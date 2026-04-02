South Bay Lakers fend off the San Diego Clippers, punch ticket to conference semifinals

LOS ANGELES – When the South Bay Lakers stepped onto the court at the UCLA Health Training Center Wednesday night, it was their first time ever being in the driver’s seat as the No.1 seed in the G League playoffs since their move to this venue nine years ago.

Facing off against the No. 8 seed and so-cal rival San Diego Clippers, the Lakers vigorously battled their way to a 122-119 victory in front of a sold-out home crowd.

To say this was a battle, however, would be a huge understatement. Through a season-high 27 lead changes and constant clashing on the attack, this bout brought out not only that sheer intensity of a playoff atmosphere, but it also displayed a true love for this game.

“I love it, I know I look like I’m 12 (years old) but I have a fire and a passion that is real and an intensity burning,” said South Bay Lakers Head Coach Zach Guthrie. “I wanted this team prepared to win the game.”

After earning the NBA G League Coach of the Month that featured a 10-2 record and a season-high road winning percentage during that stretch, Guthrie has set his squad up for success.

In his first taste of the G League playoffs, Guthrie also displayed his tenacity and devotion to his craft.

“One of their players talked shit to me and I fired back,” said Guthrie. I don’t back down from anyone, you can look at me and doubt me all you want but I’m going to prepare this team and push this team to their limits and hold them to a standard that does not waver.”

With an already potent offense that was third in the league in scoring and had the best field goal percentage, they also got some reinforcements with forward Drew Timme and guard Kobe Bufkin returning from their stint once again from the Los Angeles Lakers.

Paired up with Chris Mañon, R.J. Davis and Malik Williams, this starting unit took the floor for the first time together.

While the high-powered offense that clicked instantaneously, the Clippers held their own throughout the first half by constantly working downhill and matching the Lakers’ intensity.

“I felt like they punched first, it’s not that we weren’t ready, that’s just a veteran team,” said Guthrie.

Despite sitting at 27th place in the league with just over 44% of their season’s points coming from the paint, the Clippers drove their way to the cup in this one, racking up a 68 paint points.

The Clippers had three starters drop at least 25 points as well. In his first game with San Diego this season on an assignment, guard Cam Christie tormented the Lakers defense, dropping a 33 point and 13 rebound double-double. Fellow guard Sean Padulla also dropped his seventh consecutive 20+ point performance since signing a two-way contract with the Clippers in February, finishing with 26 points along with four made triples.

Fortunately for the Lakers, they were backed by an even better unit that progressively fought together.

In a first half that saw 19 lead changes, the Lakers were able to pull ahead with a narrow four point advantage. Timme and Bufkin were already in double figures by this point with 14 and 11 points while also setting up their teammates down low.

On top of that, the Lakers limited a terrific transition offense for the Clippers. Despite ranking second in the league averaging over 20 fast break points and having the fewest turnovers in the league, the Clippers could only accumulate seven fast break points and had just three points off 12 Laker turnovers.

The Lakers also utilized a strong second unit through this one, dropping 46 bench points compared to just 14 for the Clippers.

While back-and-forth action ensued in the later stages of the second half for the Lakers, a multitude of clutch playmaking got the job done.

Despite finishing with just seven points, Mañon dropped the final five points in this game to pull the Lakers ahead. His defensive efforts throughout his career have also spanned beyond the box score.

“Chris (Mañon) did a phenomenal job to close out the game,” said Guthrie. “He’s a unique player man, he had steal and block percentages in college that were only matched by Matisse Thybulle.”

Outside of the terrific two-way play, that dynamic duo of Timme and Bufkin also led the way down the stretch. Timme finished with 21 points, the 18th time this season he recorded at least 20 points, while Bufkin dropped 20 points, including the game-winning block on the Clippers’ final possession to secure the victory.

In a whirlwind last few days, both of these players came right back into the swing of things after spending back-to-back games with the Los Angeles Lakers. Yet, they still have an established culture and unselfish identity with this squad.

“We’ve been in the system forever, we know what the expectation is,” said Timme. “ We’re competitors and we want to win, him (Bufkin) blocking the shot, he didn’t care I didn’t get the last shot, we all just want to make the winning plays.”

Utilized heavily as a two-way player, Bufkin has taken advantage of playing in multiple leagues.

“When you’re up there with the (Los Angeles) Lakers, you notice things, and you soak it up,” said Bufkin. “Some things the media probably won’t understand, we talk about things on the bench that we’ve seen up top and try to bring it down here.”

In such a grueling victory, the Lakers also saw rare improvements in unique categories. This was just the ninth time and sixth victory this season when three players dropped at least 20 points and it was also their first victory decided by three points or less, having gone 0-4 previously.

With high hopes of returning back to the Finals for the first time in ten years, this squad has the talent to do it.

The quest continues onto the conference semifinals, as the Lakers host the Rio Grande Valley Vipers Friday at 7 p.m.

“We have a ton of depth, a ton of talent, and we wear teams down methodically with our defense, our execution and we come in waves,” said Guthrie.