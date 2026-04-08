Los Angeles Lakers make special announcement regarding UCLA Bruins

The Los Angeles Lakers honored the UCLA Bruins for their first national title. The Bruins’ team was recognized during Tuesday’s game between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Oklahoma City Thunder, because the women’s basketball team had won its first national championship. The Bruins defeated the South Carolina Gamecocks 79–51 on Sunday in Phoenix, Arizona.

ESPN reporter Dave McMenamin shared the news on X (Twitter), writing:

“The UCLA Women’s Basketball 2026 NCAA National Championship team will be in attendance for tonight’s Lakers-Thunder game and be honored on the court for their title win over South Carolina.”

In a city like Los Angeles, where basketball is taken extremely seriously, the tribute clip was immediately shared by espnW with the caption:

The Lakers celebrated UCLA's championship win 🏆 💛 pic.twitter.com/btvgdEP7S3 — espnW (@espnW) April 8, 2026

Mission accomplished for UCLA – Gabriela Jaquez, Lauren Betts, and the rest of the UCLA seniors secured the first NCAA women’s basketball national championship in school history. In the closing minutes of the game, players on the bench were already smiling through tears because they knew what they had accomplished.

The champs are here! The Lakers honor UCLA Women’s basketball team after winning the 2026 NCAA tournament pic.twitter.com/ullOVNxdM7 — Michael J. Duarte (@michaeljduarte) April 8, 2026

“It’s immeasurably more than I could ask or imagine,” coach Cori Close said. “It’s beyond my wildest dreams.”

“I knew we were going to do it,” Jaquez said. “Coming to UCLA, we all set out for a goal, and I imagined this moment.”

The star players who deserved the spotlight were Gabriela Jaquez, who recorded 21 points, 10 rebounds, and 5 assists, along with Lauren Betts, who added 16 points and 11 rebounds.

On the other side, the Lakers appear to be drifting away from an NBA championship, dealing with injuries to star players Luka Doncic, Austin Reaves, and LeBron James. At Crypto.com Arena, the Lakers lost to the Thunder 87–123. That result certainly must have felt disappointing for the Bruins to watch. The Lakers are now 50–29 in the win–loss column and sit fourth in the Western Conference. Their next game will be against the Golden State Warriors.