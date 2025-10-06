Ranking 70 Best Available Players in 2025 College Basketball Transfer Portal
Grant White
Host · Writer
70. Lu'Cye Patterson
Transferring From: Minnesota Golden Gophers
Lu'Cye Patterson made the jump to the Power Four conferences last season, doing so without missing a beat. The point guard averaged 11.6 points, 3.6 rebounds, and 3.3 assists, all of which were improvements on his career averages. Nevertheless, Patterson will need a waiver to participate in another season.
1. Taye Fields
Transferring From: North Alabama Lions
Taye Fields broke onto the Div. I scene in 2024-25, and he's looking to make a more significant impact next season. The Alabama native averaged 11.2 points and 8.6 rebounds per game with the North Alabama Lions. Most impressively, the senior guard knocked down 53.5% of his shots this past year.
2. Trent McLaughlin
Transferring From: Northern Arizona Lumberjacks
You'd be forgiven for overlooking Trent McLaughlin in this year's transfer portal. The 6'6'' swingman has been toiling away in mid-major programs for the past four seasons, but we've seen he's capable of much more. McLaughlin ranked third in the country last season, averaging 22.1 points per game. His next opportunity will likely come with a more prominent program.
3. Jaeden Zackery
Transferring From: Clemson Tigers
Since embarking on his college basketball journey in 2021-22, Jaeden Zackery has been one of the most consistent producers in the country. He spent the first three seasons with the Boston College Eagles, transferring to the Clemson Tigers last season. Zackery has never averaged fewer than 10.4 points throughout that span, getting up to 11.7 in 2024-25.
4. Isaiah Hawthorne
Transferring From: Northern Colorado Bears
When Isaiah Hawthorne heads into next season, he will be one of the most experienced players in the country. His first college season came way back in 2020-21. With the COVID year of eligibility and a medical redshirt, Hawthorne will play in his sixth collegiate season in 2025-26. He is starting to use that age and experience to his advantage, coming off a banner season with the Northern Colorado Bears.
5. JaKobe Coles
Transferring From: Grand Canyon Lopes
JaKobe Coles is looking for his fourth team in six seasons with one year of eligibility remaining. Most recently, the Texas native spent the 2024-25 campaign with the Grand Canyon Lopes, dropping an average of 14.4 points per game on 51.5% shooting. Coles has also been a consistent presence on the glass, grabbing 5.7 rebounds per game.
6. Isaiah Swope
Transferring From: Saint Louis Billikens
From Southern Indiana, to Indiana State, to the Saint Louis Billikens, Isaiah Swope will be headed to his fourth team in as many seasons in 2025-26. Despite his travels, Swope has improved his production in each successive season. His ascent culminated in 17.1 points per game while starting 33 games with the Billikens.
7. Justin Vander Baan
Transferring From: Lafayette Leopards
Another sixth-year player, Justin Vander Baan, is looking for a new opportunity heading into next season. The 7'0'' center spent the 2024-25 campaign with the Lafayette Leopards, leading the team in rebounding and assists. Still, Vander Baan has a nice scoring touch around the rim, sinking 50.5% of his field goal attempts.
8. Payton Sparks
Transferring From: Ball State Cardinals
Payton Sparks has spent the past few seasons bouncing between the Ball State Cardinals and Indiana Hoosiers. The 6'10'' center spent the first two years of his collegiate career with the Cardinals before transferring to Indiana for the 2023-24 campaign. Subsequently, he went back to Ball State for last season, but has decided to try his hand in the portal. A career 56.6% shooter, Sparks is back in the transfer portal, but likely hasn't set his sights outside Indiana.
9. Sean Durugordo
Transferring From: Old Dominion Monarchs
Heading into his redshirt senior campaign, Sean Durugordon is one of the most well-traveled basketball players in the country. Never playing more than a season in any of his first four stops, Durugordon averaged 15.7 points per game last season with the Old Dominion Monarchs. A career 42.1% shooter, the wing has averaged double-digit points in each of his last three seasons.
