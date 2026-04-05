Lakers’ late-season test without Luka Dončić and Austin Reaves

An NBA season is defined by swings, and the Los Angeles Lakers’ post-All-Star surge has come to a sudden halt.

Already bracing for life without Luka Dončić, the Lakers were dealt another significant blow Saturday when Austin Reaves was ruled out for the remainder of the regular season with a Grade 2 left oblique injury. The news comes on the heels of Dončić’s left hamstring strain, which is expected to sideline him for at least the rest of the regular season.

“I don’t have the luxury of overreacting,” coach JJ Redick said after Saturday’s practice. “My job has to be focusing on who’s available and getting those guys in a position to be successful.”

Dončić had been the engine behind the Lakers’ dominant stretch following the All-Star break. Los Angeles went 17–6 during that span, including a nine-game winning streak, victories in 13 of 15 games and 10 straight wins at Crypto.com Arena.

He averaged an NBA-best 33.5 points per game and powered the Lakers to a 15-2 record in March, scoring 600 total points — a franchise record for the month.

Now, with five games remaining in the regular season, the Lakers must navigate the stretch run without both of their primary creators.

Reaves, who averaged 23.3 points, 4.7 rebounds and 5.5 assists in 51 games, had taken on a larger playmaking role alongside Dončić and LeBron James. Earlier this season, he showcased his ability to carry the offense in Dončić’s absence, including a 51-point performance and a 41-point outing with a game-winner in Minnesota.

Without him, that secondary engine disappears.

James, averaging 20.6 points, 6.0 rebounds and 6.9 assists, now shoulders even greater responsibility as the focal point of the offense. The Lakers have gone 7–6 without Dončić this season, often relying on a by-committee approach with Reaves helping initiate the offense — a luxury they no longer have.

Marcus Smart’s status also remains uncertain as he continues to deal with groin and ankle issues, further thinning the Lakers’ backcourt depth.

The Lakers (50-27) remain third in the Western Conference, but the Denver Nuggets trail closely, just one game back, tightening the race for playoff positioning.

With matchups looming against teams like the Oklahoma City Thunder and Phoenix Suns, Los Angeles faces a difficult path to close the regular season.

How the Lakers respond without Dončić and Reaves could ultimately define their playoff trajectory — and determine whether their late-season surge was a preview of a deep run or a peak that came too soon.