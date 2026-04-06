South Bay Lakers are eliminated in West Finals

EL SEGUNDO, Calif. — The Lakers were eliminated by the Kings 101-97 in the West Finals. South Bay’s season came to an end with a disappointing finish.





A spot against the Greensboro Swarm was on the line for the Lakers. All they had to do was take down the defending champion Stockton Kings.

Through the first three quarters, it seemed that the Lakers could knock off the champs. South Bay controlled the tempo and possessed the lead through the first three quarters throughout this entire stretch.

Even in the fourth quarter, the Lakers were up by nine points with 6:32 left in the fourth quarter. South Bay was minutes away from defeating their rivals and reaching the finals.

Then disaster struck for the Lakers in this final stretch…

How South Bay Lost



Gabe Levin sealed the tip-in game-winning dunk off an offensive rebound which told the story of the game. The Kings dominated the offensive glass 10-4.

“They’re really good man, they’re a good physical team that plays through [and] ensures through,” said Coach Guthrie. “Very talented together team, that’s [the] core of a championship team. You know that’s the championship DNA, and they proved it tonight.”

The Championship DNA from Stockton came in when the shots weren’t falling, but they still needed to produce points. The Kings kept attacking the glass and that resiliency led to a fourth quarter rally.

While the fourth quarter collapse was integral to the Lakers loss, there was a bigger outlier that effected this game. The amount of technicals called leaves immense controversy on how the fourth quarter played out.

Controversial Technicals



There were five total technical fouls called between the two teams. Four of these technicals came in a four-minute stretch in the second quarter.

“I think on both ways that was a horribly controlled game. I mean, I don’t know what happens in anything being said, but that shouldn’t have happened, especially conference finals,” said Drew Timme. “I heard what was said in three of the tech. I’ve heard way worse stuff not called techs. Just seemed like the moment might [have] been too big for them.”

From the technicals called, the Kings made two free throws, which were two crucial points. These technical calls changed the trajectory in the third quarter and altered the fourth as well.

On the third South Bay technical call, the Lakers held an 11-point lead. After the free throw was made, the Kings went on a run and crept back into the game.

Had there not been so many technicals called, it’s possible that the Kings wouldn’t have gained momentum. Those two Kings points off free throws were a huge difference in a game that was tied with 21 seconds left.

Still an Incredible Year

Despite falling short in the West Finals, the Lakers still had an incredible season. South Bay was the first seed in their conference and nearly made the G League Finals.

“Playing with them through the wins and the losses going out with them each and every day, you know competing cause everybody, at the end, is trying to develop and get to the next level,” said RJ Davis. “I enjoyed playing with this group. It was fun. I feel like our connectiveness was there all year round.

This season will not be remembered as a blemishing loss in the West Finals but a major success. The Lakers made their first conference finals since 2018 and prepared players to step on an NBA court.

Players like Bronny James, Drew Timme and Dalton Knecht were NBA talent that was allowed to grow with the South Bay Lakers. The whole point of the NBA G League is to develop the roster and South Bay accomplished that this season.