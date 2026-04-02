TST Today: Lakers Crush the Wizards & A Reality Check at the Ravine

Welcome to The Sporting Tribune Podcast Network and a new episode of The Sporting Tribune Today, our every-weekday show on sports in Southern California, Las Vegas and Hawaii.

Host Grant Mona breaks down a night where the Lakers proved they are more than just a one-man show, while the Dodgers’ pursuit of a perfect season came to a halt under the lights at Dodger Stadium.

Segment One: “Praise-Worthy” — Lakers Roll Without Luka The Los Angeles Lakers moved to 49–26 on the season after a dominant 120–111 victory over the Washington Wizards on Monday night. Despite star guard Luka Dončić serving a one-game suspension for his 16th technical foul, the Lakers never blinked.

Vintage LeBron: Grant reacts to a historic performance from LeBron James, who dropped 21 points, 10 rebounds, and 12 assists. At 41 years old, James broke his own record for the oldest player to record a triple-double.

JJ Redick’s Take: We hear from the head coach, who admitted he was “out of superlatives” for James. “I’ll just say he’s very praise-worthy. I don’t know what else to say about him at this point,” Redick told the media.

Next Man Up: Grant highlights the contributions of Austin Reaves (19 pts, 9 ast) and Luke Kennard (19 pts), who ensured the offense stayed fluid. With this win, the Lakers sit 1.5 games ahead of Denver for the 3rd seed with seven games to play.

Segment Two: The First Blemish — Sasaki’s Debut & Rushing’s Trust The Dodgers’ undefeated start ended on Monday with a 4–2 loss to the Cleveland Guardians. Grant analyzes the much-anticipated regular-season debut of Roki Sasaki and why this loss might actually be a long-term win.

The Sasaki Report: After a shaky spring, Sasaki allowed just one run over four innings. Grant breaks down the “mental hurdle” Sasaki cleared after a nervous start. We hear from Roki Sasaki through a translator: “I actually didn’t have the confidence at all when this game started… I was just focusing on doing what I can control.”

The Batterymate’s Bond: Backup catcher Dalton Rushing got the start behind the plate and provided the viral moment of the night, pumping up Sasaki during the walk in from the bullpen. Rushing told the media, “I told him it was just me and him… you were a really good pitcher for a long time in Japan for a reason.”

Roberts’ Outlook: Dave Roberts discusses the decision to pull Sasaki after 65 pitches and why seeing Roki “build true confidence” was the most important takeaway of the night, despite the final score.

The podcast can be heard every day on Apple, Google, Spotify, iHeart Radio, TuneIn and wherever you get your podcast and every weekday on the radio on KIRN 670 AM and 95.5 FMHD3 in Southern California, 98.5 The Bet in Las Vegas and the Hawaii Sports Radio Network 95.1 FM and 760 AM in Hawaii.