10. Taje' Kelly
Transferring From: Charleston Southern Buccaneers
Taje' Kelly was a force last season, albeit on an otherwise unimpressive Charleston Southern Buccaneers squad. The big man led the team in scoring and rebounding, averaging 20.5 points and 8.9 rebounds. Those marks were among the best in the country, ranking 11th and 28th, respectively. While he has yet to test his skills against premier competition, Kelly has definitely earned that opportunity.
11. Efton Reid III
Transferring From: Wake Forest Demon Deacons
Efton Reid III took on a more prominent role in 2024-25 but was less effective on the court. Reid started 31 games, the most since his freshman season, but his scoring and rebounding went down relative to his prior season numbers. Still, he plays a solid two-way game and is a solid defensive presence.
12. Jonathan Pierre
Transferring From: Belmont Bruins
Jonathan Pierre made the jump to Div. I basketball ahead of the 2023-24 season, but never really caught on with the Memphis Tigers. However, his redshirt senior campaign with the Belmont Bruins was much more fruitful. Pierre dropped 13.8 points and 6.3 rebounds per game, while starting 28 of 33 games. Pierre could become a dominant interior presence if he improves his efficiency on the floor.
13. Trey Parker
Transferring From: NC State Wolfpack
Trey Parker had a diminishing role on the NC State Wolfpack down the stretch, which may be a contributing factor to the freshman entering the transfer portal. Over the season's final six games, Parker averaged a little over 10 minutes per game and recorded a cumulative 14 points. Still loaded with potential, a change of scenery was probably the best for both parties.
14. Dontrez Styles
Transferring From: NC State Wolfpack
After burning through his eligibility, Dontrez Styles entered the transfer portal to potentially extend his playing career. Styles wrapped up his senior season with the NC State Wolfpack, putting up 11.4 points and 5.0 rebounds per game. Should an extra year of eligibility be granted, Styles could be onto his fourth school in five years.
15. Dante Maddox Jr.
Transferring From: Xavier Musketeers
Needing a waiver to play in a sixth season, Dante Maddox Jr. entered the transfer portal to preserve his right to find a new landing spot for next season. Maddox was a reserve player for the Xavier Musketeers last season, coming off the bench in all 34 games and averaging 18.9 minutes per game. Still, he averaged 7.3 points per game as a tertiary scoring option.
16. Ali Dibba
Transferring From: Southern Illinois Salukis
With one year of eligibility remaining, Ali Dibba has entered the spring transfer portal. The Swedish native has bounced around three colleges, spending the 2024-25 season with the Southern Illinois Salukis. There, Dibba averaged a career-best 17.2 points and 4.8 rebounds per game.
17. Jalen Blackmon
Transferring From: Miami Hurricanes
Despite appearing in 20 games for the Miami Hurricanes as a senior last season, Jalen Blackmon has one year of eligibility remaining. Blackmon has not played since February, averaging an underwhelming 6.9 points per game on 40.5% shooting.
18. Jarvis Moss
Transferring From: Radford Highlanders
Needing a waiver to play a fifth and final collegiate season, Jarvis Moss entered the transfer portal to keep his options open. The guard shot 41.6% from the field last season, averaging 13.1 points per game. Moss will likely attend a Power Four school if the waiver is granted.
19. Jaden House
Transferring From: Rhode Island Rams
For five years, Jaden House has been a reliable scorer in the college ranks. However, that also leaves him without any eligibility remaining for the upcoming campaign. The scoring guard will be looking for a waiver to make one final magical run and improve on his 11.5 points per game last season.
20. Bostyn Holt
Transferring From: Florida State Seminoles
Bostyn Holt's most dominant season was in 2023-24, when he averaged 12.3 points per game with South Dakota. After returning to the Power 4 ahead of the 2024-25 campaign, the combo guard mustered 3.0 points per game with the Florida State Seminoles. Expect Holt to land with a program where he can go back to showcasing his scoring ability, if eligible.
21. Anthony Pritchard
Transferring From: Central Michigan Chippewas
Over the past couple of seasons, Anthony Pritchard has blossomed into a premier scorer for the Central Michigan Chippewas. The guard has averaged 12.9 points per game while knocking down 44.1% of his shots. However, without an exemption, Pritchard is ineligible for the upcoming campaign.
