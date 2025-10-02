Live NowLive
NCAAB · 5 hours ago

NIL Top 100 Men’s College Basketball Rankings: Cameron Coming Up

Sportsgrid Staff

Host · Writer

  • 100. Naithan George

    2025 NIL Valuation: N/A

    Team: Syracuse Orange

    Position: Shooting Guard

    Class: Sophomore

    Social Media Followers: 4,020

  • 2. Yaxel Lendeborg

    2025 NIL Valuation: $2.3 million

    Team: Michigan Wolverines

    Position: Power Forward

    Class: Senior

    2024-25 Stats: 17.7 PPG, 11.4 RPG, 4.2 APG, 1.8 BPG

    Social Media Followers: 46,100

  • 3. Boogie Fland

    2025 NIL Valuation: $2.1 Million

    Team: Florida Gators

    Position: Point Guard

    Class: Freshman

    2024-25 Stats: 13.5 PPG, 3.2 RPG, 5.1 APG, 1.5 SPG

    Social Media Followers: 88,000

  • 4. Donovan Dent

    2025 NIL Valuation: $2 million

    Team: UCLA Bruins

    Position: Point Guard

    Class: Junior

    2024-25 Stats: 20.4 PPG, 2.3 RPG, 6.4 APG, 1.4 SPG

    Social Media Followers: 34,400

  • 5. Jayden Quaintance

    2025 NIL Valuation: $2 million

    Team: Kentucky Wildcats

    Position: Power Forward

    Class: Freshman

    2024-25 Stats: 9.4 PPG, 7.9 RPG, 1.5 APG, 2.6 BPG

    Social Media Followers: 6,200

  • 6. Braden Smith

    2025 NIL Valuation: $1.9 million

    Team: Purdue Boilermakers

    Position: Point Guard

    Class: Junior

    2024-25 Stats: 15.8 PPG, 4.5 RPG, 8.7 APG, 2.2 SPG

    Social Media Followers: 35,600

  • 7. Moustapha Thiam

    2025 NIL Valuation: $1.7 million

    Team: Cincinnati Bearcats

    Position: Center

    Class: Freshman

    2024-25 Stats: 10.4 PPG, 6.4 RPG, 0.7 APG, 2.6 BPG

    Social Media Followers: 933

  • 8. Oscar Cluff

    2025 NIL Valuation: $1.7 million

    Team: Purdue Boilermakers

    Position: Power Forward

    Class: Senior

    2024-25 Stats: 17.6 PPG, 12.3 RPG, 2.8 APG, 0.8 BPG

    Social Media Followers: 992

  • 9. PJ Haggerty

    2025 NIL Valuation: $1.7 million

    Team: Kansas State Wildcats

    Position: Shooting Guard

    Class: Redshirt Sophomore

    2024-25 Stats: 21.7 PPG, 5.8 RPG, 3.7 APG, 1.8 SPG

    Social Media Followers: 5,300

  • 10. Bryce Hopkins

    2025 NIL Valuation: $1.6 million

    Team: St. John's Red Storm

    Position: Power Forward

    Class: Senior

    2024-25 Stats: 17.0 PPG, 7.7 RPG, 3.0 APG, 1.0 SPG

    Social Media Followers: 34,100

  • 11. Owen Freeman

    2025 NIL Valuation: $1.6 Million

    Team: Creighton Bluejays

    Position: Center

    Class: Sophomore

    2024-25 Stats: 16.7 PPG, 6.7 RPG, 1.3 APG, 1.8 BPG

    Social Media Followers: 20,000

     

