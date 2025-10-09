Live NowLive
Samsung TV Plus
Roku TV
Amazon Prime Video
FireTV
LG Channels
Vizio
Xiaomi
YouTube TV
FuboTV
Plex
Sling Tv
VIDAA
TCL
FreeCast
Local Now
Sports.Tv
Stremium
Rad TV
Free Live Sports
YouTube

WATCH

LISTEN

NCAAB · 9 hours ago

NIL Top 100 Overall Rankings: Dybantsa is Dynamite

Sportsgrid Staff

Host · Writer

  • 100. Hansel Enmanuel

    2025 NIL Valuation: N/A

    Program: Austin Peay Governors

    Collegiate Sport: Basketball

    Social Media Followers: 4.4 million

  • 2. Carson Beck

    2025 NIL Valuation: $4.9 million

    Program: Miami Hurricanes

    Collegiate Sport: Football

    Position: Quarterback

    Social Media Followers: 167,000

     

  • 3. Jeremiah Smith

    2025 NIL Valuation: $4.2 million

    Program: Ohio State Buckeyes

    Collegiate Sport: Football

    Position: Wide Receiver 

    Social Media Followers: 875,000

    Go Long with SportsGrid’s Free Weekly College Football Game Picks and College Football Player Prop Bets!

     

  • 4. AJ Dybantsa

    2025 NIL Valuation: $4.1 million

    Program: BYU Commit 

    Collegiate Sport: Basketball

    Position: Small Forward

    Social Media Followers: 834,900

  • 5. Garrett Nussmeier

    2025 NIL Valuation: $4 million

    Program: LSU Tigers

    Collegiate Sport: Football

    Position: Quarterback

    Social Media Followers: 349,300

  • 6. LaNorris Sellers

    2025 NIL Valuation: $3.7 million

    Program: South Carolina Gamecocks

    Collegiate Sport: Football

    Position: Quarterback

    Social Media Followers: 74,400

    Stay ahead of the game and elevate your sports betting experience with SportsGrid.

  • 7. John Mateer

    2025 NIL Valuation: $3.2 million

    Program: Oklahoma Sooners

    Collegiate Sport: Football

    Position: Quarterback

    Social Media Followers: 45,500

  • 8. Bryce Underwood

    2025 NIL Valuation: $3 million

    Program: Michigan Wolverines

    Collegiate Sport: Football

    Position: Quarterback

    Social Media Followers: 313,000

    Go Long with SportsGrid’s Free Weekly College Football Game Picks and College Football Player Prop Bets!

  • 9. Darian Mensah

    2025 NIL Valuation: $2.9 million

    Program: Duke Blue Devils

    Collegiate Sport: Football

    Position: Quarterback

    Social Media Followers: 29,600

  • 10. Josh Hoover

    2025 NIL Valuation: $2.9 million

    Program: TCU Horned Frogs

    Collegiate Sport: Football

    Position: Quarterback

    Social Media Followers: 12,979

     

