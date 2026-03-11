College Basketball Best Bets: Expert Picks for Tonight, Mar. 11

We’ve got a SWAC Tournament showdown as Prairie View A&M takes on Bethune Cookman, followed by a Big Ten Tournament clash between Northwestern and Indiana to round out the slate! Check it out as we prepare you for a thrilling day of college basketball with expert betting insights, matchup analysis, & top picks.

Year to Date Record: 25-21 | Units: +3.84 units (Minus-money plays are to win one unit, plus-money plays are one unit)

Dave Connelly is SportsGrid’s lead college basketball analyst with over five years of experience covering hoops, including his industry-leading transfer portal rankings and NCAA bracket predictions (seen on Bracket Matrix). An authority in Mid-Major Basketball, Connelly’s expertise extends well beyond the Power 5.

SportsGrid Expert Pick: Prairie View A&M +5.5 (-108)

Where to Watch Prairie View A&M vs. Bethune Cookman

PV vs. COOK Venue: Gateway Center Arena

Gateway Center Arena Location: College Park, GA

College Park, GA Where to Watch: ESPN+

ESPN+ Date: March 11, 2026

March 11, 2026 Time: 2:00 p.m. ET

Prairie View A&M vs. Bethune Cookman Betting Odds & Market Value

Betting Market Prairie View A&M Bethune Cookman Moneyline +195 -240 Spread +5.5 (-108) -5.5 (-112) Total (O/U 147.5) Over: -110 Under: -110

Prairie View A&M vs. Bethune Cookman Win Probability & Prediction Market Trends

Market Metric (Kalshi) Prairie View A&M Bethune Cookman Direct Win Probability 33% 67% Cover Spread (COOK -5.5) Yes: 51¢ No: 51¢ Total 147.5 Points Yes: 51¢ No: 50¢

The SWAC Tournament is well underway from Atlanta, and the top seed enters the mix on Wednesday as Bethune-Cookman laces it up in the quarterfinals against Prairie View A&M. This could be a tricky matchup for the Wildcats. Prairie View A&M ranks as the third-best team in the SWAC since the start of February via Bart Torvik’s T-Rank, and they gave Bethune Cookman all they could handle back in early February on the road in a narrow 82-76 defeat.

There was also a notable return for the Panthers ahead of their second-round win against Alcorn State on Tuesday, with Tai’Reon Joseph making his first appearance since February 14th. The senior scored only two points in 14 minutes off the bench, but he averages 20 points per game this season and is one of Prairie View A&M’s offensive focal points. If he can look a bit more like himself in this quarterfinal, even off the bench, that should be enough to tip the scales even further in their favor.

SportsGrid Edge: Northwestern +5.5 (-105)

Where to Watch Northwestern vs. Indiana

NW vs. IND Venue: United Center

United Center Location: Chicago, IL

Chicago, IL Where to Watch: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Date: March 11, 2026

March 11, 2026 Time: 6:30 p.m. ET

Northwestern vs. Indiana Betting Odds & Market Value

Betting Market Northwestern Indiana Moneyline +198 -245 Spread +5.5 (-105) -5.5 (-115) Total (O/U 142.5) Over: -110 Under: -110

Northwestern vs. Indiana Win Probability & Prediction Market Trends

Market Metric (Kalshi) Northwestern Indiana Direct Win Probability 31% 69% Cover Spread (IND -6.5) Yes: 49¢ No: 53¢ Total 140.5 Points Yes: 54¢ No: 47¢

When you take a closer look, not much has separated these two teams over recent weeks. Utilizing Bart Torvik’s T-Rank over the past six weeks, the projected spread for this matchup comes down to Indiana -1.5. It’s largely due to both teams trending in opposite directions. Northwestern has found some footing in the Big Ten lately, winning four of its previous six games, including a road win at Assembly Hall over the Hoosiers. Indiana has dropped five of its previous six, free-falling all the way to the bubble conversation and now needing this win to make the field.

By backing Northwestern here, you also get the luxury of having the best player in the game on your side in superstar forward Nick Martinelli, who dominated this matchup three weeks ago with 28 points. While we’re not fully convinced the Wildcats are good enough to win this game, we are happy to take the points on a spread that feels a bit too big given recent trends for both teams.

College Basketball Best Bets: March 11

Prairie View A&M +5.5 (-108)

Northwestern +5.5 (-105)

Conference tournaments are entering full swing, and there are plenty of betting opportunities throughout March. Best of luck!