  • 12. Malik Reneau

    2025 NIL Valuation: $1.6 Million

    Team: Miami Hurricanes

    Position: Power Forward

    Class: Junior

    2024-25 Stats: 13.3 PPG, 55.2% FG, 5.5 RPG, 2.0 APG

    Social Media Followers: 24,700

  • 13. Ian Jackson

    2025 NIL Valuation: $1.5 Million

    Team: St. John's Red Storm

    Position: Shooting Guard

    Class: Freshman

    2024-25 Stats: 11.9 PPG, 2.7 RPG, 0.9 APG, 0.6 SPG

    Social Media Followers: 182,200

  • 14. Josh Dix

    2025 NIL Valuation: $1.5 Million

    Team: Creighton Bluejays

    Position: Shooting Guard

    Class: Junior

    2024-25 Stats: 14.4 PPG, 3.2 RPG, 2.8 APG, 0.9 SPG

    Social Media Followers: 9,500

  • 15. Henri Veesaar

    2025 NIL Valuation: $1.5 Million

    Team: North Carolina Tar Heels

    Position: Power Forward

    Class: Redshirt-Sophomore

    2024-25 Stats: 9.4 PPG, 5.0 RPG, 1.3 APG, 1.1 BPG

    Social Media Followers: 4,800

  • 16. Cameron Boozer

    2025 NIL Valuation: $1.5 Million

    Team: Duke Blue Devils

    Position: Power Forward

    Class: Freshman

    Birthplace: Miami, Florida

    Social Media Followers: 133,154

  • 17. Bennett Stirtz

    2025 NIL Valuation: $1.5 million

    Team: Iowa Hawkeyes

    Position: Point Guard

    Class: Junior

    2024-25 Stats: 19.2 PPG, 4.3 RPG, 5.7 APG, 2.1 SPG

    Social Media Followers: 11,000

  • 18. Darryn Peterson

    2025 NIL Valuation: N/A

    Team: Kansas Jayhawks

    Position: Combo Guard

    Class: Freshman

    Birthplace: Canton, Ohio

    Social Media Followers: 26,500

  • 19. Ja'Kobi Gillespie

    2025 NIL Valuation: N/A

    Team: Tennessee Volunteers

    Position: Point Guard

    Class: Junior

    2024-25 Stats: 14.7 PPG, 2.8 RPG, 4.8 APG, 1.9 SPG

    Social Media Followers: 12,900

  • 20. Darrion Williams

    2025 NIL Valuation: N/A

    Team: NC State Wolfpack

    Position: Small Forward

    Class: Junior

    2024-25 Stats: 15.1 PPG, 5.5 RPG, 3.6 APG, 1.3 SPG

    Social Media Followers: 20,000

  • 21. Reed Bailey

    2025 NIL Valuation: N/A

    Team: Indiana Hoosiers

    Position: Power Forward

    Class: Junior

    Social Media Followers: 3,304

  • 22. Alvaro Folgueiras

    2025 NIL Valuation: N/A

    Team: Iowa Hawkeyes

    Position: Power Forward

    Class: Sophomore

    Social Media Followers: 4,367

  • 23. Rob Wright

    2025 NIL Valuation: N/A

    Team: BYU Cougars

    Position: Point Guard

    Class: Freshman

    Social Media Followers: 30,703

  • 24. Adrian Wooley

    2025 NIL Valuation: N/A

    Team: Louisville Cardinals

