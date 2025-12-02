NBA Player Props Today: Tuesday’s Best Bets & Predictions (Dec. 2)

Ready to light up the scoreboard with your NBA bets? SportsGrid breaks down the top player props to help you cash in from tip-off to the final buzzer.

Let’s jump into tonight’s best prop targets, with two coming in at plus money!

Note: All odds are courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook and are subject to change after the publication of this article.

1. MIN SG Anthony Edwards 5+ Made Threes (+185) @ New Orleans Pelicans

Edwards has knocked down at least five triples in four of his past five games , shooting a blistering 49% (24-of-49) from beyond the arc during that span.

, shooting a blistering from beyond the arc during that span. New Orleans allows the most made threes per game to opposing shooting guards (4.17).

2. OKC C Chet Holmgren to Record a Double Double (+125) @ Golden State Warriors

Holmgren dominated the Warriors the last time these teams played (Nov. 11), recording 23 points and 11 rebounds in just 25 minutes as OKC blew out the Dubs 126-102.

(Nov. 11), recording in just 25 minutes as OKC blew out the Dubs 126-102. Golden State is allowing the seventh-most points (23.79) and the seventh-most rebounds (15.43) per game to opposing centers.

3. TOR PG Immanuel Quickley OVER 17.5 Points (-118) vs. Portland Trail Blazers

Quickley has cleared this mark in back-to-back games , scoring 19 and 22 points, respectively, in those contests.

, scoring 19 and 22 points, respectively, in those contests. He draws a great matchup against a Trail Blazers squad that’s allowing the most points per game to opposing point guards (30.05) .

. Quickley will continue to see an elevated role on offense with RJ Barrett (19.4 PPG) set to miss a fifth consecutive game with a knee injury.

