College Basketball Best Bets: Expert Picks for Tonight, Mar. 10

We’ve got a MAAC Tournament Championship showdown as Siena takes on Merrimack, followed by a Big Sky Tournament semifinal clash between Idaho and Eastern Washington to round out the slate! Check it out as we prepare you for a thrilling night of college basketball with expert betting insights, matchup analysis, & top picks.

Year to Date Record: 24-20 | Units: +3.96 units (Minus-money plays are to win one unit, plus-money plays are one unit)

Dave Connelly is SportsGrid’s lead college basketball analyst with over five years of experience covering hoops, including his industry-leading transfer portal rankings and NCAA bracket predictions (seen on Bracket Matrix). An authority in Mid-Major Basketball, Connelly’s expertise extends well beyond the Power 5.

SportsGrid Expert Pick: Under 124.5 (-110)

Where to Watch Siena vs. Merrimack

SportsGrid Matchup Page: SIE vs. MRMK

SIE vs. MRMK Venue: Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall

Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall Location: Atlantic City, NJ

Atlantic City, NJ Where to Watch: ESPN2

ESPN2 Date: March 10, 2026

March 10, 2026 Time: 9:00 p.m. ET

Siena vs. Merrimack Betting Odds & Market Value

Betting Market Siena Merrimack Moneyline +138 -166 Spread +3.5 (-110) -3.5 (-110) Total (O/U 124.5) Over: -115 Under: -105

Siena vs. Merrimack Win Probability & Prediction Market Trends

Market Metric (Kalshi) Siena Merrimack Direct Win Probability 40% 63% Cover Spread (MRMK -2.5) Yes: 56¢ No: 47¢ Total 125.5 Points Yes: 51¢ No: 54¢

Real-time market data via Kalshi Prediction Exchange

The MAAC Tournament concludes on Tuesday night in Atlantic City, with either Siena or Merrimack punching their ticket to the Big Dance. Both teams have gotten here by riding their superstars, ranking 333rd and 364th nationally in bench minutes on the season. The Saints have particularly had to ramp up the minutes for their starters with senior forward Antonio Chandler being ruled ineligible for the MAAC Tournament due to an “institutional mistake" regarding his eligibility. The two teams have logged a total of 83 bench minutes across a combined four games in Atlantic City, as both continue to operate with six or seven players in their rotations.

These are also two of the three slowest-paced offenses in the MAAC all season, with both ranking outside the top 300 nationally in tempo. All signs point towards this being a bit of a slog, which makes us comfortable going under this lower number in a spot that should have plenty of nerves, fatigue, and methodical half-court sets.

For more College Basketball picks, check out SportsGrid’s predictive model. Our SportsGrid predictive model doesn’t stop at the spread. See which player props have a 5-star rating tonight. Unlock your betting edge!

SportsGrid Edge: Eastern Washington Team Total Over 75.5 (-112)

Where to Watch Idaho vs. Eastern Washington

SportsGrid Matchup Page: IDHO vs. EWU

IDHO vs. EWU Venue: Idaho Central Arena

Idaho Central Arena Location: Boise, ID

Boise, ID Where to Watch: ESPN+

ESPN+ Date: March 10, 2026

March 10, 2026 Time: 11:30 p.m. ET

Idaho vs. Eastern Washington Betting Odds & Market Value

Betting Market Idaho Eastern Washington Moneyline -120 +100 Spread -1.5 (-105) +1.5 (-115) Total (O/U 151.5) Over: -110 Under: -110

Idaho vs. Eastern Washington Win Probability & Prediction Market Trends

Market Metric (Kalshi) Idaho Eastern Washington Direct Win Probability 42% 58% Cover Spread (EWU -2.5) Yes: 53¢ No: 50¢ Total 154.5 Points Yes: 51¢ No: 52¢

Starch Madness has produced some electric games already through the first few rounds, and this semifinal between Idaho and Eastern Washington shouldn’t be any different. The betting market has this as tight as it can get, and we’re too chicken to pick a winner among these evenly-matched foes. Instead, we’ll head to a team total and back the Eagles to find some scoring success in this one.

Since the start of February, Bart Torvik’s T-Rank has Eastern Washington ranked 51st-best in the nation for offense, with the sixth-highest effective field goal percentage. In that span, they have cleared this total in eight of their ten games, including their last time out against Idaho just over a week ago.

KenPom projects them at 77 points in this one, which gives us a bit more confidence to go with the over on a number that we believe should be closer to the high-70s. Back Eastern Washington to fill it up here and enjoy what should be one of the best matchups of Tuesday’s slate.

College Basketball Best Bets: March 10

Siena/Merrimack u124.5 (-110)

Eastern Washington TT o75.5 (-112)

Conference tournaments are entering full swing, and there are plenty of betting opportunities throughout March. Best of luck!