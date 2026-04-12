The hidden truth behind the Lakers’ playoff push that no one is discussing

LOS ANGELES –– The quiet whispers of hopeful prayers filled the seats of crypto.com Arena long before roars washed over the floor.

The fluorescent frequency from the lights in the rafters buzzes with a softer hue now that certainty has dissolved into question.

Not from the harsh luminance of expectation, but the soft, searching radiance of a team that has arrived somewhere that many pundits and prognosticators didn’t plan for them to be, carrying injuries like uninvited guests, wondering if the path forward requires miracles or merely the stubborn refusal to surrender what has already been built.

Friday night was supposed to be the coronation of how wonderfully Los Angeles has played this season.

Instead, it is a warning for whoever they play.

The Lakers’ 101-73 win over the Phoenix Suns, a defensive suffocation that held Phoenix to 35 second-half points, nine in the final quarter, a season-low 73, announced itself as both achievement and warning.

Los Angeles clinched home-court advantage in the first round, secured no worse than the fourth seed and completed a back-to-back sweep that seemed impossible when the week began.

And yet questions loom, unanswerable, pressing against the celebration like a hand on a chest:

Is it enough? Can the Lakers survive in the first round of the playoffs?

LeBron James scored 28 points, added 12 assists and six rebounds, and became the fourth player in NBA history to reach 12,000 career regular-season assists.

He did this on the second night of a back-to-back, having scored 54 points in the previous two games, shooting 63.6 percent, performing at an age when most players have long since surrendered to the erosion of time.

“I’m tired as hell now," James said. “Can’t wait to get home. Can’t wait to get some eat and go straight to sleep."

But sleep will not bring answers.

The Lakers won their 15th game in 19 tries, cinched 52 wins and positioned themselves one game behind Denver with the tiebreaker already secured.

The mathematics of achievement are undeniable.

And yet the two players who transformed this team from pretender to contender—Luka Dončić, the scoring sorcerer seeking experimental treatment in Europe for a hamstring that refuses to heal; Austin Reaves, the second option whose oblique strain has silenced his season—remain absent, their return uncertain, their absence a wound that refuses to close.

JJ Redick sat before microphones and acknowledged what achievement cannot erase: the weight and burden of the Lakers tradition––representing a franchise that measures seasons in banners.

“Your goal is to win a championship," Redick said. “When you represent the Lakers and you play for the Lakers and you coach the Lakers, that’s their goal every year. That’s our fans’ goal every year."

But then came the pivot, the recognition that goals must sometimes be reimagined.

“Let’s not discredit what this group did for the regular season, regardless of what happens in the playoffs. To get clinch home court and to win 52 games, possibly 53 games and deal with the amount of adversity we had—not just with injuries, but with the loudness that is just going to be out there with our team because it’s the Lakers—it’s a credit to our players. It’s a credit to our staff for just persevering."

The loudness.

Redick chose the word deliberately, capturing the unique pressure of this franchise, the way every injury becomes national news, every loss a referendum, every win merely a postponement of the next crisis.

Redick has coached “a bunch of different ways this year," adjusted to absences that would have broken lesser teams, watched players “make sacrifices" in contract years, subsuming individual ambition for collective survival.

And now the question that will define their postseason: Will Dončić and Reaves return?

Redick cannot answer. No one can.

Dončić’s European medical excursion—"specialized treatment" for a Grade 2 hamstring strain—represents uncharted territory, the desperate measure of a player and franchise unwilling to accept conventional timelines.

Reaves’s oblique injury offers no clearer prognosis.

The play-in tournament provides a week of potential healing, but time is not medicine, and the body does not negotiate.

What remains is James, and what James has built in their absence–– the burden of primary option, the playmaking and scoring and leadership compressed into a single 41-year-old frame.

“I had to tap back into a role that I’ve been accustomed to in the past," James said. “Circumstances has put me back in. I’m just trying to feed off my teammates, teammates feeding off of me and just trying to make things happen for us to stay afloat."

