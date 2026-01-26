NCAA Basketball Best Bets: Top Picks for Monday (January 26)

College hoops is back in full swing. With 2026 off and running, there are betting opportunities nearly every day between now and April. We’ve got you covered for Monday!

Venue: Cameron Indoor Stadium

Cameron Indoor Stadium Location: Durham, NC

Durham, NC Where to Watch: ESPN

ESPN Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

Louisville Cardinals vs. Duke Blue Devils Betting Odds

Spread: LOU +8.5 (-112) | DUKE -8.5 (-108)

LOU +8.5 (-112) | DUKE -8.5 (-108) Total: Over 157.5 (-106) | Under (-114)

Over 157.5 (-106) | Under (-114) Moneyline: LOU +340 | DUKE -450

Louisville Cardinals vs. Duke Blue Devils Kalshi Odds

Chance: LOU 23% | DUKE 77%

LOU 23% | DUKE 77% Spread: DUKE -9.5 Yes (43¢) | No (57¢)

DUKE -9.5 Yes (43¢) | No (57¢) Total: Over 156.5 Yes (53¢) | No (47¢)

Monday’s college basketball slate will be highlighted by the No. 23 Louisville Cardinals (14-5) traveling to the No. 5 Duke Blue Devils (18-1). This will be the second head-to-head clash of the season between these ACC foes.

In 2025-26, Duke has been powered by a disciplined defense, a staple under head coach Jon Scheyer. The Blue Devils are ranked ninth (93.3) in the country in defensive rating. They have allowed just 65.3 PPG: a top-20 clip. From that, Duke is a perfect 7-0 in conference play at this juncture.

Louisville has played to a 4-3 record against fellow ACC schools. So far, the Cardinals have proven to be quite gifted on offense. UL boasts a 122.1 offensive rating, which lands 17th in Division I. However, in Louisville’s first meeting with Duke, the Cardinals lost at home, 84-73.

At Cameron Indoor, I have no issue laying the 9.5 points on the Blue Devils. Still, under 156.5 combined points seems like the wisest play. SportsGrid’s predictive analytics concur, labeling the under as a five-star wager.

Best Bet: Under 157.5 (-114)

Venue: Marriott Center

Marriott Center Location: Provo, UT

Provo, UT Where to Watch: ESPN

ESPN Time: 9:00 p.m. ET

Arizona Wildcats vs. BYU Cougars Devils Betting Odds

Spread: ARIZ -1.5 (-110) | BYU +1.5 (-110)

ARIZ -1.5 (-110) | BYU +1.5 (-110) Total: Over 165.5 (-110) | Under (-110)

Over 165.5 (-110) | Under (-110) Moneyline: ARIZ -130 | BYU +108

Arizona Wildcats vs. BYU Cougars Kalshi Odds

Chance: ARIZ 55% | BYU 45%

ARIZ 55% | BYU 45% Spread: ARIZ -1.5 Yes (52¢) | No (48¢)

ARIZ -1.5 Yes (52¢) | No (48¢) Total: Over 166.5 Yes (46¢) | No (54¢)

The top-ranked Arizona Wildcats (20-0) will hit the road on Monday to take on the no. 13 BYU Cougars (17-2). U of A will look to keep its record unblemished, while a confident BYU team will try to keep its record unblemished.

Considering the Big 12’s expansive field, this will be Brigham Young’s lone shot at the Wildcats. Still, the Cougars — scoring 86.8 PPG this year — like their chances. However, does the Provo group have the size to tangle with Arizona?

Undefeated Arizona has high hopes of adding its second national title in school history. FanDuel Sportsbook currently lists the Wildcats from Tucson at +470 to go the distance, making them the market favorite. Prior to that, they will look to roll over BYU on the road.

The Cougars are a high-quality basketball team, but I don’t think they can match up with ‘Zona. U of A is ranked inside the nation’s top 10 in both offensive (123.0) and defensive (92.5) ratings. Conversely, BYU is not within the top 10 in either category.

SportsGrid’s model gives the Wildcats a 55% chance of winning, as does Kalshi. ESPN Analytics has that number slightly higher, reflecting a 57.8% chance of victory for Arizona. With that, I’m eager to lay 1.5 points on the top squad in the country.

Best Bet: Arizona -1.5 (-110)

College Basketball Best Bets: January 26

Louisville-Duke Under 157.5 (-114)

Arizona -1.5 (-110)

Monday brings numerous opportunities to set a profitable tone on the hardwood. Best of luck!

