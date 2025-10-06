Ranking 70 Best Available Players in 2025 College Basketball Transfer Portal

65. Gerald Drumgoole Jr.

Transferring From: George Washington Revolutionaries

It's looking more unlikely than ever that Gerald Drumgoole Jr. is awarded an extra season of eligibility. The 24-year-old started his college career way back in 2019-20, but appeared in just 10 games across the next two seasons. If he is granted a waiver, Drumgoole would be looking to improve on the 11.0 points and 2.7 rebounds per game he averaged with George Washington last season.