Lauren Betts Makes History: UCLA Bruins Dominate Big Ten Awards

Angela Dugalic Secures Sixth Player Of The Year Award

Roster Watch

Graduate forward Angela Dugalic landed Big Ten Sixth Player of the Year honors with nine points, 5.1 rebounds, 1.9 assists, and 1.1 steals per game. Coming off the bench in all 18 of UCLA's conference games was an adjusted role for the forward, who had been a perennial starter in her prior two seasons with the Bruins, but it was a change that she welcomed, according to head coach Cori Close. While being an offensive spark plug off the bench for the Bruins, Dugalic also lent crucial size, pace, and defense to the team and widened the scope of schemes that Close had to work with throughout the season.