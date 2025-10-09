NIL Top 100 Overall Rankings: Dybantsa is Dynamite
Sportsgrid Staff
Host · Writer
100. Hansel Enmanuel
2025 NIL Valuation: N/A
Program: Austin Peay Governors
Collegiate Sport: Basketball
Social Media Followers: 4.4 million
1. Arch Manning
2025 NIL Valuation: $5 million
Program: Texas
Collegiate Sport: Football
Position: Quarterback
Social Media Followers: 512,400
2. Carson Beck
2025 NIL Valuation: $4.9 million
Program: Miami Hurricanes
Collegiate Sport: Football
Position: Quarterback
Social Media Followers: 167,000
3. Jeremiah Smith
2025 NIL Valuation: $4.2 million
Program: Ohio State Buckeyes
Collegiate Sport: Football
Position: Wide Receiver
Social Media Followers: 875,000
4. AJ Dybantsa
2025 NIL Valuation: $4.1 million
Program: BYU Commit
Collegiate Sport: Basketball
Position: Small Forward
Social Media Followers: 834,900
5. Garrett Nussmeier
2025 NIL Valuation: $4 million
Program: LSU Tigers
Collegiate Sport: Football
Position: Quarterback
Social Media Followers: 349,300
6. LaNorris Sellers
2025 NIL Valuation: $3.7 million
Program: South Carolina Gamecocks
Collegiate Sport: Football
Position: Quarterback
Social Media Followers: 74,400
7. John Mateer
2025 NIL Valuation: $3.2 million
Program: Oklahoma Sooners
Collegiate Sport: Football
Position: Quarterback
Social Media Followers: 45,500
8. Bryce Underwood
2025 NIL Valuation: $3 million
Program: Michigan Wolverines
Collegiate Sport: Football
Position: Quarterback
Social Media Followers: 313,000
9. Darian Mensah
2025 NIL Valuation: $2.9 million
Program: Duke Blue Devils
Collegiate Sport: Football
Position: Quarterback
Social Media Followers: 29,600
10. Josh Hoover
2025 NIL Valuation: $2.9 million
Program: TCU Horned Frogs
Collegiate Sport: Football
Position: Quarterback
Social Media Followers: 12,979
11. JT Toppin
2025 NIL Valuation: $2.8 million
Program: Texas Tech Red Raiders
Collegiate Sport: Basketball
Position: Power Forward
Social Media Followers: 18,400
12. Drew Allar
2025 NIL Valuation: $2.8 million
Program: Penn State Nittany Lions
Collegiate Sport: Football
Position: Quarterback
Social Media Followers: 148,600
13. Taylen Green
2025 NIL Valuation: $2.6 million
Program: Arkansas Razorbacks
Collegiate Sport: Football
Position: Quarterback
Social Media Followers: 47,500
14. Ryan Williams
2025 NIL Valuation: $2.5 million
Program: Alabama Crimson Tide
Collegiate Sport: Football
Position: Wide Receiver
Social Media Followers: 1,226,o00
15. Caleb Downs
2025 NIL Valuation: $2.4 million
Program: Ohio State Buckeyes
Collegiate Sport: Football
Position: Safety
Social Media Followers: 301,000
16. Dylan Raiola
2025 NIL Valuation: $2.4 million
Program: Nebraska Cornhuskers
Collegiate Sport: Football
Position: Quarterback
Social Media Followers: 201,000
17. Cade Klubnik
2025 NIL Valuation: $2.3 million
Program: Clemson Tigers
Collegiate Sport: Football
Position: Quarterback
Social Media Followers: 143,000
18. Yaxel Lendeborg
2025 NIL Valuation: $2.3 million
Program: Michigan Wolverines
Collegiate Sport: Basketball
Position: Power Forward
Social Media Followers: 46,100
19. CJ Bailey
2025 NIL Valuation: $2.2 million
Program: NC State Wolfpack
Collegiate Sport: Football
Position: Quarterback
Social Media Followers: 43,500
20. Boogie Fland
2025 NIL Valuation: $2.1 Million
Program: Florida Gators
Collegiate Sport: Basketball
Position: Point Guard
Social Media Followers: 88,000
21. Sam Leavitt
2025 NIL Valuation: $2.1 million
Program: Arizona State Sun Devils
Collegiate Sport: Football
Position: Quarterback
