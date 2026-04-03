TST NBA & NHL Best Bets: April 3, 2026

With just two weeks remaining in the regular season, urgency is at an all-time high across both the NBA and NHL, where every game carries postseason implications. At this stage of the calendar, motivation, scheduling spots and situational edges often matter just as much as talent, making late-season wagering as much about reading urgency as it is reading the numbers. Here are tonight’s best bets brought to you by BetOnline.ag. Click here to join. All new players get a 50% welcome bonus and up to $250 in free bets.

First Pick: Anaheim Ducks Moneyline

Rundown: The St. Louis Blues (31-31-12) fight to stay alive in the Western Conference playoff picture as they continue a Southern California swing with a Friday night matchup with the Anaheim Ducks (49-25-5) at Honda Center.

Anaheim returns home after a quick one-game road trip to San Jose, where the Ducks failed to capitalize on a late third period lead and let two valuable points slip away. The Anaheim Ducks have dropped three straight games and are currently tied atop the Pacific Division with the Edmonton Oilers, with both teams sitting at 87 points. In a jam-packed race for the division crown, every point earned is crucial. The Ducks have been strong on home-ice, posting a 23-10-3 record at Honda Center this season.

As for St. Louis, the Blues are on the outside looking in as they search for a way to sneak into the eighth and final playoff spot. Two consecutive one-goal losses have hurt a team in desperate need for points. The playoff hopes took a hit after Wednesday’s 2-1 overtime loss to Los Angeles. With just eight regular season games remaining, St. Louis will need to go on an improbable run to punch their ticket to the postseason.

With the season series even and Anaheim looking to snap a recent skid, expect the Ducks to come out of the gates with urgency and dominate in the offensive zone -– leading to a home victory.

Second Pick: Minnesota Timberwolves Moneyline

Rundown: The Philadelphia 76ers (42-34) host the Minnesota Timberwolves (46-30) in a cross-conference Friday night battle from Xfinity Mobile Arena.

Philadelphia enters the final stretch of the regular season looking to claim one of the top six seeds in the Eastern Conference to avoid being one of the four teams in the Play-In tournament. With just six games left on the schedule, the 76ers are looking to hold off Toronto, Charlotte, Orlando and Miami who all remain in the hunt for a top six slot. In Philly’s 153-131 win over Washington, Paul George totaled a season high in points with 39 in the 22-point road victory. The 2023 MVP Joel Embiid (illness), alongside Timberwolves superstar Anthony Edwards (knee), enter the matchup as game-time decisions.

On the other end of the court, Minnesota comes in searching for a bounce-back win after dropping a close matchup against Detroit Thursday night. They currently hold the No. 6 seed in the Western Conference and sit one back game of the Houston Rockets. This matchup should provide plenty of fireworks and give off a playoff atmosphere.

In a matchup between two quality teams, Minnesota’s effectiveness on the road should be the difference in a star-studded contest.