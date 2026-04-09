Cori Close and the Bruins Bring the NCAA Trophy Home to Pauley Pavilion

LOS ANGELES – When the buzzer rang and UCLA officially became the 2026 NCAA champions, there was one thing that head coach Cori Close kept circling back to in the litany of interviews that followed: the village. Anyone who played a part in building and supporting what became a championship team, from coaches and staff to the Bruins faithful themselves.

On Wednesday, Close and the Bruins brought the NCAA trophy back to the village. It was the fulfillment of a lesson that John Wooden taught her long ago.

“He used to say that if you are going to go about something like that, make sure it’s not just about you. Maybe not just about your team or sometimes not even just about the university. But make sure what you accomplish is also good for the baker, the banker and the community you have the privilege to serve,” Close said.

Past Acknowledges Present

Fans packed Pauley Pavilion for what’s officially the last time this season to receive the Bruins on a star-studded night for fans of UCLA’s history.

Among the marquee speakers were Denise Curry and Ann Meyers, who appeared in a video message.

Curry and Meyers are, as of this moment, the only two women’s basketball players to have their numbers retired by the program and they’re also both members of the last UCLA team to win a national championship back in 1978.

“Every time I come to Pauley Pavilion, I take a look at that banner and every single time it fills me with pride and gratitude,” Curry said. “Pride for what we accomplished and how we did it. Gratitude for all of those who poured into us and acknowledged us… So it’s getting some company and I can’t wait for that banner raising.”

This season, before it became defined by a national championship, was defined by joy, community and love.

Power of Friendship and Love

Those are the qualities that brought about the result and it’s those qualities, maybe even more than the trophies, rings and banners themselves, that will make this season memorable, especially for the six seniors that ended their college careers on the highest note there is.

“We worked hard every single day. We stayed focused, we stayed determined on our mission and this group is just so special," senior forward Gabriela Jaquez said. “We’re all best friends. The power of friendship and the power of love is so special and so powerful and that’s what got us to be national champions."

Echoing Close’s sentiment on the village, seniors Kiki Rice and Lauren Betts took the stage after Jaquez and celebrated every facet of the UCLA women’s basketball experience, including the band, cheer and dance teams and the students that packed the stands.

Close Victorious

This championship is something 15 years in the making for Close. It brought a new brand and new air of legitimacy to the UCLA women’s basketball program, something that has been one of Close’s most earnest goals.

She was told in 2011, when she first signed on as head coach, that she would never be able to make Los Angeles care about women’s basketball. That there was too much competition, too much to do and that she and her program would always go overlooked.

Head coach Cori Close is introduced to the crowd during the celebration for the NCAA Champion UCLA Bruins Women’s basketball team, Wednesday, April 8, 2026, in Los Angeles, Calif.

On Wednesday, Close, surrounded by a raucous crowd there to celebrate her team, stood victorious, vindicated and joyful.

“Let me tell you,” Close said. “LA cares about women’s basketball now.”