Social Media Followers: 38,500
22. Donovan Dent
2025 NIL Valuation: $2 million
Program: UCLA Bruins
Collegiate Sport: Basketball
Position: Point Guard
Social Media Followers: 34,400
23. Jayden Maiava
2025 NIL Valuation: $2 million
Program: USC Trojans
Collegiate Sport: Football
Position: Quarterback
Social Media Followers: 4,400
24. Jayden Quaintance
2025 NIL Valuation: $1.9 million
Program: Kentucky Wildcats
Collegiate Sport: Basketball
Position: Power Forward
Social Media Followers: 6,230
25. Diego Pavia
2025 NIL Valuation: $1.9 million
Program: Vanderbilt Commodores
Collegiate Sport: Football
Position: Quarterback
Social Media Followers: 83,838
26. Jackson Cantwell
2025 NIL Valuation: $1.9 Million
Program: Miami Hurricanes
Collegiate Sport: Football
Position: Offensive Tackle
Social Media Followers: 14,900
27. DJ Lagway
2025 NIL Valuation: $1.9 million
Program: Florida Gators
Collegiate Sport: Football
Position: Quarterback
Social Media Followers: 158,800
28. Braden Smith
2025 NIL Valuation: $1.9 million
Program: Purdue Boilermakers
Collegiate Sport: Basketball
Position: Point Guard
Social Media Followers: 35,600
29. Jordan Seaton
2025 NIL Valuation: $1.9 million
Program: Colorado Buffaloes
Collegiate Sport: Football
Position: Offensive Tackle
Social Media Followers: 79,930
30. Jared Curtis
2025 NIL Valuation: $1.8 million
Program: Georgia Bulldogs
Collegiate Sport: Football
Position: Quarterback
Social Media Followers: 26,600
31. Fernando Mendoza
2025 NIL Valuation: $1.8 million
Program: Indiana Hoosiers
Collegiate Sport: Football
Position: Quarterback
Social Media Followers: 18,600
32. Moustapha Thiam
2025 NIL Valuation: $1.8 million
Program: Cincinnati Bearcats
Collegiate Sport: Basketball
Position: Center
Social Media Followers: 933
33. Cam Coleman
2025 NIL Valuation: $1.8 million
Program: Auburn Tigers
Collegiate Sport: Football
Position: Wide Receiver
Social Media Followers: 65,100
34. Xavier Chaplin
2025 NIL Valuation: $1.7 million
Program: Auburn Tigers
Collegiate Sport: Football
Position: Offensive Tackle
Social Media Followers: 3,135
35. Oscar Cluff
2025 NIL Valuation: $1.7 million
Program: Purdue Boilermakers
Collegiate Sport: Basketball
Position: Center
Social Media Followers: 992
36. Sawyer Robertson
2025 NIL Valuation: $1.7 million
Program: Baylor Bears
Collegiate Sport: Football
Position: Quarterback
Social Media Followers: 15,700
37. PJ Haggerty
2025 NIL Valuation: $1.7 million
Program: Kansas State Wildcats
Collegiate Sport: Basketball
Position: Shooting Guard
Social Media Followers: 6,085
38. Tyran Stokes
2025 NIL Valuation: $1.7 million
Program: Notre Dame High School
Collegiate Sport: Basketball
Position: Small Forward
Social Media Followers: 151,700
39. Bryce Hopkins
2025 NIL Valuation: $1.7 million
Program: St John's Red Storm
Collegiate Sport: Basketball
Position: Power Forward
Social Media Followers: 34,100
40. Nick Singleton
2025 NIL Valuation: $1.6 million
Program: Penn State Nittany Lions
Collegiate Sport: Football
Position: Running Back
Social Media Followers: 71,700
41. Dylan Stewart
2025 NIL Valuation: $1.6 million
Program: South Carolina Gamecocks
Collegiate Sport: Football
Position: EDGE
Social Media Followers: 38,700
42. Beau Pribula
2025 NIL Valuation: $1.6 million
Program: Missouri Tigers
Collegiate Sport: Football
Position: Quarterback
Social Media Followers: 41,600
43. Owen Freeman
2025 NIL Valuation: $1.6 million
Program: Creighton Bluejays
Collegiate Sport: Basketball
Position: Power Forward
Social Media Followers: 25,000
44. Malik Reneau
2025 NIL Valuation: $1.6 million
Program: Miami Hurricanes
Collegiate Sport: Basketball
