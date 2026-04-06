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NBA · 1 hour ago

Best NBA Bets Monday, April 6: Tonight’s Predictions, Picks & Props

Paul Connor

Host · Writer

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Welcome to Monday’s edition of NBA Best Bets. The NBA schedule moves fast, and staying ahead of the daily grind is the key to finding an edge on the board. Whether we are looking at a massive slate of hoops or a tight handful of matchups, SportsGrid is here to break down the numbers, sift through the injury reports, and highlight the most profitable spots to target.

Let’s dive right into the top plays!

Note: All odds are courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook and are subject to change after the publication of this article.

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Best Bet #1: DET PG Daniss Jenkins OVER 25.5 Points + Assists (-108) @ Orlando Magic

With Cade Cunningham (lung) sidelined, Daniss Jenkins has thrived as Detroit’s starting point guard, averaging 20.1 points and 8.0 assists over his last nine games. During that span, Jenkins has successfully cleared this 25.5 combined line seven times. The 24-year-old should be able to keep it going tonight against an Orlando defense that has struggled to contain opposing point guards this season, allowing 26.5 PPG and 8.6 APG to the position.

Dunk on the sportsbooks tonight! Grab SportsGrid’s free NBA picks & NBA props.

Best Bet #2: Denver Nuggets -8.5 (-114) vs. Portland Trail Blazers

Nikola Jokic and company enter tonight on a tear. The Nuggets are 9-1 over their last ten games, just pushed their winning streak to eight with an overtime win over San Antonio, and have already beaten Portland twice this season, winning by a whopping average of 35 points (!). While the Blazers are riding a three-game winning streak, two of those wins came against the Wizards (17-61) and Pelicans (25-54). Portland is also missing key contributors in Jerami Grant (18.6 PPG) and Shaedon Sharpe (21.4 PPG). I’d be comfortable playing this up to -10 as Denver still has plenty of incentive as it vies for the third seed in the Western Conference.

Stay ahead of the game and elevate your sports betting experience with SportsGrid.

EDITOR'S PICKS

NBA Depth Charts
NBA Kalshi Picks
NBA Kalshi Player Props
NBA Power Rankings
undefined Game Odds
bookmakerLogo
Apr 6 7:00 PM
SpreadMoneyTotal
NYK

NYK

+2.5

+104

O 227.5

ATL

ATL

-2.5

-113

U 227.5

Apr 6 7:00 PM
SpreadMoneyTotal
DET

DET

-3.5

-150

O 222.5

ORL

ORL

+3.5

+144

U 222.5

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