22. Damari Monsanto
Transferring From: UTSA Roadrunners
Without any eligibility remaining, Damari Monsanto has entered the transfer portal. The shooting guard bounced between three colleges throughout his tenure, spending the 2024-25 campaign with the UTSA Roadrunners. If he somehow gets a waiver for the upcoming campaign, Monsanto will look to improve on his 11.1 points per game last season.
23. James White
Transferring From: New Orleans Privateers
A seven-game campaign back in 2023-24 has preserved one final season of eligibility for James White. The shooting guard had a standout season in 2024-25, averaging 19.2 points per game on 42.9% shooting for the New Orleans Privateers.
24. Mike Williams III
Transferring From: LSU Tigers
Shooting guard Mike Williams III was relegated to a reserve role in his sophomore season, necessitating a change of scenery ahead of next season. Williams had a productive freshman season, averaging 7.2 PPG while starting 22 games with the LSU Tigers. Then in 2024-25, his scoring dropped to 4.0 points per game while being deployed off the bench in every contest.
25. Kachi Nzeh
Transferring From: Penn State Nittany Lions
Kachi Nzeh broke into the college ranks with the Xavier Musketeers, spending his sophomore campaign with his hometown Penn State Nittany Lions. Still, Nzeh failed to break through with Penn State. With just six starts through two seasons, the power forward is probably looking for a more stable spot in the starting rotation.
26. Brandon Stroud
Transferring From: South Florida Bulls
Brandon Stroud has sought a waiver from the NCAA to compete as a sixth-year senior next season. Stroud has appeared in 151 games throughout his college career, starting 120. He spent the first three years of his career with Kennesaw State and the last two with the South Florida Bulls. Still, Stroud has never averaged more than 9.2 points per game in any of those seasons.
27. Lucas Taylor
Transferring From: Syracuse Orange
Another senior seeking a waiver to extend his college eligibility, Lucas Taylor, entered the transfer portal this spring to keep his options open for next season. The shooting guard had a modest 2024-25 season. Taylor averaged just 6.0 points per game while starting 22 of 33 games for the Syracuse Orange.
28. Mike Mitchell Jr.
Transferring From: Minnesota Golden Gophers
Mike Mitchell Jr. will be hoping to benefit from the NCAA exemption decision. The former Minnesota Golden Gophers guard entered the spring transfer portal without any eligibility remaining. A career 39.7% shooter, Mitchell shot just 33.9% as a senior in Minnesota.
29. Derrin Boyd
Transferring From: College of Charleston Cougars
Derrin Boyd has had a wildly successful college career, albeit while competing with mid-major programs. After a two-year stint with Lipscomb in which he averaged 13.3 points per game, the shooting guard put up 13.9 with the Charleston Cougars last season. In doing so, Boyd may have earned a shot with a more prominent school in 2025-26.
30. Paul McMillan
Transferring From: Canisius Golden Griffins
Paul McMillan had one of the biggest glow-ups in 2024-25. The guard went from 8.3 points as a sophomore to 20.0 points per game as a junior. In doing so, he will likely earn his shot with a more prominent program, after toiling away in mid-major programs over the past few years.
31. Justice Williams
Transferring From: Robert Morris Colonials
Justice Williams missed the entire 2024-25 campaign due to injury. In doing so, the guard preserved a final season of eligibility. After failing to catch on at LSU, Williams had a much better showing with the Robert Morris Colonials. In 2023-24, Williams averaged 12.3 points, 3.0 rebounds, and 2.5 assists. He will likely be trying to replicate that success with a more prominent program next season.
32. Tafara Gapare
Transferring From: Maryland Terrapins
Tafara Gapare's usage took a significant hit in 2024-25, which prompted his move from Maryland. While the forward appeared in 32 games for the Terrapins, he came off the bench in every contest. Moreover, he averaged just over 10 minutes per game and put up a modest 3.4 points per game. Wherever he ends up, Gapare will be playing at his fourth school in as many years.