    Position: Shooting Guard

    Class: Freshman

    Social Media Followers: 8,200

  • 25. Michael Rataj

    2025 NIL Valuation: N/A

    Team: Baylor Bears

    Position: Power Forward

    Class: Junior

    Social Media Followers: 2,600

  • 26. KeShawn Murphy

    2025 NIL Valuation: N/A

    Team: Auburn Tigers

    Position: Power Forward

    Class: Redshirt-Junior

    Social Media Followers: 8,689

  • 27. Nate Ament

    2025 NIL Valuation: N/A

    Team: Tennessee Volunteers

    Position: Small Forward

    Class: Freshman

    Social Media Followers: 14,300

  • 28. Keyshawn Hall

    2025 NIL Valuation: N/A

    Team: Auburn Tigers

    Position: Small Forward

    Class: Junior

    Social Media Followers: 60,300

  • 29. Morez Johnson

    2025 NIL Valuation: N/A

    Team: Michigan Wolverines

    Position: Power Forward

    Class: Freshman

    Social Media Followers: 22,900

  • 30. Zvonimir Ivisic

    2025 NIL Valuation: N/A

    Team: Illinois Fighting Illini

    Position: Center

    Class: Sophomore

    Social Media Followers: 36,600

  • 31. Caleb Wilson

    2025 NIL Valuation: N/A

    Team: North Carolina Tar Heels

    Position: Power Forward

    Class: Freshman

    Social Media Followers: 21,300

  • 32. Ryan Conwell

    2025 NIL Valuation: N/A

    Team: Louisville Cardinals

    Position: Shooting Guard

    Class: Junior

    Social Media Followers: 1,833

  • 33. Chris Cenac

    2025 NIL Valuation: N/A

    Team: Houston Cougars

    Position: Power Forward

    Class: Freshman

    Social Media Followers: 14,10

  • 34. Aday Mara

    2025 NIL Valuation: N/A

    Team: Michigan Wolverines

    Position: Center

    Class: Sophomore

    Social Media Followers: 0

  • 35. Nick Davidson

    2025 NIL Valuation: N/A

    Team: Clemson Tigers

    Position: Center

    Class: Redshirt-Junior

    Social Media Followers: 3,800

  • 36. Tucker DeVries

    2025 NIL Valuation: N/A

    Team: Indiana Hoosiers

    Position: Shooting Guard

    Class: Senior

    Social Media Followers: 22,900

  • 37. Mikel Brown Jr.

    2025 NIL Valuation: N/A

    Team: Louisville Cardinals

    Position: Point Guard

    Class: Freshman

    Social Media Followers: 50,300

  • 38. Isaac McKneely

    2025 NIL Valuation: N/A

    Team: Louisville Cardinals

    Position: Guard

    Class: Junior

    Social Media Followers: 28,200

  • 39. Hansel Enmanuel

    2025 NIL Valuation: N/A

    Team: Austin Peay Governors

    Position: Guard

    Class: Junior

    Social Media Followers: 4.2 million

  • 40. Silas Demary Jr.

