwolves (2022-Present)

    Career Stats: 12.6 PPG | 11.7 RPG | 1.4 APG | 0.7 SPG | 2.1 BPG | .656 FG%

    Career Highlights:

    - 3x NBA All-Star (2020-2022)

    - All-NBA Second Team (2017)

    - 3x All-NBA Third Team (2019-2021)

    - 4x NBA Defensive Player of the Year (2018, 2019, 2021, 2024)

    - 7x NBA All-Defensive First Team (2017-2022, 2024)

    - NBA All-Defensive Second Team (2025)

    - NBA Rebounding Leader (2022)

    - NBA Blocks Leader (2017)

  • 7. Andrei Kirilenko

    Playing Career: 2001-2011, 2012-2015

    Position: Small Forward/Power Forward

    Team(s): Utah Jazz (2001-2011), Minnesota Timberwolves (2012-2013), Brooklyn Nets (2013-2014)

    Career Stats (13 Seasons): 30.0 MPG | 11.8 PPG | 5.5 RPG | 2.7 APG | 1.4 SPG | 1.8 BPG | .474 FG% 

    Career Highlights:

    - NBA All-Star (2004)

    - NBA All-Defensive First Team (2006)

    - 2x NBA All-Defensive Second Team (2004, 2005)

    - NBA Blocks Leader (2005)

  • 6. Tony Parker

    Playing Career: 2001-2019

    Position: Point Guard

    Team(s): San Antonio Spurs (2001-2018), Charlotte Hornets (2018-2019)

    Career Stats (18 Seasons): 30.5 MPG | 15.5 PPG | 2.7 RPG | 5.6 APG | 0.8 SPG | 0.1 BPG | .491 FG% 

    Career Highlights:

    - 4x NBA Champion (2003, 2005, 2007, 2014)

    - NBA Finals MVP (2007)

    - 6x NBA All-Star (2006, 2007, 2009, 2012-2014)

    - 3x All-NBA Second Team (2012-2014)

    - All-NBA Third Team (2009)

  • 5. Pau Gasol

    Playing Career: 2001-2019

    Position: Power Forward

    Team(s): Memphis Grizzlies (2001-2008), Los Angeles Lakers (2008-2014), Chicago Bulls (2014-2016), San Antonio Spurs (2016-2019), Milwaukee Bucks (2019)

    Career Stats (18 Seasons): 33.4 MPG | 17.0 PPG | 9.2 RPG | 3.2 APG | 0.5 SPG | 1.6 BPG | .507 FG% 

    Career Highlights:

    - 2x NBA Champion (2009, 2010)

    - 6x NBA All-Star (2006, 2009-2011, 2015, 2016)

    - 2x All-NBA Second Team (2011, 2015)

    - 2x All-NBA Third Team (2009, 2010)

    - NBA Rookie of the Year (2002)

  • 4. Luka Doncic

    Playing Career: 2018-Present

    Position: Point Guard

    Team(s): Dallas Mavericks (2018-2025), Los Angeles Lakers (2025-Present)

    Career Stats (7 seasons): 34.9 MPG | 28.6 PPG | 8.6 RPG | 8.2 APG | 1.2 SPG | 0.5 BPG | .468 FG%

    Career Highlights: 

    - 5x NBA All-Star (2020-2024)

    - 5x All-NBA First Team (2020-2024)

    - NBA Rookie of the Year (2019)

    - NBA Scoring Champion (2024)

  • 3. Giannis Antetokounmpo

    Playing Career: 2013-Present

    Position: Power Forward

    Team(s): Milwaukee Bucks

    Career Stats (12 Seasons): 32.9 MPG | 23.9 PPG | 9.9 RPG | 5.0 APG | 1.1 SPG | 1.2 BPG | .551 FG% 

    Career Highlights:

    - NBA Champion (2021)

    - NBA Finals MVP (2021)

    - 2x NBA Most Valuable Player (2019, 2020)

    - 9x NBA All-Star (2017-2025)

    - 7x All-NBA First Team (2019-2025)

    - 2x All-NBA Second Team (2017, 2018)

    - NBA Defensive Player of the Year (2020)

    - 4x NBA All-Defensive First Team (2019-2022)

  • 2. Dirk Nowitzki

    Playing Career: 1998-2019

    Position: Power Forward

    Team(s): Dallas Mavericks

    Career Stats (21 Seasons): 33.8 MPG | 20.7 PPG | 7.5 RPG | 2.4 APG | 0.8 SPG | 0.8 BPG | .471 FG% 

    Career Highlights:

    - NBA Champion (2011)

    - NBA Finals MVP (2011)

    - NBA Most Valuable Player (2007)

    - 6th All-Time in Career Points (31,560)

    - 14x NBA All-Star (2002-2012, 2014, 2015, 2019)

    - 4x All-NBA First Team (2005-2007, 2009)

    - 5x All-NBA Second Team (2002, 2003, 2008, 2010, 2011)

    - 3x All-NBA Third Team (2001, 2004, 2012)