Position: Power Forward
Social Media Followers: 24,700
45. Jackson Arnold
2025 NIL Valuation: $1.6 million
Program: Auburn Tigers
Collegiate Sport: Football
Position: Quarterback
Social Media Followers: 94,000
46. Ian Jackson
2025 NIL Valuation: $1.5 Million
Program: St. John's Red Storm
Collegiate Sport: Basketball
Social Media Followers: 182,500
47. Josh Dix
2025 NIL Valuation: $1.5 Million
Program: Creighton Bluejays
Collegiate Sport: Basketball
Social Media Followers: 9,000
48. Henri Veesaar
2025 NIL Valuation: $1.5 Million
Program: North Carolina Tar Heels
Collegiate Sport: Basketball
Social Media Followers: 4,800
49. Cameron Boozer
2025 NIL Valuation: $1.5 million
Program: Duke Blue Devils
Collegiate Sport: Basketball
Social Media Followers: 133,154
50. Diego Pounds
2025 NIL Valuation: $1.5 million
Program: Ole Miss Rebels
Collegiate Sport: Football
Social Media Followers: 24,200
51. Jeremiyah Love
2025 NIL Valuation: $1.5 million
Program: Notre Dame Fighting Irish
Collegiate Sport: Football
Social Media Followers: 90,700
52. Bennett Stirtz
2025 NIL Valuation: $1.5 million
Program: Iowa Hawkeyes
Collegiate Sport: Basketball
Social Media Followers: 11,000
53. Flau'Jae Johnson
2025 NIL Valuation: $1.5 million
Program: LSU Tigers
Collegiate Sport: Basketball
Social Media Followers: 3.729 million
54. Darryn Peterson
2025 NIL Valuation: N/A
Program: Kansas Jayhawks
Collegiate Sport: Basketball
Social Media Followers: 26,500
55. Corey Robinson II
2025 NIL Valuation: N/A
Program: Arkansas Razorbacks
Collegiate Sport: Football
Social Media Followers: 11,300
56. Brandon McCoy
2025 NIL Valuation: N/A
Team: St. John Bosco HS
Collegiate Sport: Basketball
Social Media Followers: 26,412
57. Peter Woods
2025 NIL Valuation: N/A
Program: Clemson Tigers
Collegiate Sport: Football
Social Media Followers: 36,900
58. Ja'Kobi Gillespie
2025 NIL Valuation: N/A
Program: Tennessee Volunteers
Collegiate Sport: Basketball
Social Media Followers: 12,908
59. Jalon Daniels
2025 NIL Valuation: N/A
Program: Kansas Jayhawks
Collegiate Sport: Football
Social Media Followers: 118,000
60. Darrion Williams
2025 NIL Valuation: N/A
Program: NC State Wolfpack
Collegiate Sport: Basketball
Social Media Followers: 20,000
61. Reed Bailey
2025 NIL Valuation: N/A
Program: Indiana Hoosiers
Collegiate Sport: Basketball
Social Media Followers: 3,304
62. Ian Schieffelin
2025 NIL Valuation: N/A
Program: Clemson Tigers
Collegiate Sport: Football
Social Media Followers: 18,900
63. Alvaro Folgueiras
2025 NIL Valuation: N/A
Program: Iowa Hawkeyes
Collegiate Sport: Basketball
Social Media Followers: 4,367
64. Isaiah World
2025 NIL Valuation: N/A
Program: Oregon Ducks
Collegiate Sport: Football
Social Media Followers: 1
65. Jordan Smith Jr.
2025 NIL Valuation: N/A
Program: Paul VI Catholic HS
Collegiate Sport: Basketball
Social Media Followers: 7,120
66. Rob Wright
2025 NIL Valuation: N/A
Program: BYU Cougars
Collegiate Sport: Basketball
Social Media Followers: 30,703
67. Adrian Wooley
2025 NIL Valuation: N/A
Program: Louisville Cardinals
Collegiate Sport: Basketball
Social Media Followers: 8,200
68. Jaron-Keawe Sagapolutele
2025 NIL Valuation: N/A
Program: California Golden Bears
Collegiate Sport: Football
Social Media Followers: 8,100
69. Damon Wilson II
2025 NIL Valuation: N/A
Program: Missouri Tigers
Collegiate Sport: Football
Social Media Followers: 23,700
70. Caleb Holt
2025 NIL Valuation: N/A
Program: Prolific Prep HS
Collegiate Sport: Basketball
Social Media Followers: 3,600
71. Michael Rataj
2025 NIL Valuation: N/A
Program: Baylor Bears
Collegiate Sport: Basketball
Social Media Followers: 2,600
