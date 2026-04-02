Lakers vs. Thunder Preview: Luka Dončić and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Clash in OKC

Los Angeles Lakers (50–26) vs. Oklahoma City Thunder (60–16) | Game 77 of 82

WHERE TO WATCH AND WHAT TIME

Date: Thursday, Apr. 2

Tip-off: 6:30 p.m. PT

Location: Paycom Center — Oklahoma City, OK

TV: PRIME, Spectrum SportsNet

Radio: ESPN LA 710 / 1330 KWKW

GAME PREVIEW

The Lakers hit the road riding momentum from their 50th win of the season, taking on the NBA-leading Thunder on Thursday in Oklahoma City.

Los Angeles is coming off a 127–113 win over Cleveland on Tuesday, powered by Luka Dončić’s 42-point performance in his return from suspension.

Dončić has scored 40 points in three straight games as he still leads the NBA in scoring at 33.8 points.

Dončić and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander were not suited up in the last matchup between the two in a nine-point loss to the Thunder. And this MVP matchup will continue as they see each other again back in L.A. next week.

Winners of 11 of their last 12, the Lakers now face their toughest test against an Oklahoma City team that owns the league’s best record at 60–16.

The Thunder enter on a tear, winning 15 of their last 16 games, including a four-point overtime win over Detroit on Monday behind a 47-point performance from Gilgeous-Alexander, who continues to lead the MVP race.

WHERE THEY STAND

The Lakers improved to 50–26 and sit firmly at No. 3 in the Western Conference after clinching both a playoff spot and the Pacific Division title.

With a handful of games remaining, they are focused on maintaining momentum.

Oklahoma City leads the Western Conference, holding a commanding grip on the No. 1 seed.

QUICK OPPONENT RUNDOWN

The Thunder have been the most dominant and balanced team in the league this season.

They rank 8th in offensive rating (117.1) and 1st in defensive rating (106.3), combining elite scoring with the NBA’s top defense. Their ability to control games on both ends—especially late—has separated them from the rest of the league.

And also beating good teams with a 33–14 record (NBA-best) against teams at .500 and up.

Gilgeous-Alexander continues to anchor everything offensively while thriving in isolation and clutch situations, right behind Dončić in scoring at 31.6 ppg.

Gilgeous-Alexander has scored 30 or more points (including three 40-point games) in nine of the last 15 games.

WHAT TO AVOID

The Lakers can’t afford the slow starts that have crept into recent wins.

Against the Thunder, falling behind early—especially on the road—can quickly snowball. Oklahoma City thrives on turning stops into transition offense, leading the NBA in points off turnovers with 22 points a game.

So careless turnovers and rushed possessions will only fuel their momentum.

Containing Gilgeous-Alexander is priority No. 1. He lives in the paint and at the free-throw line, so the Lakers must stay disciplined defensively, avoid unnecessary fouls and force the ball out of his hands late in possessions.

They’ll also need to match OKC’s defensive intensity for a full 48 minutes. Any drop-off—especially in the second half—can be the difference.

STAT TO WATCH

Luka Dončić has scored 30+ points in 13 consecutive games, with the Lakers going 12–1 during that stretch.

Oklahoma City owns the NBA’s No. 1 defensive rating (106.3).

Will that continue in OKC? We shall see in an MVP battle.

NOTABLE OPPONENT RANKS AMONG THE NBA

The Thunder’s current ranking:

8th (1117.1) in offensive rating

1st (106.3) in defensive rating

Other rankings:

PTS — 4th (119.4)

FGM — 5th (118.6)

FG% — 6th (48.2%)

3P% — 13th (35.9%)

TOs — 2nd (12.6)

STLS — 4th (9.6)

SEASON SERIES

Game 1 — Thunder 121–92 win at Los Angeles (Nov. 12) Game 2 — Thunder 119–110 win at Oklahoma City

Thursday marks the third of four meetings between the teams this season, with the final matchup coming in Los Angeles following their next game.

INJURY REPORT

Lakers:

Marcus Smart (right ankle soreness): Day-to-day

Thunder:

Alex Caruso (illness): Questionable

Thomas Sorber (right ACL): Out

THREADS FOR THE GAME

The Lakers will wear their road black California Dream unis again, while the Thunder will wear their blue Icon Edition jerseys.

NEXT MATCHUP

The Lakers continue their road trip against the Dallas Mavericks on Sunday, then return home for a rematch against the Thunder.