Lakers vs. Thunder Preview: A potential star-less contest against the NBA’s best

Los Angeles Lakers (50–28) vs. Oklahoma City Thunder (62–16) | Game 78 of 82

WHERE TO WATCH AND WHAT TIME

Date: Tuesday, April 7

Tip-off: 7:30 p.m. PT

Location: American Airlines Center — Dallas, Texas

TV: Spectrum SportsNet+, Spectrum SportsNet

Radio: ESPN LA 710 / 1330 KWKW

GAME PREVIEW

A week ago, this was arguably the most anticipated matchup of the season, a clash between MVP runners and the NBA’s top two scorers, Luka Dončić and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander.

But a lot can change in a week, or even days.

Dončić and backcourt partner Austin Reaves remain out indefinitely with injuries that ended their regular seasons.

More worrisome news struck the Lakers’ injury report on Monday, with LeBron James added for left foot injury management.

So the Lakers could likely be down their top 3 stars, plus Marcus Smart, against the Oklahoma City Thunder in their second matchup in three games against the defending champions.

The Thunder have had the Lakers’ number this season, averaging a 27-point margin of victory in three games this year. Oklahoma City will be without its second-best scorer, Jalen Williams, on Tuesday as he’s dealing with a hamstring injury.

The Lakers are coming off a disappointing six-point loss in Dallas on Sunday as rookie Cooper Flagg dropped 45 points.

James was one rebound shy of a triple-double, finishing with 30 points, 15 assists and nine rebounds.

WHERE THEY STAND

After an overtime comeback win over the Portland Trail Blazers on Monday, the Nuggets (51-28) pushed the Lakers (50-28) to No. 4 in the Western Conference.

A win over the Thunder would push L.A. back to No. 3.

QUICK OPPONENT RUNDOWN

The Thunder (62–16) have continued to look and play like the best team in the NBA, with the best record and arguably the best player in MVP frontrunner Gilgeous-Alexander leading the way.

Oklahoma City comes in on a five-game win streak with victories in 17 of its last 18 games. They are coming off a 35-point road win in Utah on Sunday, pouring in 24 3-pointers on 53% shooting while finishing 59% overall from the field.

Gilgeous-Alexander is second in the NBA, behind Dončić, in scoring at 31.4 points a game.

WHAT TO AVOID

The Lakers can’t afford their recent trend of slow and bad starts to games. Against the Mavs, the Lakers were outhustled by Dallas, which led to them losing the opening quarter 41-30.

In L.A.’s loss to the Thunder last week, the Thunder got off to an immediate hot start, taking advantage of the Lakers’ early turnovers. They lost the opening quarter 44-21 in Oklahoma City.

It’s going to take a collective committee effort to beat Oklahoma City, and a slow start would make their already high mountain to climb even higher.

We’re talking a barefoot-level trek.

NOTABLE OPPONENT RANKS AMONG THE NBA

The Thunder’s current ranking:

7th (117.6) in offensive rating

1st (106) in defensive rating

Other rankings:

PTS — 5th (119.2)

FGM — 7th (43.1)

FG% — 4th (48.4%)

3P% — 11th (36.3%)

FT% – 2nd (82.0%)

TOs — 2nd (12.6)

STLS — 4th (9.6)

SEASON SERIES

Game 1 — Thunder 121–92 win at OKC (Nov. 12)

Game 2 — Thunder 119–110 win at L.A. (Feb. 9)

Game 3 — Thunder 139-96 win at OKC (Feb. 12)

INJURY REPORT

Lakers:

LeBron James (foot): Questionable

Marcus Smart (ankle): Out

Luka Dončić (Grade 2 left hamstring strain): Out

Austin Reaves (oblique): Out

Thunder:

Jalen Williams (hamstring): Out

Thomas Sorber (right knee torn ACL): Out

THREADS FOR THE GAME

The Lakers will wear their home gold unis again, while the Thunder will wear their white Association Edition uniform jerseys.

NEXT MATCHUP

The Lakers will play their final back-to-back game of the season against the Warriors in Golden State on Thursday and then back home against the Phoenix Suns.