72. KeShawn Murphy
2025 NIL Valuation: N/A
Program: Auburn Tigers
Collegiate Sport: Basketball
Social Media Followers: 7,689
73. Nate Ament
2025 NIL Valuation: N/A
Program: Tennessee Volunteers
Collegiate Sport: Basketball
Social Media Followers: 14,300
74. Bryce James
2025 NIL Valuation: N/A
Program: Arizona Wildcats
Collegiate Sport: Basketball
Social Media Followers: 3.42 million
75. David Bailey
2025 NIL Valuation: N/A
Program: Texas Tech Red Raiders
Collegiate Sport: Football
Social Media Followers: 2,200
76. Mark Bowman
2025 NIL Valuation: N/A
Program: USC Trojans
Collegiate Sport: Football
Social Media Followers: 6,100
77. Keelon Russell
2025 NIL Valuation: N/A
Program: Alabama Crimson Tide
Collegiate Sport: Football
Social Media Followers: 60,300
78. Keyshawn Hall
2025 NIL Valuation: N/A
Program: Auburn Tigers
Collegiate Sport: Basketball
Social Media Followers: 60,300
79. Morez Johnson Jr.
2025 NIL Valuation: N/A
Program: Michigan Wolverines
Collegiate Sport: Basketball
Social Media Followers: 23,000
80. Jonah Coleman
2025 NIL Valuation: N/A
Program: Washington Huskies
Collegiate Sport: Football
Social Media Followers: 360,000
81. Zvonimir Ivisic
2025 NIL Valuation: N/A
Program: Illinois Fighting Illini
Collegiate Sport: Basketball
Social Media Followers: 36,600
82. Caleb Wilson
2025 NIL Valuation: N/A
Program: North Carolina Tar Heels
Collegiate Sport: Basketball
Social Media Followers: 21,300
83. Ryan Conwell
2025 NIL Valuation: N/A
Program: Louisville Cardinals
Collegiate Sport: Basketball
Social Media Followers: 1,833
84. Rocco Becht
2025 NIL Valuation: N/A
Program: Iowa State Cyclones
Collegiate Sport: Football
Social Media Followers: 26,900
85. Dylan Mingo
2025 NIL Valuation: N/A
Program: Long Island Lutheran H.S.
Collegiate Sport: Basketball
Social Media Followers: 5,937
86. Rueben Bain
2025 NIL Valuation: N/A
Program: Miami Hurricanes
Collegiate Sport: Football
Social Media Followers: 30,900
87. Colin Simmons
2025 NIL Valuation: N/A
Program: Texas Longhorns
Collegiate Sport: Football
Social Media Followers: 191,000
88. Aday Mara
2025 NIL Valuation: N/A
Program: Michigan Wolverines
Collegiate Sport: Basketball
Social Media Followers: 0
89. Spencer Fano
2025 NIL Valuation: N/A
Program: Utah Utes
Collegiate Sport: Football
Social Media Followers: 9,700
90. Chris Cenac Jr.
2025 NIL Valuation: N/
Program: Houston Cougars
Collegiate Sport: Basketball
Social Media Followers: 14,100
91. Kevin Concepcion
2025 NIL Valuation: N/A
Program: Texas A&M Aggies
Collegiate Sport: Football
Social Media Followers: 48,300
92. Nick Davidson
2025 NIL Valuation: N/A
Program: Clemson Tigers
Collegiate Sport: Basketball
Social Media Followers: 3,800
93. Tucker DeVries
2025 NIL Valuation: N/A
Program: Indiana Hoosiers
Collegiate Sport: Basketball
Social Media Followers: 22,900
94. Mikel Brown Jr.
2025 NIL Valuation: N/A
Program: Louisville Cardinals
Collegiate Sport: Basketball
Social Media Followers: 50,300
95. Kaytron Allen
2025 NIL Valuation: N/A
Program: Penn State Nittany Lions
Collegiate Sport: Football
Social Media Followers: 31,900
96. Anthony Thompson
2025 NIL Valuation: N/A
Program: Western Reserve Academy HS
Collegiate Sport: Basketball
Social Media Followers: 2,069
97. Justice Haynes
2025 NIL Valuation: N/A
Program: Michigan Wolverines
Collegiate Sport: Football
Social Media Followers: 72,200
98. Isaac McKneely
2025 NIL Valuation: N/A
Program: Louisville Cardinals
Collegiate Sport: Basketball
Social Media Followers: 28,200
99. Dante Moore
2025 NIL Valuation: N/A
Program: Oregon Ducks
Collegiate Sport: Football
Social Media Followers: 69,300
