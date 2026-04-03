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NBA · 2 days ago

Best NBA Bets Friday, April 3: Tonight’s Predictions, Picks & Props

Paul Connor

Host · Writer

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Welcome to Friday’s edition of NBA Best Bets. The NBA schedule moves fast, and staying ahead of the daily grind is the key to finding an edge on the board. Whether we are looking at a massive slate of hoops or a tight handful of matchups, SportsGrid is here to break down the numbers, sift through the injury reports, and highlight the most profitable spots to target.

Following another perfect showing last night, let’s keep things rolling and dive into the top plays!

Note: All odds are courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook and are subject to change after the publication of this article.

Have all the intel you need? Free, actionable information is just one click away! Sign up for our daily newsletter, SportsGrid Daily.

Best Bet #1: ORL Wendell Carter Jr. to Score 15+ Points (+230) @ Dallas Mavericks

If you’re looking for value, look no further than Orlando’s Wendell Carter Jr. The big man has scored 15+ points in three of his past six games, and tonight he faces a Mavericks defense that has struggled against opposing centers all season, surrendering the third-most points per game to the position. More importantly, Carter has already had success in this matchup, scoring 15 points in just 24 minutes when these teams clashed on March 5. At +230, this prop is an absolute steal.

Dunk on the sportsbooks tonight! Grab SportsGrid’s free NBA picks & NBA props.

Best Bet #2: Boston Celtics -17 (-114) @ Milwaukee Bucks

Laying 17 points on the road is a big number, but honestly, this one doesn’t feel like much of a sweat. The Celtics (51-25) just hung 147 points on Miami, the fifth time this year they’ve scored 140 or more, and now they roll into Milwaukee to face a Bucks (30-46) team that’s firmly outside the playoff picture and continues to be without superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo.

Milwaukee enters tonight having dropped six of its last eight games, and they haven’t been close. In those losses, the Bucks have fallen by an average of 25 points. That’s not a slump, that’s a team running out the clock until summer.

Jaylen Brown is locked in at 28.8 PPG, and the Celtics have been one of the better road favorites to tail all year, going 15-8 ATS in that spot. This has blowout written all over it.

Stay ahead of the game and elevate your sports betting experience with SportsGrid.

EDITOR'S PICKS

NBA Depth Charts
NBA Kalshi Picks
NBA Kalshi Player Props
NBA Power Rankings
undefined Game Odds
bookmakerLogo
Apr 5 10:00 PM
SpreadMoneyTotal
HOU

HOU

-3.5

-156

O 226.5

GSW

GSW

+3.5

+150

U 226.5

Final
Bulls covered +10.5, U 241.5
PHX

PHX

120

CHI

CHI

110

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