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NBA · 2 days ago

Luka Dončić receives Player of the Month award again

Carlos Yakimowich

Host · Writer

LOS ANGELES — For the second time this season, Lakers star guard Luka Dončić is the Western Conference Player of the Month after a historic March, adding another mark to his case for MVP.

Coach JJ Redick said Dončić is the “engine that’s driving our winning," and he has done just that as the Lakers posted a 15-2 record in March as one of the hottest teams in the NBA.

In 13 of the 16 games in March, the Slovenian scored 30 or more points, including a 51-point game and a Lakers-high 60 outing. He has averaged 37.5 points, 8.0 rebounds, and 7.4 assists, totaling 600 points

That was the most any player has scored in March in Lakers history, passing Kobe Bryant’s 578 back in the 2005-06 season.

Dončić has been the main orchestrator of the Lakers’ offense, scoring at least 40 points in the last three games to close out the month as he still leads the NBA in scoring at 33.8 points a game.

He also eclipsed 15K career points in the month, becoming the third youngest player to reach that mark at 27 years, 31 days old, behind LeBron James (25) and Kevin Durant (26).

Dončić was recently asked about his case for MVP this season after his team’s 50th win of the season over the Cavaliers on Tuesday.

“I never did that. I’m not the one voting. But I think I’ve been playing pretty good. We’ve been winning. That’s all I got to say," Dončić said.

The Lakers remain No. 3 in the Western Conference with a 50-26 record and 10 straight wins at Crypto.com Arena.

They are set for their big task against the NBA-best Thunder on Thursday in a must-see MVP matchup against Shai Gilgeous-Alexander.

EDITOR'S PICKS

NBA Depth Charts
NBA Kalshi Picks
NBA Kalshi Player Props
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undefined Game Odds
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Apr 5 10:00 PM
SpreadMoneyTotal
HOU

HOU

-3.5

-156

O 226.5

GSW

GSW

+3.5

+150

U 226.5

Final
Bulls covered +10.5, U 241.5
PHX

PHX

120

CHI

CHI

110

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