Staying afloat has become a matter of swimming against the current.

The Lakers’ defense against Phoenix—17 steals, three blocks, 19 fast-break points extracted from turnovers—suggested a team that has found identity in desperation.

Against Phoenix, the Lakers were dialed in. They flew around; they played connected.

Marcus Smart’s return provided both performance and symbolism—six points, seven assists, the defensive intelligence that earned him a reputation as a winner.

Smart is a competitor’s competitor; the straw that stirs the drink.

He is a winning player. And as his second-quarter sequence, where Smart dove for a loose ball, emerged with possession, fed Jared Vanderbilt for a dunk, it’s apparent that his game is littered with winning plays.

But Smart’s humanity emerged in the details he shared about his nine-game absence. He admitted his competitor’s agony of watching teammates struggle without him.

“It’s been stressful honestly," Smart said. “Me as a competitor, seeing my guys out there and not being able to help, especially with things the way they are now, we’re down bodies. It’s been tough."

The Lakers, he said, offered “full-time support," no rush, take the time.

But the rush is implicit now, the playoffs arriving regardless of readiness, the first round beginning at home against Houston or whoever emerges from the Play-In’s chaos.

Smart’s mantra: “Control what you control."

He preached it to teammates from the bench during his absence, encouraging them to see opportunity in crisis and to recognize that “two guys down means other opportunities for other guys to step up."

The message landed.

Luke Kennard has transformed from spot-up shooter to primary ball-handler, recording 19 points against Phoenix and another game with three steals, showing he has more in his bag than many realize.

Kennard can handle the ball. He can facilitate. He can rebound.

He can make plays.

Kennard’s evolution represents the larger story—players discovering capabilities that necessity reveals.

“I think he was probably put into a role throughout the course of his career," James said, “but he’s always just been a ball player."

The discovery feels mutual; Kennard described the “full circle" experience of running two-man action with James, the high schooler who once played on James’s AAU team, now sharing an NBA court, finding chemistry in compressed time.

But chemistry cannot replace talent.

The Lakers’ 101 points against Phoenix arrived without the offensive architecture that Dončić and Reaves provided, the spacing and creation that made this team dangerous.

James’s 28 points required 41 minutes of expenditure that cannot be sustained indefinitely.

The question persists: they have enough to win without their stars, but do they have enough to win when it matters, against opponents who will not be missing their own engines?

Redick’s answer is process, not prediction.

“We’re going to need him to facilitate. We’re going to need him to score. We’re going to need him to defend and rebound," Redick said.

The “him" is James, the singular constant, the player who “recognizes the task at hand and he’s very locked in."

But locked in to what? A first-round series that begins without the teammates who made this season meaningful? A second round that requires miracles of healing?

The humanity of this Lakers team resides in these uncertainties, in Redick’s refusal to offer false assurance, in Smart’s admission of stress, in James’s exhaustion.

They have achieved what seemed impossible—home-court advantage, 52 wins, a defensive identity forged in crisis.

The arena will be full when the playoffs begin.

The crowd will believe, because James is present and belief is what crowds do.

But the players know what the scoreboard cannot show: that winning without Dončić and Reaves is different than winning with them, that the Rockets or whoever arrives will not be impressed by regular-season resilience, that the “loudness" Redick described will become deafening when the games turn on possessions that require creation this depleted roster may not possess.

Is it enough?

The question echoes through the locker room, through the training room where Dončić’s hamstring is being manipulated by European specialists, through the quiet moments when Reaves tests his oblique and finds it wanting.

The Lakers have made it enough for 52 wins. They have made it enough for home-court advantage. They have made it enough to arrive here, in this uncertain present, with hope still possible.

Whether it will be enough when the playoffs begin—when the possessions shrink, and the pressure magnifies, and the absence of genius becomes undeniable—that answer waits, patient and unforgiving, in the days ahead.