  • 11. JT Toppin

    2025 NIL Valuation: $2.8 million

    Program: Texas Tech Red Raiders

    Collegiate Sport: Basketball

    Position: Power Forward

    Social Media Followers: 18,400

  • 12. Drew Allar

    2025 NIL Valuation: $2.8 million

    Program: Penn State Nittany Lions

    Collegiate Sport: Football

    Position: Quarterback

    Social Media Followers: 148,600

    Top Players Who Committed in the CFB Transfer Portal

  • 13. Taylen Green

    2025 NIL Valuation: $2.6 million

    Program: Arkansas Razorbacks

    Collegiate Sport: Football

    Position: Quarterback

    Social Media Followers: 47,500

  • 14. Ryan Williams

    2025 NIL Valuation: $2.5 million

    Program: Alabama Crimson Tide

    Collegiate Sport: Football

    Position: Wide Receiver

    Social Media Followers: 1,226,o00

  • 15. Caleb Downs

    2025 NIL Valuation: $2.4 million

    Program: Ohio State Buckeyes

    Collegiate Sport: Football

    Position: Safety

    Social Media Followers: 301,000

  • 16. Dylan Raiola

    2025 NIL Valuation: $2.4 million

    Program: Nebraska Cornhuskers

    Collegiate Sport: Football

    Position: Quarterback

    Social Media Followers: 201,000

  • 17. Cade Klubnik

    2025 NIL Valuation: $2.3 million

    Program: Clemson Tigers

    Collegiate Sport: Football

    Position: Quarterback

    Social Media Followers: 143,000

  • 18. Yaxel Lendeborg

    2025 NIL Valuation: $2.3 million

    Program: Michigan Wolverines

    Collegiate Sport: Basketball

    Position: Power Forward

    Social Media Followers: 46,100

  • 19. CJ Bailey

    2025 NIL Valuation: $2.2 million

    Program: NC State Wolfpack

    Collegiate Sport: Football

    Position: Quarterback

    Social Media Followers: 43,500

  • 20. Boogie Fland

    2025 NIL Valuation: $2.1 Million

    Program: Florida Gators

    Collegiate Sport: Basketball

    Position: Point Guard

    Social Media Followers: 88,000

  • 21. Sam Leavitt

    2025 NIL Valuation: $2.1 million

    Program: Arizona State Sun Devils

    Collegiate Sport: Football

    Position: Quarterback

    Social Media Followers: 38,500

  • 22. Donovan Dent

    2025 NIL Valuation: $2 million

    Program: UCLA Bruins

    Collegiate Sport: Basketball

    Position: Point Guard

    Social Media Followers: 34,400

  • 23. Jayden Maiava

    2025 NIL Valuation: $2 million

    Program: USC Trojans

    Collegiate Sport: Football

    Position: Quarterback

    Social Media Followers: 4,400

  • 24. Jayden Quaintance

    2025 NIL Valuation: $1.9 million

    Program: Kentucky Wildcats

    Collegiate Sport: Basketball

    Position: Power Forward

    Social Media Followers: 6,230

  • 25. Diego Pavia

    2025 NIL Valuation: $1.9 million

    Program: Vanderbilt Commodores

    Collegiate Sport: Football

    Position: Quarterback

    Social Media Followers: 83,838

  • 26. Jackson Cantwell

    2025 NIL Valuation: $1.9 Million

    Program: Miami Hurricanes

    Collegiate Sport: Football

    Position: Offensive Tackle

    Social Media Followers: 14,900

  • 27. DJ Lagway

    2025 NIL Valuation: $1.9 million

    Program: Florida Gators

    Collegiate Sport: Football

    Position: Quarterback

    Social Media Followers: 158,800

    Predicting Landing Spots for the Top Available Players in the CFB Transfer Portal

