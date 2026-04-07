Best NBA Bets Tuesday, April 7: Tonight’s Predictions, Picks & Props

Welcome to Tuesday’s edition of NBA Best Bets. The NBA schedule moves fast, and staying ahead of the daily grind is the key to finding an edge on the board. Whether we are looking at a massive slate of hoops or a tight handful of matchups, SportsGrid is here to break down the numbers, sift through the injury reports, and highlight the most profitable spots to target.

Let’s dive right into the top plays!

Note: All odds are courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook and are subject to change after the publication of this article.

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Best Bet #1: Houston Rockets Moneyline (-104) @ Phoenix Suns

The Rockets (49-29) have ripped off six straight wins and look like a completely different team since moving second-year guard Reed Sheppard into the starting lineup. Houston still has plenty to play for, too, with a chance to catch Denver (51-28) for the No. 3 seed in the Western Conference and lock up home-court advantage in the first round.

Meanwhile, the Suns (43-35) have struggled to find any real rhythm, going just 4-6 SU over their last 10 games. Given the way both teams are trending, it is surprising to see Phoenix installed as a slight 1-point favorite. Playing better basketball and bringing far more momentum into this matchup, I am more than happy to back the red-hot Rockets to win outright.

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Best Bet #2: MIN C Rudy Gobert OVER 10.5 Rebounds (-112) @ Indiana Pacers

Timberwolves (46-32) center Rudy Gobert (11.5 RPG) is in an excellent spot tonight against a tanking Pacers (18-60) team that has allowed the eighth-most rebounds per game to the position. Indiana’s projected starting lineup includes Quenton Jackson, Ethan Thompson, Jarace Walker, Jalen Slawson, and Micah Potter. Never heard of them? Yeah, neither have I.

That should create plenty of inefficient offense and, in turn, plenty of rebounding opportunities. With Anthony Edwards and Jaden McDaniels sidelined, Minnesota has even more reason to lean on Gobert’s size and interior presence. As long as this game stays reasonably competitive, the “Stifle Tower" should easily clear this number.

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