33. Khristian Lander
Transferring From: Western Kentucky Hilltoppers
Khristian Lander entered the transfer portal, but he's unlikely to end up at another school ahead of the 2025-26 campaign. A former five-star recruit, Lander landed in the college ranks during the 2020-21 season. He was a senior in 2023-24 and has already burned through a waiver campaign. Still, if he gets an exemption, he is free to sign on with the team of his choosing.
34. Tanahj Pettway
Transferring From: Prairie View A&M Panthers
After playing just two games as a freshman, Tanahj Pettway has one season of eligibility remaining. The point guard had a standout 2024-25 campaign, averaging 17.0 points per game with the Prairie View A&M Panthers. Still, Pettway has tried his hand with New Mexico State the year prior and only put up 5.1 points per game.
35. Mason Johnson
Transferring From: Southern Utah Thunderbirds
A JUCO transfer, Mason Johnson should have one season of eligibility remaining. He spent three seasons with the Milwaukee Area Technical College before redshirting the 2023-24 season. Subsequently, he put up 2.8 points per game with the Southern Utah Thunderbirds last season. However, he only appeared in five games, which means Johnson could sign with any program willing to have him.
36. Moulaye Sissoko
Transferring From: North Texas Mean Green
Starting his career with the Dayton Flyers and then spending the last three seasons with the North Texas Mean Green, Moulaye Sissoko has likely exhausted his eligibility. Still, after averaging a career-best 7.6 points per game in 2024-25, Sissoko is likely trying to keep his options open heading into next year.
37. Brandon Angel
Transferring From: Oregon Ducks
Count Brandon Angel as another big man looking to extend his college eligibility on a wing and a prayer. Angel has played 30 or more games in four straight seasons. Including his COVID season of 2020, Angel appears to be out of eligibility heading into the transfer portal. Depending on how things shake out with a few landmark cases, Angel is hoping to gain an exemption for 2025-26.
38. Darlinstone Dubar
Transferring From: Tennessee Volunteers
Darlinstone Dubar failed to make the impact he had hoped for in 2024-25. Without any eligibility remaining, it's unlikely the guard will get the chance to build off the 2.3 points per game he put up with the Tennessee Volunteers last season.
39. Kerwin Walton
Transferring From: Texas Tech Red Raiders
For three years, Kerwin Walton was a solid combo guard out of the Texas Tech Red Raiders' backcourt. In the two seasons prior, he was also a premier contributor in North Carolina's backcourt. That leaves Walton without any remaining eligibility, meaning he'll need an exemption to carry on his college basketball career.
40. Dante Harris
Transferring From: Memphis Tigers
After transferring partway through the 2024-25 campaign, Dante Harris has one year of eligibility remaining. The combo guard appeared in 16 games with the Memphis Tigers last season, earning just one start and averaging a paltry 2.4 points per game. Harris will be looking for a starting gig wherever he lands.
41. Jackson Cook
Transferring From: Arizona Wildcats
Jackson Cook signed on with the Arizona Wildcats back in 2023. Two years later, he has only appeared in two games without taking a shot and recording only one rebound. In need of more playing time, the 6'3" guard has entered the transfer portal looking for a fresh start.
42. Carter Gilmore
Transferring From: Wisconsin Badgers
Carter Gilmore joined the Wisconsin Badgers ahead of the 2020-21 season. Having just played his fifth season, he is also out of eligibility. While he may receive a waiver exemption, it's more likely that the big man heads overseas for a professional opportunity.
43. Samage Teel
Transferring From: Indiana State Sycamores
Samage Teel had his most productive college season to date last year. As a senior, he put up 16.9 points per game on 47.3% shooting. Still, Teel will need a waiver to extend his collegiate career for another season.
44. Hamad Mousa
Transferring From: Dayton Flyers
Hamad Mousa didn't have many opportunities to flaunt his skills last season. The Qatar native appeared in just 20 games for the Dayton Flyers, rarely exceeding more than a handful of minutes a night. His offensive production never materialized in his freshman campaign, but he could still be a valuable wing under the proper tutelage.
