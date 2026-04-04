Lakers Luka Dončić sidelined for remainder of regular season

LOS ANGELES — The Lakers have been dealt a major setback at the worst possible time.

Los Angeles’ star guard Luka Dončić will be sidelined indefinitely with a Grade 2 left hamstring strain and is expected to miss the remainder of the regular season, according to a report from Shams Charania and Dave McMenamin of ESPN.

Los Angeles Lakers star Luka Doncic is out indefinitely due to a left hamstring injury, sources tell me and @mcten. He will miss the remainder of the regular season and his status is uncertain beyond that. pic.twitter.com/qQTVAfPpWB — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) April 3, 2026

The injury occurred during the Lakers’ blowout loss in Oklahoma City on Thursday. Dončić appeared to suffer the injury late in the first half before aggravating it in the third quarter. Driving into the lane, he suddenly pulled up and grabbed the back of his left leg, immediately signaling discomfort.

He stayed down briefly before being helped off the floor and limped to the locker room and did not return.

The news comes as the Lakers sit with a 50-27 record, firmly in the playoff picture but still battling for positioning at No. 3 in a tightly contested Western Conference.

Dončić has been the driving force behind that success, carrying a heavy offensive load while consistently delivering in high-pressure moments. He still leads the NBA in scoring at 33.5 points a game.

His absence now leaves a significant void as Los Angeles enters the final stretch of the regular season. With only five games remaining, the team must quickly adjust without its primary playmaker and scorer.

They will look to Austin Reaves and LeBron James to carry the load in his absence.

For now, the focus shifts to how the Lakers respond. They will see the Thunder again on Tuesday, playing three of their last five games at Crypto.com Arena.