  • 28. Braden Smith

    2025 NIL Valuation: $1.9 million

    Program: Purdue Boilermakers

    Collegiate Sport: Basketball

    Position: Point Guard

    Social Media Followers: 35,600

  • 29. Jordan Seaton

    2025 NIL Valuation: $1.9 million

    Program: Colorado Buffaloes

    Collegiate Sport: Football

    Position: Offensive Tackle

    Social Media Followers: 79,930

  • 30. Jared Curtis

    2025 NIL Valuation: $1.8 million

    Program: Georgia Bulldogs

    Collegiate Sport: Football

    Position: Quarterback

    Social Media Followers: 26,600

  • 31. Fernando Mendoza

    2025 NIL Valuation: $1.8 million

    Program: Indiana Hoosiers

    Collegiate Sport: Football

    Position: Quarterback

    Social Media Followers: 18,600

  • 32. Moustapha Thiam

    2025 NIL Valuation: $1.8 million

    Program: Cincinnati Bearcats

    Collegiate Sport: Basketball

    Position: Center

    Social Media Followers: 933

  • 33. Cam Coleman

    2025 NIL Valuation: $1.8 million

    Program: Auburn Tigers

    Collegiate Sport: Football

    Position: Wide Receiver 

    Social Media Followers: 65,100

  • 34. Xavier Chaplin

    2025 NIL Valuation: $1.7 million

    Program: Auburn Tigers

    Collegiate Sport: Football

    Position: Offensive Tackle

    Social Media Followers: 3,135

  • 35. Oscar Cluff

    2025 NIL Valuation: $1.7 million

    Program: Purdue Boilermakers

    Collegiate Sport: Basketball

    Position: Center

    Social Media Followers: 992

  • 36. Sawyer Robertson

    2025 NIL Valuation: $1.7 million

    Program: Baylor Bears

    Collegiate Sport: Football

    Position: Quarterback

    Social Media Followers: 15,700

  • 37. PJ Haggerty

    2025 NIL Valuation: $1.7 million

    Program: Kansas State Wildcats

    Collegiate Sport: Basketball

    Position: Shooting Guard

    Social Media Followers: 6,085

  • 38. Tyran Stokes

    2025 NIL Valuation: $1.7 million

    Program: Notre Dame High School

    Collegiate Sport: Basketball

    Position: Small Forward

    Social Media Followers: 151,700

  • 39. Bryce Hopkins

    2025 NIL Valuation: $1.7 million

    Program: St John's Red Storm

    Collegiate Sport: Basketball

    Position: Power Forward

    Social Media Followers: 34,100

  • 40. Nick Singleton

    2025 NIL Valuation: $1.6 million

    Program: Penn State Nittany Lions

    Collegiate Sport: Football

    Position: Running Back

    Social Media Followers: 71,700

  • 41. Dylan Stewart

    2025 NIL Valuation: $1.6 million

    Program: South Carolina Gamecocks

    Collegiate Sport: Football

    Position: EDGE

    Social Media Followers: 38,700

  • 42. Beau Pribula

    2025 NIL Valuation: $1.6 million

    Program: Missouri Tigers

    Collegiate Sport: Football

    Position: Quarterback

    Social Media Followers: 41,600

  • 43. Owen Freeman

    2025 NIL Valuation: $1.6 million

    Program: Creighton Bluejays

    Collegiate Sport: Basketball

    Position: Power Forward

    Social Media Followers: 25,000

  • 44. Malik Reneau

    2025 NIL Valuation: $1.6 million

    Program: Miami Hurricanes

    Collegiate Sport: Basketball

    Position: Power Forward

    Social Media Followers: 24,700

  • 45. Jackson Arnold

    2025 NIL Valuation: $1.6 million

    Program: Auburn Tigers

    Collegiate Sport: Football

    Position: Quarterback

    Social Media Followers: 94,000

  • 46. Ian Jackson

    2025 NIL Valuation: $1.5 Million

    Program: St. John's Red Storm

    Collegiate Sport: Basketball

    Social Media Followers: 182,500

  • 47. Josh Dix

    2025 NIL Valuation: $1.5 Million

    Program: Creighton Bluejays

    Collegiate Sport: Basketball

    Social Media Followers: 9,000

  • 48. Henri Veesaar

    2025 NIL Valuation: $1.5 Million

    Program: North Carolina Tar Heels

    Collegiate Sport: Basketball

    Social Media Followers: 4,800

     