45. Malcolm Wilson
Transferring From: Queens University Royals
Needing a waiver to extend his collegiate career, Malcolm Wilson is eagerly awaiting his next destination in the transfer portal. The center put up 5.2 points and 5.5 rebounds last season, but also appeared in just 12 games in 2020-21 and nine games in 2022-23.
46. Brandon Huntley-Hatfield
Transferring From: North Carolina State Wolfpack
Brandon Huntley-Hatfield has bounced between several prominent programs throughout his college tenure, most recently competing for the North Carolina State Wolfpack. Last season, he averaged 7.2 points per game on 50.4% shooting. Without any remaining eligibility, the forward will need a waiver to play a fifth season.
47. Savo Drezgic
Transferring From: Georgia Bulldogs
After one season with the Georgia Bulldogs, Savo Drezgic is entering the transfer portal. As a freshman, the point guard appeared in just eight games while knocking 44.4% of his three-point attempts. He would be a welcome addition to most teams' backcourts.
48. Ben Middlebrooks
Transferring From: North Carolina State Wolfpack
Another senior seeking an extra season of eligibility, Ben Middlebrooks, entered the transfer portal this spring. The big man was a regular in NC State's rotation this season, averaging north of 21 minutes per game and earning 23 starts.
49. Rahsool Diggins
Transferring From: UMass Minutemen
After an uneventful freshman campaign with UConn, Rahsool Diggins has spent the past three seasons with the UMass Minutemen. He appeared in just nine games with the Huskies in 2021-22, but will require a waiver to compete in the upcoming campaign.
50. Keith Higgins
Transferring From: Lehigh Mountain Hawks
If granted an extra season of eligibility, we could see Keith Higgins continue his college basketball ascent. The guard averaged 17.9 points per game as a senior on 46.3% shooting. Still, having appeared in 12 or more games in four straight seasons, Higgins could be left out in the cold for 2025-26.
51. Connor Kochera
Transferring From: Davidson Wildcats
Connor Kochera has been around a long time, but he's hoping to extend his college basketball career by at least one season. The senior broke onto the scene in 2020-21, but has spent the past three seasons with the Davidson Wildcats. Coming off a career-best 14.7 points per game, Kochera will need a waiver to continue his playing career.
52. Basheer Jihad
Transferring From: Arizona State Sun Devils
Basheer Jihad has had a productive few seasons. After putting up 18.6 points per game with Ball State in 2023-24, the forward transferred to Arizona State ahead of last season. Jihad continued his excellence, averaging 12.7 points per game against superior competition. Unfortunately, in doing so, he exhausted his eligibility and will need a waiver to compete next year.
53. Javontae Campbell
Transferring From: Bowling Green Falcons
Javontae Campbell was Bowling Green's best player last season. The guard averaged 14.9 points per game on 49.5% shooting, adding 4.1 rebounds and 3.1 assists per game. His dominance precipitated a move to the transfer portal, as Campbell looks to continue his ascent with a more prominent program.
54. Julian Hammond
Transferring From: Colorado Buffaloes
The progeny of a former NBAer, Julian Hammond III, took a big step forward in 2024-25. The combo guard averaged 12.5 points, 2.5 rebounds, and 3.2 assists per game, while starting all 33 games for the Colorado Buffaloes. However, Hammond will need a waiver if he hopes to extend his collegiate career for another season.
55. Arturo Dean
Transferring From: Oklahoma State Cowboys
Arturo Dean's junior season wasn't as productive as his underclass years. The Oklahoma State point guard saw a decline in his shooting percentage and points per game, relative to his previous campaign with FIU. Still, Dean should find plenty of playing time with another Power Four conference ahead of next season.
55. Drew McKenna
Transferring From: Georgetown Hoyas
Drew McKenna made 20 appearances in his freshman campaign, including two starts. Predictably, he didn't have many opportunities to make a significant impact. McKenna averaged 1.8 points, 1.7 rebounds, and 0.2 assists per game. With Georgetown floundering, the forward headed to the transfer portal.
57. Marko Maletic
Transferring From: Western Illinois Leathernecks
Last season, Marko Maletic was an impact player for Western Illinois. The Canadian averaged 16.4 points per game on 46.1% shooting, despite starting just 15 of his 30 appearances. Maletic is out of eligibility, but he may be entitled to a waiver exemption, granting him a final college basketball season.
