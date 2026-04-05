Lakers at Mavs Preview: New Adversity Without Luka Dončić, Austin Reaves

Los Angeles Lakers (50–26) vs. Dallas Mavericks (24–53) | Game 78 of 82

WHERE TO WATCH AND WHAT TIME

Date: Sunday, April 5

Tip-off: 4:30 p.m. PT

Location: American Airlines Center — Dallas, Texas

TV: PRIME, Telemundo, NBC, Peacock

Radio: ESPN LA 710 / 1330 KWKW

GAME PREVIEW

The Lakers remain on the road in an Easter Day matchup against the Dallas Mavericks on Sunday

Los Angeles is coming off a devastating loss in Oklahoma City on Thursday, which saw Luka Dončić leave the game with a hamstring injury and not return.

The news got worse for the Lakers in the following days, with Dončić set to miss the remainder of the regular season with a Grade 2 left hamstring strain and Austin Reaves as well with a Grade 2 left oblique injury.

The Lakers will be without their top two scorers and offensive generators for the remaining five games left in the regular season, and their statuses are unclear beyond that.

An absolute gut-wrenching time, as just last week they were one of the hottest teams behind a 15-2 record in March and Dončić’s league-leading 33.5 points a game.

L.A. will look to LeBron James and the rest of the committee to fulfill Dončić and Reaves’ production.

WHERE THEY STAND

The Lakers (50-27) remain firmly at No. 3 in the Western Conference.

The Nuggets are now just a half-game behind L.A. at No. 4 in the West after an exciting win over the Spurs on Saturday in a Jokic-Wemby showdown.

QUICK OPPONENT RUNDOWN

The Mavs (24-53) have had to battle a lot of turnover and injuries in the last two seasons, which has led to them having one of the bottom records in the West behind the second-worst-rated offense in the NBA.

Dallas is riding a three-game skid, with losses in eight of their last 10 games. Since the All-Star break, the Mavs are 5–18, which sums up how their season has been.

But the Mavs’ bright spot has been first overall pick rookie sensation Cooper Flagg, who has lived up to his hype so far.

Flagg had a rough start to his rookie campaign but has found his groove, coming off a 51-point performance in their loss to the Magic on Friday, becoming the first teenager in NBA history to score 50 points.

In 65 games this season, Flagg has averaged a team-high 20.8 points per game with 6.6 rebounds and 4.5 assists.

WHAT TO AVOID

The Lakers can’t afford the slow starts and losses to teams they should beat, like the Mavs on Sunday.

Against the Thunder, the Lakers had arguably their worst start to a game this season.

Turnovers were the cause of their slow start, which slowed their rhythm to generate anything on offense, leading to a 25-9 early deficit and a 44-21 first quarter.

The Mavs give up the second-most rebounds a game (46.7), which is where the Lakers can make their mark on this matchup, as Deandre Ayton has been a bright spot on the offensive side of the glass.

NOTABLE OPPONENT RANKS AMONG THE NBA

The Mavs’ current ranking:

2nd worst (109.7) in offensive rating

18th (115.1) in defensive rating

Other rankings:

PTS — 24th (113.6)

FGM — 19th (41.8)

FG% — 15th (46.7%)

3P% — 27th (34.2%)

3PM — 29th (10.8)

FT% – 29th (74.8%)

TOs — 2nd (12.6)

STLS — 4th (9.6)

SEASON SERIES

Game 1 — Lakers 129–119 win at Los Angeles (Feb. 28)

Game 2 — Lakers 116–110 win at Dallas (Jan. 24)

Game 3 — Lakers 124-104 win at Los Angeles (Feb. 12)

INJURY REPORT

Lakers:

— Jarred Vanderbilt (right calf soreness): Questionable

— Marcus Smart (ankle): Out

— Austin Reaves (oblique): Out (rest of regular season)

— Luka Dončić (Grade 2 left hamstring strain): Out (rest of regular season)

Mavs:

— Tyler Smith (low back spasms): Questionable

— Caleb Martin (heel): Out

— Marvin Bagley III (shoulder): Probable

— Kyrie Irving (knee): Out for season

— Dereck Lively II (right foot surgery): Out

THREADS FOR THE GAME

The Lakers will wear their road white unis again, while the Mavs will wear their black-and-blue City Edition jerseys.

NEXT MATCHUP

The Lakers return home for a rematch against the Thunder on Tuesday.