  • 49. Cameron Boozer

    2025 NIL Valuation: $1.5 million

    Program: Duke Blue Devils

    Collegiate Sport: Basketball

    Social Media Followers: 133,154

  • 50. Diego Pounds

    2025 NIL Valuation: $1.5 million

    Program: Ole Miss Rebels

    Collegiate Sport: Football

    Social Media Followers: 24,200

  • 51. Jeremiyah Love

    2025 NIL Valuation: $1.5 million

    Program: Notre Dame Fighting Irish

    Collegiate Sport: Football

    Social Media Followers: 90,700

  • 52. Bennett Stirtz

    2025 NIL Valuation: $1.5 million

    Program: Iowa Hawkeyes

    Collegiate Sport: Basketball

    Social Media Followers: 11,000

  • 53. Flau'Jae Johnson

    2025 NIL Valuation: $1.5 million

    Program: LSU Tigers

    Collegiate Sport: Basketball

    Social Media Followers: 3.729 million

  • 54. Darryn Peterson

    2025 NIL Valuation: N/A

    Program: Kansas Jayhawks

    Collegiate Sport: Basketball

    Social Media Followers: 26,500

  • 55. Corey Robinson II

    2025 NIL Valuation: N/A

    Program: Arkansas Razorbacks

    Collegiate Sport: Football

    Social Media Followers: 11,300

  • 56. Brandon McCoy

    2025 NIL Valuation: N/A

    Team: St. John Bosco HS

    Collegiate Sport: Basketball

    Social Media Followers: 26,412

  • 57. Peter Woods

    2025 NIL Valuation: N/A

    Program: Clemson Tigers

    Collegiate Sport: Football

    Social Media Followers: 36,900

  • 58. Ja'Kobi Gillespie

    2025 NIL Valuation: N/A

    Program: Tennessee Volunteers

    Collegiate Sport: Basketball

    Social Media Followers: 12,908

  • 59. Jalon Daniels

    2025 NIL Valuation: N/A

    Program: Kansas Jayhawks

    Collegiate Sport: Football

    Social Media Followers: 118,000

  • 60. Darrion Williams

    2025 NIL Valuation: N/A

    Program: NC State Wolfpack

    Collegiate Sport: Basketball

    Social Media Followers: 20,000

  • 61. Reed Bailey

    2025 NIL Valuation: N/A

    Program: Indiana Hoosiers

    Collegiate Sport: Basketball

    Social Media Followers: 3,304

  • 62. Ian Schieffelin

    2025 NIL Valuation: N/A

    Program: Clemson Tigers

    Collegiate Sport: Football

    Social Media Followers: 18,900

  • 63. Alvaro Folgueiras

    2025 NIL Valuation: N/A

    Program: Iowa Hawkeyes

    Collegiate Sport: Basketball

    Social Media Followers: 4,367

  • 64. Isaiah World

    2025 NIL Valuation: N/A

    Program: Oregon Ducks

    Collegiate Sport: Football

    Social Media Followers: 1

  • 65. Jordan Smith Jr.

    2025 NIL Valuation: N/A

    Program: Paul VI Catholic HS

    Collegiate Sport: Basketball

    Social Media Followers: 7,120

  • 66. Rob Wright

    2025 NIL Valuation: N/A

    Program: BYU Cougars

    Collegiate Sport: Basketball

    Social Media Followers: 30,703

  • 67. Adrian Wooley

    2025 NIL Valuation: N/A

    Program: Louisville Cardinals

    Collegiate Sport: Basketball

    Social Media Followers: 8,200

  • 68. Jaron-Keawe Sagapolutele

    2025 NIL Valuation: N/A

    Program: California Golden Bears

    Collegiate Sport: Football

    Social Media Followers: 8,100

  • 69. Damon Wilson II

    2025 NIL Valuation: N/A

    Program: Missouri Tigers

    Collegiate Sport: Football

    Social Media Followers: 23,700

  • 70. Caleb Holt

    2025 NIL Valuation: N/A

    Program: Prolific Prep HS

    Collegiate Sport: Basketball

    Social Media Followers: 3,600

  • 71. Michael Rataj

    2025 NIL Valuation: N/A

    Program: Baylor Bears

    Collegiate Sport: Basketball

    Social Media Followers: 2,600

  • 72. KeShawn Murphy

    2025 NIL Valuation: N/A

    Program: Auburn Tigers

    Collegiate Sport: Basketball

    Social Media Followers: 7,689

  • 73. Nate Ament

    2025 NIL Valuation: N/A

    Program: Tennessee Volunteers

    Collegiate Sport: Basketball

    Social Media Followers: 14,300

  • 74. Bryce James

    2025 NIL Valuation: N/A

    Program: Arizona Wildcats

    Collegiate Sport: Basketball

    Social Media Followers: 3.42 million

  • 75. David Bailey

    2025 NIL Valuation: N/A

    Program: Texas Tech Red Raiders

    Collegiate Sport: Football

    Social Media Followers: 2,200

  • 76. Mark Bowman

    2025 NIL Valuation: N/A

    Program: USC Trojans

    Collegiate Sport: Football

    Social Media Followers: 6,100

  • 77. Keelon Russell

    2025 NIL Valuation: N/A

    Program: Alabama Crimson Tide

    Collegiate Sport: Football

    Social Media Followers: 60,300

  • 78. Keyshawn Hall

    2025 NIL Valuation: N/A

    Program: Auburn Tigers

    Collegiate Sport: Basketball

    Social Media Followers: 60,300

  • 79. Morez Johnson Jr.

    2025 NIL Valuation: N/A

    Program: Michigan Wolverines

    Collegiate Sport: Basketball

    Social Media Followers: 23,000

  • 80. Jonah Coleman

    2025 NIL Valuation: N/A

    Program: Washington Huskies

    Collegiate Sport: Football

    Social Media Followers: 360,000

  • 81. Zvonimir Ivisic

    2025 NIL Valuation: N/A

    Program: Illinois Fighting Illini

    Collegiate Sport: Basketball

    Social Media Followers: 36,600

  • 82. Caleb Wilson

    2025 NIL Valuation: N/A

    Program: North Carolina Tar Heels

    Collegiate Sport: Basketball

    Social Media Followers: 21,300

  • 83. Ryan Conwell

    2025 NIL Valuation: N/A

    Program: Louisville Cardinals

    Collegiate Sport: Basketball

    Social Media Followers: 1,833

  • 84. Rocco Becht

    2025 NIL Valuation: N/A

    Program: Iowa State Cyclones

    Collegiate Sport: Football

    Social Media Followers: 26,900

  • 85. Dylan Mingo

    2025 NIL Valuation: N/A

    Program: Long Island Lutheran H.S.

