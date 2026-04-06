UCLA claims national title for the first time in the NCAA-era

PHOENIX – The entire season, UCLA has been defined by its depth. Any given Bruin on any given day could rise to the occasion and take over games. It won them a program-record 30 straight games and took them to the NCAA Championship on Sunday, where they won the fateful 31st game and did much more.

UCLA defeated South Carolina 79-51 to claim the first NCAA title in program history, joining the 1977-78 Bruins as the only two national champions ever produced by UCLA.

The entire Bruin starting five scored in the double-digits, with senior forward Gabriela Jaquez leading the way with 21 points, 10 rebounds and five assists while shooting 8-14 from the field for her first double-double since the very first game of the season, doing it all in front of her brother Miami Heat forward and UCLA alumnus Jaime Jaquez Jr.

Holly Rowe: "Who did you decide to be this season?" Gabriela Jaquez: "We decided to be national champions."@SportingTrib — Jack Haslett (@JackHaslett_13) April 5, 2026

Learning from the Tournament

Every lesson that the Bruins learned during the tournament, from the hot starts of Cal Baptist and Minnesota to the defense of Duke in the Elite Eight and the grudge match that was their game against Texas, was taken into account and adjusted for against South Carolina.

UCLA jumped on the floor hard and fast and didn’t look back, outscoring the Gamecocks 21-10 in the first quarter and never turning the lead over once.

THE BRUINS HAVE DONE IT! UCLA is the 2026 NCAA national champion! 🐻 pic.twitter.com/XrSe9l36qO — Jack Haslett (@JackHaslett_13) April 5, 2026

Senior center Lauren Betts made the paint a hostile environment for South Carolina’s layups and forced miss after miss while Betts and Jaquez raced in to grab rebounds and send the action back the other way. The Bruins out-rebounded the Gamecocks 49-37 and outshot them 43.5% to 29%.

Resurgence from the Guards

Even UCLA’s guards, who had been somewhat held down by Duke and Texas in the past, were getting active, especially seniors Kiki Rice and Gianna Kneepkens.

Rice punctuated an 8-0 scoring run to end the first quarter with a buzzer-beating step back three. Rice had been contained before by Duke and Texas, but found her shot again when it mattered most, finishing the game with 10 points, six rebounds and five assists.

Kiki Rice beats the buzzer to end the first quarter with a TOUGH step back three pointer. UCLA finished the quarter with an 8-0 run and leads 21-10.@SportingTrib — Jack Haslett (@JackHaslett_13) April 5, 2026

Kneepkens too found her rhythm from three, finishing the game with 15 points while shooting 5-15 from the field and 3-7 from three.

There may have been no sequence that better summed up the synergy of the Bruins than a series of plays around the six-minute mark of the third, where Betts blocked a Gamecock layup attempt, Rice rebounded and threw down to Jaquez on the fast break, who finished with a layup to improve the Bruins to a 48-26 lead.

Finishing in the Third

The Bruins shut the door in the third quarter, outscoring the Gamecocks 25-9. The fourth quarter was simply a formality and a chance for a changing of the guard from UCLA’s senior class to the next generation.

Lauren Betts has been named the Most Outstanding Player of the Final Four — Jack Haslett (@JackHaslett_13) April 5, 2026

As the seconds ticked down and Mortgage Matchup Center swelled with cheers from the Bruin faithful that travelled out, tears welled in head coach Cori Close’s eyes. South Carolina dribbled out the ball.

Then the buzzer rang, gold confetti poured from the rafters and the Bruins sprinted into each other to embrace, even knocking down graduate guard Charlisse Leger-Walker in the process.

The Bruins dance one last time. This time as champions@SportingTrib pic.twitter.com/8Cmu9v7pUw — Jack Haslett (@JackHaslett_13) April 5, 2026

Then, for the very last time, they danced. This time as champions.