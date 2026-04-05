Sportsgrid Icon
Live NowLive
DIRECTV Image
Samsung TV Plus Image
Roku TV Image
Amazon Prime Video Image
FireTV Image
LG Channels Image
Vizio Image
Xiaomi Image
YouTube TV Image
FuboTV Image
Plex Image
Sling Tv Image
TCL Image
FreeCast Image
Sports.Tv Image
Stremium Image
Free Live Sports Image
YouTube Image
NBA · 9 hours ago

Lakers’ late-season test without Luka Dončić and Austin Reaves

Carlos Yakimowich

Host · Writer

An NBA season is defined by swings, and the Los Angeles Lakers’ post-All-Star surge has come to a sudden halt.

Already bracing for life without Luka Dončić, the Lakers were dealt another significant blow Saturday when Austin Reaves was ruled out for the remainder of the regular season with a Grade 2 left oblique injury. The news comes on the heels of Dončić’s left hamstring strain, which is expected to sideline him for at least the rest of the regular season.

“I don’t have the luxury of overreacting,” coach JJ Redick said after Saturday’s practice. “My job has to be focusing on who’s available and getting those guys in a position to be successful.”

Dončić had been the engine behind the Lakers’ dominant stretch following the All-Star break. Los Angeles went 17–6 during that span, including a nine-game winning streak, victories in 13 of 15 games and 10 straight wins at Crypto.com Arena.

He averaged an NBA-best 33.5 points per game and powered the Lakers to a 15-2 record in March, scoring 600 total points — a franchise record for the month.

Now, with five games remaining in the regular season, the Lakers must navigate the stretch run without both of their primary creators.

Reaves, who averaged 23.3 points, 4.7 rebounds and 5.5 assists in 51 games, had taken on a larger playmaking role alongside Dončić and LeBron James. Earlier this season, he showcased his ability to carry the offense in Dončić’s absence, including a 51-point performance and a 41-point outing with a game-winner in Minnesota.

Without him, that secondary engine disappears.

James, averaging 20.6 points, 6.0 rebounds and 6.9 assists, now shoulders even greater responsibility as the focal point of the offense. The Lakers have gone 7–6 without Dončić this season, often relying on a by-committee approach with Reaves helping initiate the offense — a luxury they no longer have.

Marcus Smart’s status also remains uncertain as he continues to deal with groin and ankle issues, further thinning the Lakers’ backcourt depth.

The Lakers (50-27) remain third in the Western Conference, but the Denver Nuggets trail closely, just one game back, tightening the race for playoff positioning.

With matchups looming against teams like the Oklahoma City Thunder and Phoenix Suns, Los Angeles faces a difficult path to close the regular season.

How the Lakers respond without Dončić and Reaves could ultimately define their playoff trajectory — and determine whether their late-season surge was a preview of a deep run or a peak that came too soon.

EDITOR'S PICKS

NBA Depth Charts
NBA Kalshi Picks
NBA Kalshi Player Props
NBA Power Rankings
undefined Game Odds
bookmakerLogo
Apr 5 10:00 PM
SpreadMoneyTotal
HOU

HOU

-3.5

-156

O 226.5

GSW

GSW

+3.5

+150

U 226.5

Final
Bulls covered +10.5, U 241.5
PHX

PHX

120

CHI

CHI

110

BETTING NEWS

Betting · 1 month ago
Play the Right Online Slots and Be Eligible for Extra Progressive Prize Potential
Casino · 1 month ago
Extending Online Casino Play with Rewards
Casino · 1 month ago
What to Know About Online Slots' Buy a Bonus Feature
Casino · 5 months ago
The Fairness of Regulated Online Gaming Explained
Casino · 5 months ago
Stepper Slots: Online Games That Replicate Classic 3-Reel Format

FUTURES

2026 NBA Power Rankings: Thunder No. 1, Celtics & Spurs Surge
NBA · 3 days ago
2026 NBA Power Rankings: Thunder No. 1, Celtics & Spurs Surge
Top 3 NBA Draft Picks: Tracking the Prediction Market Odds
NBA · 6 days ago
Top 3 NBA Draft Picks: Tracking the Prediction Market Odds
Bulls vs. Spurs Matchup: A Hefty Point Spread on Monday Night
NBA · 6 days ago
Bulls vs. Spurs Matchup: A Hefty Point Spread on Monday Night
Eastern Conference Odds: Top 4 Teams Battle for Supremacy
NBA · 1 week ago
Eastern Conference Odds: Top 4 Teams Battle for Supremacy
TST Best Bets, March 23, 2026: NCAA Women's & NBA
NBA · 1 week ago
TST Best Bets, March 23, 2026: NCAA Women's & NBA