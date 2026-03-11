Sportsgrid Icon
Live NowLive
DIRECTV Image
Samsung TV Plus Image
Roku TV Image
Amazon Prime Video Image
FireTV Image
LG Channels Image
Vizio Image
Xiaomi Image
YouTube TV Image
FuboTV Image
Plex Image
Sling Tv Image
VIDAA Image
TCL Image
FreeCast Image
Local Now Image
Sports.Tv Image
Stremium Image
Rad TV Image
Free Live Sports Image
YouTube Image
NCAAB · 4 hours ago

College Basketball Best Bets: Expert Picks for Tonight, Mar. 11

David Connelly

Host · Writer

VIEW MORE

We’ve got a SWAC Tournament showdown as Prairie View A&M takes on Bethune Cookman, followed by a Big Ten Tournament clash between Northwestern and Indiana to round out the slate! Check it out as we prepare you for a thrilling day of college basketball with expert betting insights, matchup analysis, & top picks.

CBB Best Bets Today: Expert Picks for March 11

Year to Date Record: 25-21 | Units: +3.84 units (Minus-money plays are to win one unit, plus-money plays are one unit)

Dave Connelly is SportsGrid’s lead college basketball analyst with over five years of experience covering hoops, including his industry-leading transfer portal rankings and NCAA bracket predictions (seen on Bracket Matrix). An authority in Mid-Major Basketball, Connelly’s expertise extends well beyond the Power 5.

SportsGrid Expert Pick: Prairie View A&M +5.5 (-108)

Where to Watch Prairie View A&M vs. Bethune Cookman

  • SportsGrid Matchup Page: PV vs. COOK
  • Venue: Gateway Center Arena
  • Location: College Park, GA
  • Where to Watch: ESPN+
  • Date: March 11, 2026
  • Time: 2:00 p.m. ET

Prairie View A&M vs. Bethune Cookman Betting Odds & Market Value

Betting Market Prairie View A&M Bethune Cookman
Moneyline +195 -240
Spread +5.5 (-108) -5.5 (-112)
Total (O/U 147.5) Over: -110 Under: -110

Prairie View A&M vs. Bethune Cookman Win Probability & Prediction Market Trends

Market Metric (Kalshi) Prairie View A&M Bethune Cookman
Direct Win Probability 33% 67%
Cover Spread (COOK -5.5) Yes: 51¢ No: 51¢
Total 147.5 Points Yes: 51¢ No: 50¢

Real-time market data via Kalshi Prediction Exchange

The SWAC Tournament is well underway from Atlanta, and the top seed enters the mix on Wednesday as Bethune-Cookman laces it up in the quarterfinals against Prairie View A&M. This could be a tricky matchup for the Wildcats. Prairie View A&M ranks as the third-best team in the SWAC since the start of February via Bart Torvik’s T-Rank, and they gave Bethune Cookman all they could handle back in early February on the road in a narrow 82-76 defeat.

There was also a notable return for the Panthers ahead of their second-round win against Alcorn State on Tuesday, with Tai’Reon Joseph making his first appearance since February 14th. The senior scored only two points in 14 minutes off the bench, but he averages 20 points per game this season and is one of Prairie View A&M’s offensive focal points. If he can look a bit more like himself in this quarterfinal, even off the bench, that should be enough to tip the scales even further in their favor.

For more College Basketball picks, check out SportsGrid’s predictive model. Our SportsGrid predictive model doesn’t stop at the spread. See which player props have a 5-star rating tonight. Unlock your betting edge!

SportsGrid Edge: Northwestern +5.5 (-105)

Where to Watch Northwestern vs. Indiana

  • SportsGrid Matchup Page: NW vs. IND
  • Venue: United Center
  • Location: Chicago, IL
  • Where to Watch: Big Ten Network
  • Date: March 11, 2026
  • Time: 6:30 p.m. ET

Northwestern vs. Indiana Betting Odds & Market Value

Betting Market Northwestern Indiana
Moneyline +198 -245
Spread +5.5 (-105) -5.5 (-115)
Total (O/U 142.5) Over: -110 Under: -110
Market Metric (Kalshi) Northwestern Indiana
Direct Win Probability 31% 69%
Cover Spread (IND -6.5) Yes: 49¢ No: 53¢
Total 140.5 Points Yes: 54¢ No: 47¢

When you take a closer look, not much has separated these two teams over recent weeks. Utilizing Bart Torvik’s T-Rank over the past six weeks, the projected spread for this matchup comes down to Indiana -1.5. It’s largely due to both teams trending in opposite directions. Northwestern has found some footing in the Big Ten lately, winning four of its previous six games, including a road win at Assembly Hall over the Hoosiers. Indiana has dropped five of its previous six, free-falling all the way to the bubble conversation and now needing this win to make the field.

By backing Northwestern here, you also get the luxury of having the best player in the game on your side in superstar forward Nick Martinelli, who dominated this matchup three weeks ago with 28 points. While we’re not fully convinced the Wildcats are good enough to win this game, we are happy to take the points on a spread that feels a bit too big given recent trends for both teams.

College Basketball Best Bets: March 11

  • Prairie View A&M +5.5 (-108)
  • Northwestern +5.5 (-105)

Conference tournaments are entering full swing, and there are plenty of betting opportunities throughout March. Best of luck!

Live

2026 World Cup Winner

Who will win the 2026 FIFA Men's World Cup?

$6.1M
🏀
Live

2026 NCAAMB Winner

Who will win the 2026 NCAA Men's Basketball Championship?

$43.9M
Live

2026 UCL Winner

Who will win the 2026 UEFA Champions League?

$8.3M

EDITOR'S PICKS

SportsMillions.com: Pick'em, Blitz'em and Social Casino
undefined Game Odds
bookmakerLogo
Mar 11 7:30 PM
SpreadMoneyTotal
CLE

CLE

N/A

N/A

N/A

ORL

ORL

N/A

N/A

N/A

Mar 11 8:00 PM
SpreadMoneyTotal
TOR

TOR

N/A

N/A

N/A

NOP

NOP

N/A

N/A

N/A

BETTING NEWS

Betting · 3 weeks ago
Play the Right Online Slots and Be Eligible for Extra Progressive Prize Potential
Casino · 3 weeks ago
Extending Online Casino Play with Rewards
Casino · 3 weeks ago
What to Know About Online Slots' Buy a Bonus Feature
Casino · 5 months ago
The Fairness of Regulated Online Gaming Explained
Casino · 5 months ago
Stepper Slots: Online Games That Replicate Classic 3-Reel Format

FUTURES

NBA Finals Odds: Who Has Moved Up, Who Has Moved Down?
NBA · 1 day ago
NBA Finals Odds: Who Has Moved Up, Who Has Moved Down?
Exploring NBA MVP Odds at FanDuel: Who's Leading the Race?
NBA · 1 day ago
Exploring NBA MVP Odds at FanDuel: Who's Leading the Race?
Can Wemby & the Spurs Go All the Way to the NBA Finals?
NBA · 4 days ago
Can Wemby & the Spurs Go All the Way to the NBA Finals?
Boston Leads Odds in the East: Analysis and Expectations
NBA · 4 days ago
Boston Leads Odds in the East: Analysis and Expectations
Darryn Peterson, AJ Dybantsa Sit in Dead Heat to Go #1 Overall
NBA · 6 days ago
Darryn Peterson, AJ Dybantsa Sit in Dead Heat to Go #1 Overall