    Collegiate Sport: Basketball

    Social Media Followers: 5,937

  • 86. Rueben Bain

    2025 NIL Valuation: N/A

    Program: Miami Hurricanes

    Collegiate Sport: Football

    Social Media Followers: 30,900

  • 87. Colin Simmons

    2025 NIL Valuation: N/A

    Program: Texas Longhorns

    Collegiate Sport: Football

    Social Media Followers: 191,000

  • 88. Aday Mara

    2025 NIL Valuation: N/A

    Program: Michigan Wolverines

    Collegiate Sport: Basketball

    Social Media Followers: 0

  • 89. Spencer Fano

    2025 NIL Valuation: N/A

    Program: Utah Utes

    Collegiate Sport: Football

    Social Media Followers: 9,700

  • 90. Chris Cenac Jr.

    2025 NIL Valuation: N/

    Program: Houston Cougars

    Collegiate Sport: Basketball

    Social Media Followers: 14,100

  • 91. Kevin Concepcion

    2025 NIL Valuation: N/A

    Program: Texas A&M Aggies

    Collegiate Sport: Football

    Social Media Followers: 48,300

  • 92. Nick Davidson

    2025 NIL Valuation: N/A

    Program: Clemson Tigers

    Collegiate Sport: Basketball

    Social Media Followers: 3,800

  • 93. Tucker DeVries

    2025 NIL Valuation: N/A

    Program: Indiana Hoosiers

    Collegiate Sport: Basketball

    Social Media Followers: 22,900

  • 94. Mikel Brown Jr.

    2025 NIL Valuation: N/A

    Program: Louisville Cardinals

    Collegiate Sport: Basketball

    Social Media Followers: 50,300

  • 95. Kaytron Allen

    2025 NIL Valuation: N/A

    Program: Penn State Nittany Lions

    Collegiate Sport: Football

    Social Media Followers: 31,900

  • 96. Anthony Thompson

    2025 NIL Valuation: N/A

    Program: Western Reserve Academy HS

    Collegiate Sport: Basketball

    Social Media Followers: 2,069

  • 97. Justice Haynes

    2025 NIL Valuation: N/A

    Program: Michigan Wolverines

    Collegiate Sport: Football

    Social Media Followers: 72,200

  • 98. Isaac McKneely

    2025 NIL Valuation: N/A

    Program: Louisville Cardinals

    Collegiate Sport: Basketball

    Social Media Followers: 28,200

  • 99. Dante Moore

    2025 NIL Valuation: N/A

    Program: Oregon Ducks

    Collegiate Sport: Football

    Social Media Followers: 69,300

  • 100. Hansel Enmanuel

    2025 NIL Valuation: N/A

    Program: Austin Peay Governors

    Collegiate Sport: Basketball

    Social Media Followers: 4.4 million

MORE ARTICLES

MORE ARTICLES

Which 95 Teams Improved the Most in the College Basketball Transfer Portal?

NCAAB · 7 hours ago

John Canady

NIL Top 100 Men's College Basketball Rankings: Dent Making His Mark

NCAAB · 8 hours ago

Sportsgrid Staff

College Basketball Transfer Portal: Top Committed for 2025 (#201-#220)

NCAAB · 1 day ago

Grant White

Top 40 Coaches in College Basketball Entering the 2025-26 Season

NCAAB · 1 day ago

David Connelly

Top 45 Breakout Players in College Basketball Entering the 2025-26 Season

NCAAB · 2 days ago

David Connelly

Predicting Landing Spots for the Top 165 Players in the CBB Transfer Portal

NCAAB · 2 days ago

John Canady

Ranking 70 Best Available Players in 2025 College Basketball Transfer Portal

NCAAB · 3 days ago

Grant White

Top 50 Players in College Basketball Entering the 2025-26 Season

NCAAB · 3 days ago

David Connelly

NIL Top 100 Overall Rankings: Jackson Cantwell Can't Miss

NCAAB · 6 days ago

Sportsgrid Staff

Top 40 Breakout Players in College Basketball Entering the 2025-26 Season

NCAAB · 7 days ago

David Connelly