58. Tanner Toolson
Transferring From: Utah Valley Wolverines
Tanner Toolson was a force in the WAC last season. The shooting guard put up 13.3 points and 4.0 rebounds per game, while knocking down 45.3% of his shots. Seeking a role on a more prominent team, Toolson would be a solid scoring option for several Power Four teams.
59. Adrame Diongue
Transferring From: San Jose State Spartans
Adrame Diongue had a wildly more successful junior campaign. Still, he is just scratching the surface of his full potential. The big man shot a mind-numbing 62.8% from the field, which translated to just 4.8 points per game in limited action. In the right system, we should see Diongue thrive in the 2025-26 season.
60. Denijay Harris
Transferring From: Southern Miss Golden Eagles
Denijay Harris is another senior pursuing a waiver for a final season of eligibility. The forward spent three years at Southern Miss, transferring to Arkansas in 2023-24 before returning to the Golden Eagles last season. A career 50.6% shooter, Harris could expand on the 16.7 points per game he put up last season if he's given the opportunity.
61. Josh Gray
Transferring From: Missouri Tigers
Most seniors are trying to capitalize on an unexpected waiver exemption this season, and Josh Gray stands among those. The would-be sixth-year senior has appeared in 31 or more games in each of the past three seasons, while making his presence felt on the defensive end of the court. Still, that's a presence most teams crave when it matters most.
62. Nazir Williams
Transferring From: Cornell Big Red
Nazir Williams flourished as a senior, averaging 14.9 points, 4.4 rebounds, and 3.6 assists with the Cornell Big Red. However, having burned through all of his eligibility, Williams is another senior awaiting a decision on a waiver exemption.
63. Femi Odukale
Transferring From: Minnesota Golden Gophers
An all-around contributor, Femi Odukale will need a waiver to extend his career by another season. Last season, the senior put up 6.8 points, 4.4 rebounds, and 3.6 assists with the Minnesota Golden Gophers. He could easily surpass those benchmarks with virtually any other Power Four team.
64. Mekhi Conner
Transferring From: Sacred Heart Pioneers
A true freshman, Mekhi Conner made his presence felt with the Sacred Heart Pioneers last season. The point guard was a passing machine, notching 6.6 assists per game. While he could refine his scoring touch, Conner could prove to be a valuable contributor in most backcourts.
65. Gerald Drumgoole Jr.
Transferring From: George Washington Revolutionaries
It's looking more unlikely than ever that Gerald Drumgoole Jr. is awarded an extra season of eligibility. The 24-year-old started his college career way back in 2019-20, but appeared in just 10 games across the next two seasons. If he is granted a waiver, Drumgoole would be looking to improve on the 11.0 points and 2.7 rebounds per game he averaged with George Washington last season.
66. Michael McNair
Transferring From: Boston University Terriers
The Boston University Terriers need to replace one of their top offensive contributors. Michael McNair entered the transfer portal back in April, but has yet to decide on a new landing spot. The sophomore guard averaged north of 10 points per game last season and would be a valuable addition for most programs.
67. Khalil Brantley
Transferring From: Oklahoma State Cowboys
Already burned through four seasons of eligibility, Khalil Brantley would need some sort of waiver to continue his collegiate career. In his lone season with the Oklahoma State Cowboys, the point guard was a regular part of the rotation while averaging 6.2 points per game in 34 games (14 starts).
68. JP Pegues
Transferring From: Auburn Tigers
Another senior who has exhausted his years of service, JP Pegues, is hoping that a waiver would grant him an extra season of eligibility. Through four years, the Tennessee native averaged 10.0 points per game, although he saw a dip in production last season when he joined the Auburn Tigers.
69. Quinton Mincey
Transferring From: UMass Lowell River Hawks
As is typically the case, Quinton Mincey improved progressively throughout his college seasons. But after wrapping up his fourth season with UMass Lowell, the shooting guard is out of eligibility. It remains possible that he obtains a waiver for a final season, and if that's the case, he would be a solid depth scoring option for any program.