    2025 NIL Valuation: N/A

    Team: Georgia Bulldogs

    Position: Guard

    Class: Sophomore

    Social Media Followers: 12,100

  • 41. Andrej Stojakovic

    2025 NIL Valuation: N/A

    Team: Illinois Fighting Illini

    Position: Small Forward

    Class: Sophomore

    Social Media Followers: 65,300

  • 42. Ante Brzovic

    2025 NIL Valuation: N/A

    Team: College of Charleston Cougars

    Position: Center

    Class: Senior

    Social Media Followers: 4

  • 43. Dedan Thomas

    2025 NIL Valuation: N/A

    Team: LSU Tigers

    Position: Point Guard

    Class: Sophomore

    Social Media Followers: 6,800

  • 44. Darius Acuff

    2025 NIL Valuation: N/A

    Team: Arkansas Razorbacks

    Position: Point Guard

    Class: Freshman

    Social Media Followers: 47,433

  • 45. Wesley Yates

    2025 NIL Valuation: N/A

    Team: Washington Huskies

    Position: Shooting Guard

    Class: Sophomore

    Social Media Followers: 21,300

  • 46. Chad Baker-Mazara

    2025 NIL Valuation: N/A

    Team: USC Trojans

    Position: Small Forward

    Class: Senior

    Social Media Followers: 22,800

  • 47. Maleek Thomas

    2025 NIL Valuation: N/A

    Team: Arkansas Razorbacks

    Position: Shooting Guard

    Class: Freshman

    Social Media Followers: 50,000

  • 48. Zeke Mayo

    2025 NIL Valuation: N/A

    Team: N/A

    Position: Point Guard

    Class: Senior

    Social Media Followers: 15,500

  • 49. Desmond Claude

    2025 NIL Valuation: N/A

    Team: Washington Huskies

    Position: Point Guard

    Class: Junior

    Social Media Followers: 0

  • 50. JaKobe Coles

    2025 NIL Valuation: N/A

    Team: N/A

    Position: Power Forward

    Class: Senior

    Social Media Followers: 2,300

  • 51. Pharrel Payne

    2025 NIL Valuation: N/A

    Team: Maryland Terrapins

    Position: Power Forward

    Class: Junior

    Social Media Followers: 4,830

  • 52. Xaivian Lee

    2025 NIL Valuation: N/A

    Team: Florida Gators

    Position: Point Guard

    Class: Junior

    Social Media Followers: 93,788

  • 53. Malique Ewin

    2025 NIL Valuation: N/A

    Team: Arkansas Razorbacks

    Position: Power Forward

    Class: Junior

    Social Media Followers: 16,632

  • 54. Christoph Tilly

    2025 NIL Valuation: N/A

    Team: Ohio State Buckeyes

    Position: Center

    Class: Junior

    Social Media Followers: 3,444

  • 55. Lamar Wilkerson

    2025 NIL Valuation: N/A

    Team: Indiana Hoosiers

    Position: Shooting Guard

    Class: Senior

    Social Media Followers: 3,444

  • 56. James Scott

    2025 NIL Valuation: N/A

    Team: Ole Miss Rebels

    Position: Power Forward

    Class: Sophomore

    Social Media Followers: 383

  • 57. Rodney Rice

    2025 NIL Valuation: N/A

    Team: USC Trojans

    Position: Shooting Guard

    Class: Junior

    Social Media Followers: 11,500

  • 58. Isiah Harwell

    2025 NIL Valuation: N/A

    Team: Houston Cougars

    Position: Shooting Guard

    Class: Freshman

    Social Media Followers: 17,192

  • 59. Dailyn Swain

    2025 NIL Valuation: N/A

    Team: Texas Longhorns

    Position: Small Forward

    Class: Sophomore

    Social Media Followers: 16,600

  • 60. Jalil Bethea

    2025 NIL Valuation: N/A

    Team: Alabama Crimson Tide

    Position: Shooting Guard

    Class: Freshman

    Social Media Followers: 213,900

  • 61. Derrion Reid

    2025 NIL Valuation: N/A

    Team: Oklahoma Sooners

    Position: Small Forward

    Class: Freshman

    Social Media Followers: 24,000

  • 62. Elliot Cadeau

    2025 NIL Valuation: N/A

    Team: Michigan Wolverines

    Position: Point Guard

    Class: Sophomore

    Social Media Followers: 279,100

  • 63. Nijel Pack

    2025 NIL Valuation: N/A

    Team: Oklahoma Sooners

    Position: Point Guard

    Class: Senior

    Social Media Followers: 18,200

  • 64. Braylon Mullins

    2025 NIL Valuation: N/A

    Team: UConn Huskies

    Position: Shooting Guard

    Class: Freshman

    Social Media Followers: 8,700

  • 65. Nick Boyd

    2025 NIL Valuation: N/A

    Team: Wisconsin Badgers

    Position: Point Guard

    Class: Redshirt-Senior

    Social Media Followers: 12,300

  • 66. Josh Hubbard

    2025 NIL Valuation: N/A

    Team: Mississippi State

    Position: Point Guard

    Class: Sophomore

    Social Media Followers: 32,500

  • 67. Shaqir O'Neal

    2025 NIL Valuation: N/A

    Team: Sacramento State Hornets

    Position: Small Forward

    Class: Senior

    Social Media Followers: 4.31 million

  • 68. Obi Agbim

    2025 NIL Valuation: N/A

    Team: Baylor Bears

    Position: Shooting Guard

    Class: Senior

    Social Media Followers: 3,100

  • 69. Pop Isaacs

    2025 NIL Valuation: N/A

    Team: Texas A&M Aggies

    Position: Point Guard

    Class: Junior

    Social Media Followers: 22,719

  • 70. Gabriel Pozzato

    2025 NIL Valuation: N/A

    Team: Xavier Musketeers

    Position: Small Forward

    Class: Freshman

    Social Media Followers: 6,240

  • 71. Ernest Udeh Jr.

