See How San Diego State Advanced to Mountain West Semis (Photos)

San Diego Aztecs guard Miles Byrd (21) yells in celebration after a made basket during a Mountain West Championship tournament quarterfinal game between the San Diego Aztecs and the Colorado State Rams, Thursday March 12, 2026 in Las Vegas, Nev.

San Diego Aztecs guard Miles Byrd (21) yells in celebration after a made basket during a Mountain West Championship tournament quarterfinal game between the San Diego Aztecs and the Colorado State Rams, Thursday March 12, 2026 in Las Vegas, Nev.