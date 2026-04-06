Hobbled Lakers fall to Dallas

DALLAS — The floor glowed amber and gold under the dim American Airlines Center arena lights.

Somewhere in the back of the visitor’s tunnel, LeBron James laced his sneakers for the 23rd season of a war that has never once asked him to slow down.

James didn’t know it yet. Couldn’t know it. That the night would become a mirror.

Across the court stood a 19-year-old who looked like a ghost of beginnings.

That the Los Angeles Lakers — playoff-bound, perforated, purple-and-gold proud — would walk into a building where the home team hadn’t won since January.

And still. Still.

They would leave with nothing but the echo of a rookie’s footsteps and the quiet math of a season, suddenly asking: How much can one man carry?

The answer came slow. Then all at once.

Los Angeles played without Luka Dončić. Without Austin Reaves. Without the geometry of an offense that had hummed through March like a machine finally taught to sing.

Luka’s left hamstring — grade two, specialized treatment, a flight to Europe pending.

Austin’s oblique — strained, silent, sidelined.

The Lakers arrived in Dallas not as the 15-2 juggernaut from last month but as a patchwork of spare parts and prayers.

Rui Hachimura was inserted back in the starting lineup. Luke Kennard ran point for the first time in nine years.

And LeBron.

Just LeBron.

“We didn’t start the game the right way," head coach JJ Redick said. “And just played catch-up the rest of the game."

That first quarter: 19 points for Cooper Flagg.

Nineteen.

The rookie had scored 51 two nights earlier — first teenager in NBA history to drop 50 — and he hadn’t bothered to put the fire out.

He came out smoking.

He came out like he’d been waiting for this stage his whole life, which, technically, at 19, isn’t that long.

But also: look at him.

“Cooper’s been in a zone," James said. “But also just been playing consistent basketball all year."

Consistent is a funny word for what Flagg did.

Consistent suggests repetition; suggests a pattern.

What Flagg did was stake a claim as the Rookie of the Year.

Flagg finished with 45 points — 14-for-24 from the floor, 17 free throws — plus nine assists and eight rebounds.

Back-to-back 40-point games. First rookie since Allen Iverson.

First teenager ever.

Ever.

And the Lakers? They led for exactly 13 seconds.

Thirteen.

James scored 16 in the second quarter. Sixteen points from a 41-year-old who has no business still doing this — still dunking, still bullying, still catching alley-oops from Luke Kennard of all people and throwing them down with the casual violence of a man who forgot to age.

“He played great," Redick said. “I thought we did enough intentionally to get him sort of out of actions and not try to have him involved in every single play."

But here’s the thing about intentions: the game doesn’t care.

The Lakers cut a 22-point deficit to six by halftime.

They got within two points early in the third. Kennard found LeBron on a soaring alley-oop slam, and for one breath, one beautiful delusional breath, it felt like the old magic might still live here.

Like the hobbled ship might right itself. Like the King might just have one more impossible night in him.

“I know what I’m capable of still," James said. “And I know it’s going to be challenging for our ball club. But if I’m in the lineup, I got to try to make plays happen for us in multiple ways."

James finished with 30 points, nine rebounds and 15 assists, on 12-of-22 shooting. He was one rebound shy of a triple-double, and the man is old enough that his rookie season predates Cooper Flagg’s birth by nearly two decades.

But the Lakers never got closer than five.

The Lakers surrendered 24 fast-break points and turned the ball over 12 times, which Dallas converted into 21 points.

They shot 25 percent on 8-for-32 from three.

And the Mavericks, one of the worst three-point shooting teams in the league, got hot.

Got hot early. Got hot often. Stayed hot.

“Defensively, we had some breakdowns," James said. “Especially in the first half. We gave too many transition points. Allowed a lot of key guys to get to their spots. We can’t do that, especially short-handed."

Short-handed.

That word is doing a lot of work. Carrying a lot of weight.

Kennard went 5-for-17 from the field, but also logged his first career triple-double with 15 points, 16 rebounds and 11 assists.

The rebounds, especially those by Kennard, are remarkable given that he is a shooting guard pressed into point guard duty.

“It’s something I haven’t really done this year at all," Kennard said. “Being that involved, having the ball in my hands that much. I got to be better with it. But the shots are going to fall."

The shots did not fall. Not enough of them. Not when it mattered.

And Cooper Flagg just kept coming.

“He’s obviously special," James said. “I’ve seen that all the way back to the AAU days. Knew he was special from there. He’s just taking that from what he was doing back home to the AAU circuit to Duke and now here. He’s just getting better and better and better."

Better: 45 points.

Better: 14-for-24.

Better: the poise of a veteran, the hunger of a rookie, the shoulders of a franchise cornerstone who didn’t ask for the weight but accepted it anyway.

The Mavericks have won nothing this year — 25 wins, a lottery-bound ship with a captain who just learned to shave.

But they haven’t stopped competing. And Flagg hasn’t stopped leading.

Even after scoring 51 points, Flagg wasn’t too keen on gloating or relishing in the feat after a loss.

Flagg wants to win. Not the stats. Not the highlights. The win.

That’s the difference between empty numbers and actual meaning.

And the Lakers, for all their playoff positioning, for all their March glory, ran into a kid who hasn’t learned how to lose quietly yet.

The standings tightened.

The Lakers fell into a tie with Denver for third in the West — still holding the tiebreaker, still breathing, but barely.

Oklahoma City comes to crypto.com Arena on Tuesday.

Then Golden State. Then Phoenix. Then Utah.

Four games.

A season’s worth of weight condensed into one week.

“We scored some points," Kennard said. “But it’s going to be defense for us. That’s what we have to hang our hat on going forward."

Redick was blunter: “We got to be able to get stops. That’s the biggest thing."

And James?

He was reflective. He was honest.

He is a 41-year-old man who played 39 minutes, scored 30 points, dished 15 assists and still lost to a teenager and a team that had dropped 14 straight at home.

“I mean, each game is different," James said. “What can work in one game could possibly not work in the next game. I thought offensively we were really good tonight. But in order for us to play to the capabilities that we want to play at is going to be on the defensive end."

Offensively, really good. Thirty-six assists. A triple-double from Kennard.

Thirty points from the King.

And still: a loss.

Because basketball is not a spreadsheet. Basketball is not a collection of numbers you can stack and compare.

Basketball is a 19-year-old rising to meet a 41-year-old, and the 41-year-old refusing to blink, and the game deciding in the margins which story gets to keep going.

The Lakers will be fine.

Probably. Maybe.

The playoffs are still coming.

LeBron is still LeBron.

Dončić will return. According to Shams Charania, Dončić hopes to return after “seeking specialized medical treatment in Europe."

But on this night in Dallas, in a building where the home team hadn’t won since the calendar turned, the Lakers learned something uncomfortable:

The future doesn’t wait. It doesn’t ask permission.

It doesn’t care about your injuries or your March winning streaks or your 41-year-old King playing his heart out.

Cooper Flagg is 19. LeBron James is 41.

And for one night, across 48 minutes and 85 combined points and 17 rebounds and 24 assists, they met in the middle of a game that mattered to neither of their seasons — and reminded everyone why basketball is still the most beautiful kind of heartbreak.

“They outrebounded us," Redick said. “They made shots. We didn’t get back. And when a team gets hot like that, there’s a downhill effect."

Downhill. That’s the word.

The Lakers are still climbing. But on this night, in Dallas, gravity won.