    2025 NIL Valuation: N/A

    Team: Miami Hurricanes

    Position: Center

    Class: Junior

    Social Media Followers: 26,100

  • 72. Efton Reid

    2025 NIL Valuation: N/A

    Team: In Transfer Portal

    Position: Center

    Class: Senior

    Social Media Followers: 10,700

  • 73. Enoch Boakye

    2025 NIL Valuation: N/A

    Team: N/A

    Position: Power Forward

    Class: Senior

    Social Media Followers: 12,100

  • 74. Cayden Boozer

    2025 NIL Valuation: N/A

    Team: Duke Blue Devils

    Position: Point Guard

    Class: Freshman

    Social Media Followers: 72,100

  • 75. Taylor Bol Bowen

    2025 NIL Valuation: N/A

    Team: Alabama Crimson Tide

    Position: Power Forward

    Class: Junior

    Social Media Followers: 13,100

  • 76. Kingston Flemings

    2025 NIL Valuation: N/A

    Team: Houston Cougars

    Position: Point Guard

    Class: Freshman

    Social Media Followers: 8,700

  • Check out The Smylie Show on SportsGrid

  • 77. Sam Alexis

    2025 NIL Valuation: N/A

    Team: Indiana Hoosiers

    Position: Power Forward

    Class: Junior

    Social Media Followers: 2,860

  • 78. Dillon Mitchell

    2025 NIL Valuation: N/A

    Team: St John's Red Storm

    Position: Small Forward

    Class: Junior

    Social Media Followers: 40,127

  • 79. Jaland Lowe

    2025 NIL Valuation: N/A

    Team: Kentucky Wildcats

    Position: Point Guard

    Class: Junior

    Social Media Followers: 6,200

  • 80. Blake Buchanan

    2025 NIL Valuation: N/A

    Team: Iowa State Cyclones

    Position: Center

    Class: Junior

    Social Media Followers: 12,700

  • 81. Baba Miller

    2025 NIL Valuation: N/A

    Team: Cincinnati Bearcats

    Position: Power Forward

    Class: Junior

    Social Media Followers: 2,000

  • 82. Jamichael Stillwell

    2025 NIL Valuation: N/A

    Team: UCF Knights

    Position: Power Forward

    Class: Junior

    Social Media Followers: 9,300

  • 83. Ugonna Onyenso

    2025 NIL Valuation: N/A

    Team: Virginia Cavaliers

    Position: Center

    Class: Junior

    Social Media Followers: 20,900

  • 84. Amani Hansberry

    2025 NIL Valuation: N/A

    Team: Virginia Tech Hokies

    Position: Power Forward

    Class: Sophomore

    Social Media Followers: 6,800

  • 85. Dishon Jackson

    2025 NIL Valuation: N/A

    Team: Pittsburgh Panthers

    Position: Center

    Class: Redshirt-Senior

    Social Media Followers: 4,100

  • 86. Joson Sanon

    2025 NIL Valuation: N/A

    Team: St. John's Red Storm

    Position: Shooting Guard

    Class: Freshman

    Social Media Followers: 29,100

  • 87. Malik Thomas

    2025 NIL Valuation: N/A

    Team: Virginia Cavaliers

    Position: Guard

    Class: Senior

    Social Media Followers: 5,569

  • 88. Jason Edwards

    2025 NIL Valuation: N/A

    Team: Providence Friars

    Position: Point Guard

    Class: Junior

    Social Media Followers: 3,500

  • 88. Jacob Cofie

    2025 NIL Valuation: N/A

    Team: USC Trojans

    Position: Power Forward

    Class: Freshman

    Social Media Followers: 5,228

  • 89. Mouhamed Dioubate

    2025 NIL Valuation: N/A

    Team: Kentucky Wildcats

    Position: Small Forward

    Class: Sophomore

    Social Media Followers: 10,800

  • 91. Ezra Ausar

    2025 NIL Valuation: N/A

    Team: USC Trojans

    Position: Power Forward

    Class: Junior

    Social Media Followers: 10,957

  • 93. Mackenzie Mgbako

    2025 NIL Valuation: N/A

    Team: Texas A&M Aggies

    Position: Small Forward

    Class: Sophomore

    Social Media Followers: 48,200

  • 93. Jarin Stevenson

    2025 NIL Valuation: N/A

    Team: North Carolina Tar Heels

    Position: Power Forward

    Class: Sophomore

    Social Media Followers: 4,200

  • 94. Jaeden Zackery

    2025 NIL Valuation: N/A

    Team: Clemson Tigers

    Position: Point Guard

    Class: Senior

    Social Media Followers: 5,300

  • 95. Cooper Schwieger

    2025 NIL Valuation: N/A

    Team: Wake Forest Demon Deacons

    Position: Power Forward

    Class: Sophomore

    Social Media Followers: 1,537

  • 96. Trey Parker

    2025 NIL Valuation: N/A

    Team: Seton Hall Pirates

    Position: Point Guard

    Class: Freshman

    Social Media Followers: 866,400

  • 97. Jaylen Carey

    2025 NIL Valuation: N/A

    Team: Tennessee Volunteers

    Position: Power Forward

    Class: Sophomore

    Social Media Followers: 5,523

  • 98. Jasper Johnson

    2025 NIL Valuation: N/A

    Team: Kentucky Wildcats

    Position: Shooting Guard

    Class: Freshman

    Social Media Followers: 98,500

  • 99. Nana Owusu-Anane

    2025 NIL Valuation: N/A

    Team: Grand Canyon Antelopes

    Position: Power Forward

    Class: Senior

    Social Media Followers: 4,635

  • 100. Naithan George

    2025 NIL Valuation: N/A

    Team: Syracuse Orange

    Position: Shooting Guard

    Class: Sophomore

    Social Media Followers: 4,020

